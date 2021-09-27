College Sports
TV channel, kickoff time set for South Carolina road game against Tennessee
South Carolina will hit the road for its next conference matchup.
The Gamecocks travel to Knoxville on Oct. 9 for a noon kickoff against the Tennessee Volunteers in their third Southeastern Conference game of the season, the SEC announced Monday. The game will be televised by ESPN2.
Tennessee has won its last two games against South Carolina and carries a 27-10-2 all-time advantage in the series. Like USC, the Volunteers are also breaking in a first-year head coach this year with Josh Heupel, who spent three seasons as UCF head coach before moving to Knoxville.
South Carolina (2-2, 0-2 SEC) takes a break from its SEC East slate this weekend with a home game against Troy from the Sun Belt Conference. The Gamecocks dropped their second SEC game against Kentucky, 16-10, in their conference home opener Sept. 25. Tennessee (2-2, 0-1 SEC) will travel to Missouri before hosting South Carolina on Oct. 9. The Vols lost to Florida, 38-14, in their first conference game.
SEC game schedule for Oct. 9
- South Carolina at Tennessee, Noon, ESPN2
- Vanderbilt at Florida, Noon, SEC Network
- Arkansas at Ole Miss, Noon, ESPN OR 3:30 pm CBS
- Georgia at Auburn, Noon, ESPN OR 3:30 pm CBS
- North Texas at Missouri, 4 pm, SEC Network
- LSU at Kentucky, 7:30 pm, SEC Network
- Alabama at Texas A&M, 8 pm, CBS
South Carolina football schedule for 2021
- Sept. 4: South Carolina 46, Eastern Illinois 0
- Sept. 11: South Carolina 20, East Carolina 17
- Sept. 18: Georgia 40, South Carolina 13
- Sept. 25: Kentucky 16, South Carolina 10
- Oct. 2: home vs. Troy, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network
- Oct. 9: at Tennessee
- Oct. 16: home vs. Vanderbilt
- Oct. 23: at Texas A&M
- Oct. 30: OPEN
- Nov. 6: home vs. Florida
- Nov. 13: at Missouri
- Nov. 20: home vs. Auburn
- Nov. 27: home vs. Clemson
This story was originally published September 27, 2021 12:46 PM.
