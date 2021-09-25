Gamecocks mourning former staffer who died after battle with COVID

Former Gamecock equipment staffer Ryan Fischer kkfoster@thestate.com

Former University of South Carolina baseball equipment manager Ryan Fischer has died after a battle with COVID-19.

Fischer died on Sept. 23, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser set up for his family.

South Carolina baseball’s Twitter account posted a tweet in memory of Fischer on Saturday morning.

“Always in a great mood. Always willing to help. Always with a big smile on his face. Gamecock baseball loves you, Ryan Fischer. Rest in peace, friend,” the tweet read.

The tweet included two photos of Fischer from his time with Gamecock baseball.

Fischer worked with South Carolina athletics since his time as a student at USC and was in Omaha with the Gamecocks for their baseball championships in 2010 and 2011.

He worked with the football team’s equipment staff until 2017 and transitioned to be USC baseball’s equipment manager. He left USC for a job in sales this offseason.

“Rest In Peace my friend,” former USC coach Chad Holbrook posted to Twitter. “What a special person. It’s a struggle finding words. All of us that knew Ryan are hurting.“

Former Gamecock catcher and current MLB player Grayson Greiner said this on Twitter: “What an unbelievably sad day. Ryan was the epitome of positivity and joy, and brought a smile to thousands of faces over the years. Praying hard for his wife and family during this difficult time.”

Said former USC pitcher Reid Morgan via Twitter: “Everyone that knew Fish knew he put everyone above him and made sure each guy was taken care of. At a loss for word with this one. The energy fish brought to the field each day was unmatched. Thank you for making me feel at home.”

