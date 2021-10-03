South Carolina QB commit Braden Davis sets milestone in blowout win

South Carolina Class of 2022 quarterback commitment Braden Davis Special to The State

Braden Davis had a career-best day on Saturday afternoon.

The Middletown (Delaware) quarterback and South Carolina commit threw a career-high six touchdown passes in a 49-8 win over William Penn.

All of Davis’ passes came in the first three quarters. The TD passes were 34, 15, 16, 28, 20 and 40 yards. Davis finished the game 12-of-22 passing.

Middletown is now 4-0 on the season and will play St. Joseph’s Prep (Pennsylvania) on Friday at 5 p.m. in a game to be televised on ESPNU. St. Joseph’s has Gamecock commit Keenan Nelson on the roster.

A look at how other USC commits fared this week:

▪ Landon Samson, WR, Southlake Carroll (Texas): Had a 74-yard touchdown catch in the 49-13 win over Keller. Samson came into the game with 23 catches for 433 yards and seven touchdowns.

▪ Nick Emmanwori, S/WR, Irmo: Emmanwori had had 15 tackles, two sacks and forced fumble in 44-2 win over Richland Northeast.

▪ Peyton Williams S, Rockwall Heath (Texas): Williams has 45 tackles, three for loss and nine passes defensed this season.

▪ Kyliq Horton, WR, Clarendon Hall: Had four catches for 38 yards a touchdown and two-point conversion in the loss to Andrew Jackson on Friday. He also carried it twice for 17 yards.

▪ Jamal Whyce, DL Florida Christian: has 27 tackles, eight for loss and three caused fumbles this season.

▪ Keenan Nelson S, St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia): Blocked a field goal in the loss Saturday to Lasalle.

▪ Kajuan Banks, Amos P Godby (Fla.): Had an interception and caught three passes Friday against West Florida. Coming into the game, Banks had 31 tackles, four for loss, one interception and two fumble recoveries this season.

