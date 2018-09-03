East Meck’s Trey Truitt among Charlotte Observer prep football players of the week

Trey Truitt, East Mecklenburg: Led Eagles to come-from-behind win over Berry Friday. He completed 15-of-27 passes for 289 yards with four touchdowns. He also ran seven times for 56 yards. East Meck trailed 18-0 and 24-7 before winning 48-30. Berry QB Jaden Wallace threw for 405 yards and four touchdowns, including scoring passes of 99 and 80 yards.

Isaiah Black, Kannapolis Brown: Sophomore quarterback, starting in place of injured starter Jordan Medley, threw for 172 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-14 win over China Grove Carson.

Hunter DeBerardino, Mooresville: In his first varsity start, DeBerardino led the Blue Devils to a 52-32 win over Davie County. He completed 11-of-20 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns.

Travoli Price, North Lincoln: In a 22-9 win over Newton Foard, Price had 11 tackles, one sack and returned a fumble recovery 49 yards for a touchdown.

Tahleek Steele, Rock Hill South Pointe: Junior quarterback completed 19-of-23 passes for 384 yards and five touchdowns in Friday’s 60-14 win over Fort Mill Nation Ford. He also ran six times for 69 yards.





Carter Stockwell, Charlotte Latin: In Friday’s 50-0 win over Carolina Pride, the junior running back had 10 carries for 184 yards. He averaged 18.4 yards and scored four touchdowns. For the season, Stockwell has rushed for 387 yards for the Hawks (2-1).















