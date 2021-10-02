Live updates from Williams-Brice: South Carolina Gamecocks take on Troy Trojans

The State’s Ben Portnoy and Augusta Stone are inside Williams-Brice Stadium for Saturday’s South Carolina football game against Troy. Below were the updates from the game.

Gamecock DB, OL out with injury

South Carolina defensive back Carlins Platel and offensive lineman Jaylen Nichols are both out with injuries, South Carolina play-by-play voice Todd Ellis said on his pregame radio show.

Platel had backed up David Spaulding at the nickel spot throughout the season thus far as he battles injuries. Nichols, out with an ankle injury, will be replaced by Vershon Lee, who has played in all four games this season at the left guard position and recorded a start last season. He’ll get another this week against Troy.

Josh Vann a ‘game-time decision’

The status of South Carolina’s leading wide receiver is uncertain for the Troy game.

Josh Vann is a game-time decision as he battles with a groin injury, Gamecocks play-by-play voice Todd Ellis said in his pregame injury report on 107.5 The Game. Vann did not practice on Thursday but did run around with the athletic training staff.

Xavier Legette warming up pregame

South Carolina receiver Xavier Legette looks like he could see his first action since the season opening win over Eastern Illinois.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Legette participated in pregame warmups with the Gamecocks ahead of Saturday’s contest against Troy at Williams-Brice Stadium. The junior caught seven passes for 113 yards last season, but has not recorded any stats this year.

Uniform report

The Gamecocks dressed in garnet jerseys, garnet pants and white helmets for the midday home matchup against Troy. South Carolina wore garnet jerseys, white pants and white helmets for last week’s home game against Kentucky.

Oscar Delp has arrived

Delp is in Columbia. South Carolina is hosting the 6-foot-5, four-star tight end for a visit before he makes his commitment decision on Oct. 13. The Cumming, Georgia, native is a heavy target for the Gamecocks. He’s also considering Georgia, Michigan and Clemson.

How to watch South Carolina game, final point spread

Who: South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2, 0-2 SEC) vs. Troy Trojans (2-2, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: SEC Network

Stream: via ESPN app

Line: South Carolina by 6.5

This story was originally published October 2, 2021 2:32 PM.