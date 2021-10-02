With Oscar Delp looking on, yes the Gamecocks are throwing plenty to the tight ends

South Carolina wide receiver E.J. Jenkins (13) runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.) AP

Maybe the game plan had something to do with Oscar Delp, one of the nation’s top tight end prospects in the class of 2022, being in Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday for a visit. The four-star recruit from Cumming, Georgia will be making his college decision on Oct. 13, and South Carolina, Georgia, Clemson and Michigan have all made it to his top four schools list.

Regardless of the Delp factor, South Carolina’s tight ends played a key role in the Gamecocks’ offense through the first half against Troy. USC led 17-7 at halftime.

In the Gamecocks’ first four drives, quarterback Luke Doty has targeted tight ends in nine of his 24 pass attempts. Four tight ends have seen the field through the first half — Nick Muse, Jaheim Bell, E.J. Jenkins and Traevon Kenion.

USC’s first touchdown was scored by Jenkins off a 16-yard grab. Jenkins’ reception give South Carolina back the lead over Troy midway through the second quarter. It was his second catch as a Gamecock and first score after an making an offseason transfer from St. Francis University in Pennsylvania.

Through the first half, South Carolina’s two leading receivers were tight ends — Bell, with 41 yards on two catches, and Jenkins, with 28 yards on two catches.