Rocky River’s Jaylon Sharpe (9) makes an open-field tackle on Nigel Summerville (left) during early first-quarter action against host Vance.
High School Football Standings, Schedule (updated 9/3/18)

September 03, 2018

SOUTHERN MECK 7 4A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

West Meck

0

0



2

1

110

65

Providence

0

0



1

2

69

116

Berry Academy

0

0



0

2

40

71

South Meck

0

0



0

2

9

76

Ardrey Kell

0

0



0

3

41

112

Harding

0

0



0

3

37

124

Olympic

0

0



0

3

60

128

Friday’s games

Berry Academy at Mallard Creek, 7

Charlotte Catholic at Ardrey Kell, 7

Harding at Gaffney (SC), 7:30

Hopewell at Olympic, 7

Independence at West Mecklenburg, 7

Providence at Southern Pines Pinecrest, 7:30

South Mecklenburg at Myers Park, 7

SOUTHWESTERN 4A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Myers Park

0

0



3

0

140

21

Independence

0

0



2

0

92

53

Hickory Ridge

0

0



2

1

93

33

Porter Ridge

0

0



2

1

116

69

Rocky River

0

0



2

1

49

70

Butler

0

0



1

1

75

55

East Mecklenburg

0

0



1

2

82

110

Garinger

0

0



1

2

67

91

Friday’s games

Independence at West Mecklenburg, 7

Indian Trail Sun Valley at Indian Trail Porter Ridge, 7:30

North Mecklenburg at Rocky River, 7

Northwest Cabarrus at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, 7:30

Richmond Senior at Butler, 7

South Mecklenburg at Myers Park, 7

Weddington at East Mecklenburg, 7

Idle: Garinger

I-MECK 4A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Hough

0

0



3

0

137

16

Vance

0

0



3

0

108

34

Mooresville

0

0



2

0

73

39

North Meck

0

0



2

0

89

42

Mallard Creek

0

0



1

0

36

28

West Charlotte

0

0



2

1

78

69

Lake Norman

0

0



1

2

17

43

Hopewell

0

0



0

3

47

150

Friday’s games

Berry Academy at Mallard Creek, 7

Hopewell at Olympic, 7

Kannapolis Brown at Mooresville, 7:30

North Iredell at Lake Norman, 7:30

North Mecklenburg at Rocky River, 7

Idle: Hough, Vance, West Charlotte

SANDHILLS 4A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Fay. 71st

0

0



3

0

111

31

Pinecrest

0

0



2

1

59

42

Purnell Swett

0

0



2

1

69

62

Richmond

0

0



2

1

110

67

Scotland

0

0



1

2

72

100

Fay. Jack Britt

0

0



0

3

51

78

Hoke County

0

0



0

3

35

82

Lumberton

0

0



0

3

94

128

Friday’s games

Fayetteville Britt at Southern Lee, 7:30

Fayetteville Seventy-First at Southern Durham, 7:30

Lumberton at West Brunswick, 7:30

Providence at Southern Pines Pinecrest, 7:30

Raeford Hoke County at Lee County, 7:30

Richmond Senior at Butler, 7

Idle: Pembroke Purnell Swett, Scotland County

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Alexander (3A)

0

0



3

0

144

17

Watauga (3A)

0

0



3

0

137

26

McDowell (4A)

0

0



2

1

87

69

Freedom (3A)

0

0



1

1

78

31

Hickory (3A)

0

0



1

1

50

36

St. Stephens (3A)

0

0



1

1

72

48

South Caldwell (4A)

0

0



0

2

50

112

West Caldwell (3A)

