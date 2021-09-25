Live updates from Williams-Brice: Kevin Harris to start at running back

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer during the Gamecock Walk on Saturday, September 25, 2021. jboucher@thestate.com

The State’s Ben Portnoy, Augusta Stone and Michael Lananna are inside Williams-Brice Stadium for Saturday’s South Carolina football game against Kentucky. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

Kevin Harris gets starting nod at RB, group effort at LB

Kevin Harris will be the Gamecocks’ starting running back for the Kentucky game, Shane Beamer confirmed to Todd Ellis before kickoff. Harris, who was the SEC’s leading rusher in 2020, has put up 64 yards on 23 carries this season.

Damani Staley and Brad Johnson will both see an increased workload at linebacker, Beamer said. Veteran Sherrod Greene fell injured early in last week’s game at Georgia and will be out for an extended period of time after having surgery on his leg. Johnson played in a limited capacity last weekend due to illness, per Beamer.

Gamecock uniform report

South Carolina will wear white helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants, according to the school’s official Twitter page.

What channel is the South Carolina game on?

Who: Kentucky Wildcats (3-0, 1-0 SEC) at South Carolina (2-1, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (77,559) in Columbia, S.C.

TV: ESPN2

Stream: via ESPN app

On-air announce crew: Brian Custer, play-by-play; Kelly Stouffer, analyst; Lauren Sisler, sideline.

Radio: 107.5 FM in the Columbia area (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analyst; Jamar Nesbit, sideline) … See all the radio affiliates around South Carolina here.

Satellite radio: Sirius 135/XM 190

This story was originally published September 25, 2021 5:32 PM.