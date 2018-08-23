HS roundup: volleyball W’s for Nation Ford, Fort Mill, Rock Hill, Clover, Northwestern

GIRLS’ GOLF
York 217, Northwestern 221
York edged Northwestern by four strokes in a non-region season opening match for both teams at Spring Lake Country Club Wednesday afternoon.
Northwestern’s Kayleigh Reinke fired a 36 to claim medalist honors for the match.
York - Tayler Mitchell 51, Holley Mitchell 54, Lani Hughes 54, Kylie O’Mara 58.
Northwestern - Kayleigh Reinke 36, Sofie Kemp 59, Morgan Neelands 61, Haley Brinkley 65.
VOLLEYBALL
Nation Ford 3, Providence 1
Nation Ford toppled Providence 3-1 in a non-region match at Nation Ford Wednesday night.
Nation Ford won the opening game 25-16 and then took a 2-0 lead with a 25-19 decision in game two. Providence came back with a 25-23 win the third game, but Nation Ford claimed the fourth game 25-21 to win the match.
Nation Ford, which picked up three wins the Best of the Best Tournament this past weekend, is 4-0 on the year.
Rock Hill splits a pair of matches
Rock Hill divided a pair of non-region matches this week.
They toppled South Pointe 3-0 at South Pointe Tuesday night, and then dropped a 3-0 decision to Marvin Ridge on Wednesday night at home.
Against South Pointe, Rock Hill won by scores of 25-21, 25-14, and 25-14. Marvin Ridge won against Rock Hill by scores of 25-13, 25-20, 25-10.
The win improved Rock Hill, which won two of three matches in the Best of the Best Tournament this past weekend, to 3-2 on the year.
Fort Mill wins two of three
Fort Mill won a pair of non-region matches and lost a third non-region encounter this week.
Fort Mill edged Gaffney 2-1 in the opening match of a tri-match Tuesday night at Fort Mill. After Gaffney won the first game 25-20, Fort Mill bounced back with wins of 25-19 and 25-23 to claim the match. They beat Stuart Cramer 2-0 in the second match of the night. They won by scores of 25-17 and 25-7.
On Wednesday night they dropped a 3-0 decision on the road against Charlotte Country Day, which won by scores of 25-14, 25-20, and 25-24. Fort Mill is 2-1 on the year.
Clover 3, Forestview 0
Clover defeated Forestview 3-0 in a non-region contest at Clover Tuesday night.
Clover won by scores of 25-13, 26-24, and 25-6 in recording a win in the season opener.
Adrienne Ehrnschwender led Clover with 14 assists and four aces, while Brooklyn Gunn had 12 assists and four aces. Mary Grace Hopkins added seven kills, three aces and three blocks, and Ann Frisk had eight kills and three blocks, while Kennedy Abbott recorded 7 kills.
Northwestern 2, Spartanburg 1
Northwestern spotted Spartanburg a 1-0 lead and rebounded to claim a 2-1 win over Spartanburg in a non-region match at Spartanburg Tuesday night.
After Spartanburg won the opening game 25-23, Northwestern tied the match with a 25-15 decision in the second game. Northwestern won the third game 25-21 to claim the match.
Northwestern, which split a pair of matches in tournament play this past weekend, improved to 2-1 on the year.
Chester loses a pair of matches
Chester lost two non-region matches this week.
On Tuesday night they were defeated 3-0 by Union County, which won 25-12, 25-13, and 25-3. Wednesday night Chester lost to York Prep 3-0. The scores were 25-6, 25-8, and 25-15. Chester is 0-2 on the year.
Indian Land 3, York 0
Indian Land toppled York 3-0 in a non-region season opening match for both teams at Indian Land Tuesday night.
Indian Land won 25-10, 25-21, and 25-19.
Lancaster loses twice
Lancaster dropped a pair of non-region matches this week.
They lost 3-0 to Buford Monday night at Buford, and then were edged 3-2 at Andrew Jackson on Tuesday night.
On Monday night Buford won by scores of 25-11, 25-11, and 26-24.
On Tuesday night Lancaster took a 2-0 lead against Andrew Jackson, which regrouped and won the last three games to win the match. Andrew Jackson won the fifth and deciding set 17-15 to earn the victory. Lancaster is 0-2 on the year.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Northwestern 7, Indian Land 0
Northwestern won every match played and won its season opener by beating Indian Land 7-0 in a non-region contest at Northwestern Wednesday afternoon.
York 4, Rock Hill 2
York defeated Rock Hill 4-2 in a non-region match at York Tuesday afternoon.
It was the season opener for both teams.
Comments