0

0



0

3

6

148

Friday’s games

Alexander Central at North Lincoln, 7:30

Boone Watauga at Wilkes Central, 7:30

Gastonia Huss at Hickory, 7:30

Lenoir Hibriten at South Caldwell, 7:30

Maiden at Hickory St. Stephens, 7:30

McDowell at Bakersville Mitchell County, 7:30

Morganton Patton at Morganton Freedom, 7

West Caldwell at Ashe County, 7:30

BIG SOUTH 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Hunter Huss

0

0



3

0

88

34

Stuart Cramer

0

0



3

0

123

44

Ashbrook

0

0



2

0

65

35

Crest

0

0



2

0

70

17

Kings Mountain

0

0



2

0

87

6

North Gaston

0

0



2

1

119

97

Burns

0

0



1

1

39

54

Forestview

0

0



1

2

43

88

Friday’s games

East Lincoln at North Gaston, 7:30

Gastonia Ashbrook at Gastonia Forestview, 7:30

Gastonia Huss at Hickory, 7:30

Lawndale Burns at East Rutherford, 7:30

Shelby at Boilings Springs Crest, 7:30

Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Kings Mountain, 7:30

Idle: Cramerton Stuart Cramer

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

East Rowan

0

0



3

0

125

21

Carson

0

0



2

1

77

62

South Iredell

0

0



2

1

80

41

Statesville

0

0



2

1

94

20

West Rowan

0

0



1

1

27

35

North Iredell

0

0



1

2

37

90

Friday’s games

Central Cabarrus at East Rowan, 7:30

North Iredell at Lake Norman, 7:30

North Rowan at China Grove Carson, 7:30

South Iredell at Concord Cox Mill, 7:30

Statesville at West Iredell, 7:30

West Rowan at Davie County, 7:30

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Central Cabarrus

0

0



3

0

105

16

NW Cabarrus

0

0



2

0

87

18

A.L. Brown

0

0



2

1

96

38

Cox Mill

0

0



2

1

80

34

Jay M. Robinson

0

0



1

2

46

115

Concord

0

0



0

3

0

89

Friday’s games

Central Cabarrus at East Rowan, 7:30

Concord at Mount Pleasant, 7:30

Kannapolis Brown at Mooresville, 7:30

Northwest Cabarrus at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, 7:30

South Iredell at Concord Cox Mill, 7:30

Idle: Concord Jay M. Robinson

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Marvin Ridge

0

0



3

0

89

27

Sun Valley

0

0



2

0

84

27

Weddington

0

0



2

0

62

28

Catholic

0

0



2

1

57

9

Monroe

0

0



2

1

111

86

Piedmont

0

0



1

2

62

99

Cuthbertson

0

0



0

3

98

134

Parkwood

0

0



0

3

54

97

Friday’s games

Charlotte Catholic at Ardrey Kell, 7

Indian Trail Sun Valley at Indian Trail Porter Ridge, 7:30

Marvin Ridge at Winston-Salem Parkland, 7

Monroe Parkwood at Lancaster (SC) Buford, 7:30

Unionville Piedmont at Marshville Forest Hills, 7:30

Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Kings Mountain, 7:30

Weddington at East Mecklenburg, 7

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Thomasville

0

0



2

0

44

12

Central Davidson

0

0



1

1

40

53

Ledford

0

0



1

1

39

37

Lexington

0

0



1

1

25

17

North Davidson

0

0



1

1

35

21

Oak Grove

0

0



1

1

47

53

West Davidson

0

0



1

1

21

61

East Davidson

0

0



0

2

15

61

Salisbury

0

0



0

2

14

48

South Rowan

0

0



0

2

13

77

Friday’s games

Central Davidson at Lexington, 7:30

East Davidson at South Rowan, 7:30

Ledford at West Davidson, 7:30

Salisbury at Thomasville, 7:30

Winston-Salem Oak Grove at North Davidson, 7:30





NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Hibriten

0

0



3

0

155

21

Patton

0

0



2

1

58

69

West Iredell

0

0



2

1

102

66

East Burke

0

0



1

1

42

68

Bunker Hill

0

0



0

3

6

149

Draughn

0

0



0

3

8

131

Fred T. Foard

0

0



0

3

29

72

Friday’s games

