Gamecocks are heavy betting favorites in opener against Eastern Illinois

South Carolina opens up the 2021 season by hosting Eastern Illinois on Saturday night. ESPN Chalk gambling writer David Purdum discusses the Gamecocks’ betting line for the season opener as well as how folks are betting South Carolina’s projected win total.

The State: Are there any betting lines for the game against Eastern Illinois?

David Purdum: Typically, sportsbooks wait until later in the week before putting up lines on games involving FCS teams, so we’ll see a line on Eastern Illinois-South Carolina closer to the weekend.

Editor’s note: ESPN Chalk on Wednesday listed South Carolina as a 40.5-point favorite over Eastern Illinois. A betting line at SportsChatPlace listed the Gamecocks as 42.5-point favorites.

TS: What’s the over/under on South Carolina’s win total?

DP: South Carolina’s season-win total is sitting at 3.5 at most shops, so not very high expectations from the betting market.

TS: If you can tell, how many people are betting on South Carolina to exceed expectations?

DP: At BetMGM sportsbooks, 88% of the bets and 95.8% of the money wagered on South Carolina’s season-win total is on over 3.5, so the bulk of the bets believe the Gamecocks will exceed expectations.

TS: Are there currently any lines out for future Gamecocks football games?

DP: South Carolina is a 28.5-point home underdog against Clemson in the early lines that are up.

Week 1 SEC college football betting lines

Odds according to ESPN Chalk, unless otherwise noted

Thursday, 8 p.m. Tennessee (-35) vs. Bowling Green

Saturday, noon: Kentucky (-31) vs. UL Monroe

Saturday, 2 p.m.: Arkansas (-19.5) vs. Rice





Saturday, 3:30 p.m.: Alabama (-19.5) vs. Miami





Saturday, 4 p.m.: Mississippi State (-23.5) vs. Louisiana Tech





Saturday, 4 p.m.: Missouri (-14) vs. Central Michigan

Saturday, 7 p.m. Auburn (-36.5) vs. Akron





Saturday, 7 p.m.: South Carolina (-40.5) vs. Eastern Illinois





Saturday, 7:30 p.m.: Georgia vs. Clemson (-3)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.: Florida (-23.5) vs. FAU

Saturday, 8 p.m.: Texas A&M (-28.5) vs. Kent State

Saturday, 8 p.m.: Vanderbilt (-21.5) vs. ETSU

Saturday, 8 p.m.: UCLA vs. LSU (-3)

Monday, 8 p.m.: Ole Miss (-10) vs. Louisville*

*line according to VegasInsider