Gamecock commits Braden Davis, Landon Samson shine in big wins Friday night

South Carolina commits Braden Davis and Landon Samson continued their big senior seasons Friday night.

Davis, a quarterback, was 9-of-16 passing for 221 yards and two touchdowns in the 49-13 win over rival Appoquinimink. On the season, Davis has thrown for 672 yards and six touchdowns through three games.

After no catches last week, Samson bounced back in a big way Friday night.

The Southlake Carroll High School receiver and South Carolina commit had eight catches for 131 yards and three touchdowns in the Dragons’ 68-7 win over Byron Nelson.

247Sports ranks Samson as a three-star receiver. He committed to the Gamecocks on June 30.

Samson came into Friday with 14 catches for 294 yards and four touchdowns in three games. He missed one game earlier in the year and was held without a catch last week.

A look at how some other USC commits fared this week:

▪ Nick Emmanwori, S/WR, Irmo: Had 20 tackles, a fumble recovery and pass break-up in the overtime loss to Lexington.

▪ Peyton Williams S, Rockwall Heath (Texas): Williams has 37 tackles and nine passes defended this season.

▪ Jamaal Whyce, DL, Florida Christian: Whyce has 27 tackles, eight for loss and three caused fumbles this season.

▪ JyVonte McLendon, S, Lake Gibson (Fla.): Has 10 tackles and an interception this season.