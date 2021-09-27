College Sports

TV channel, kickoff time set for South Carolina road game against Tennessee

South Carolina will hit the road for its next conference matchup.

The Gamecocks travel to Knoxville on Oct. 9 for a noon kickoff against the Tennessee Volunteers in their third Southeastern Conference game of the season, the SEC announced Monday. The game will be televised by ESPN2.

Tennessee has won its last two games against South Carolina and carries a 27-10-2 all-time advantage in the series. Like USC, the Volunteers are also breaking in a first-year head coach this year with Josh Heupel, who spent three seasons as UCF head coach before moving to Knoxville.

South Carolina (2-2, 0-2 SEC) takes a break from its SEC East slate this weekend with a home game against Troy from the Sun Belt Conference. The Gamecocks dropped their second SEC game against Kentucky, 16-10, in their conference home opener Sept. 25. Tennessee (2-2, 0-1 SEC) will travel to Missouri before hosting South Carolina on Oct. 9. The Vols lost to Florida, 38-14, in their first conference game.

SEC game schedule for Oct. 9

South Carolina football schedule for 2021

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 12:46 PM.