Catawba Bandys at Claremont Bunker Hill, 7:30

Cherryville at Valdese Draughn, 7:30

East Burke at Newton-Conover, 7:30

Lenoir Hibriten at South Caldwell, 7:30

Morganton Patton at Morganton Freedom, 7:30

Newton Fred T. Foard at West Lincoln, 7:30

Statesville at West Iredell, 7:30





ROCKY RIVER 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Anson County

0

0



1

2

87

142

E. Montgomery

0

0



1

2

89

127

Forest Hills

0

0



1

2

80

103

West Stanly

0

0



1

2

35

108

Mount Pleasant

0

0



0

3

12

117

Friday’s games

Anson County at Chesterfield (SC), 7:30

Concord at Mount Pleasant, 7:30

East Montgomery at West Montgomery, 7:30

Unionville Piedmont at Marshville Forest Hills, 7:30

West Stanly at South Stanly, 7:30





SOUTH FORK 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Maiden

0

0



3

0

138

6

Bandys

0

0



2

0

91

42

West Lincoln

0

0



2

0

83

7

Lake Norman Charter

0

0



2

1

75

45

Newton-Conover

0

0



1

1

62

35

North Lincoln

0

0



1

1

49

43

East Lincoln

0

0



0

2

21

50

Lincolnton

0

0



0

3

20

94

Friday’s games

Alexander Central at North Lincoln, 7:30

Catawba Bandys at Claremont Bunker Hill, 7:30

East Burke at Newton-Conover, 7:30

East Lincoln at North Gaston, 7:30

Gastonia Highland Tech at Lake Norman Charter, 7

Lincolnton at East Gaston, 7:30

Maiden at Hickory St. Stephens, 7:30

Newton Fred T. Foard at West Lincoln, 7:30





SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

East Rutherford

0

0



3

0

165

100

South Point

0

0



2

1

99

55

Chase

0

0



1

2

81

64

R-S Central

0

0



1

2

27

57

Shelby

0

0



1

2

59

70

East Gaston

0

0



0

3

53

152

Friday’s games

Belmont South Point at Clover (SC), 7:30

Canton Pisgah at R-S Central, 7:30

East Henderson at Forest City Chase, 7:30

Lawndale Burns at East Rutherford, 7:30

Lincolnton at East Gaston, 7:30

Shelby at Boiling Springs Crest, 7:30





MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

N. Wilkes (2A)

0

0



2

0

79

60

W. Wilkes (2A)

0

0



2

0

66

15

East Wilkes (1A)

0

0



2

1

84

68

Elkin (1A)

0

0



2

1

64

59

Wilkes Cent. (2A)

0

0



2

1

70

62

Alleghany (1A)

0

0



1

2

70

55

Ashe County (2A)

0

0



1

2

71

106

Starmount (1A)

0

0



0

3

70

136

Friday’s games

Alleghany at South Stokes, 7:30

Boone Watauga at Wilkes Central, 7:30

East Bend Forbush at Boonville Starmount, 7:30

East Wilkes at Walkertown, 7:30

North Wilkes at North Stokes, 7:30

West Caldwell at Ashe County, 7:30

Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness at West Wilkes, 7:30

Idle: Elkin

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Mitchell (1A)

0

0



2

1

92

65

Black Mtn. Owen (2A)

0

0



1

1

43

55

Mountain Heritage (2A)

0

0



1

1

68

64

Madison (2A)

0

0



1

2

49

138

Polk County (1A)

0

0



1

2

51

81

Avery County (1A)

0

0



0

3

41

160

Friday’s games

Cloudland (TN) at Avery County, 7:30

Hendersonville at Black Mountain Owen, 7:30

Marshall Madison County at Brevard, 7:30

McDowell at Bakersville Mitchell County, 7:30

Rosman at Burnsville Mountain Heritage, 7:30

Idle: Polk County





SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

T. Jefferson Academy

0

0



2

0

90

41

Highland Tech

0

0



1

0

51

0

Cherryville

0

0



2

1

50

77

Comm. School of Davidson

0

0



2

1

117

57

Mtn. Island Charter

0

0



2

1

158

36

Pine Lake Prep

0

0



2

1

74

28

Bessemer City

0

0



1

2

48

61

Union Academy

0

0



1

2

82

131

Friday’s games

Cherryville at Valdese Draughn, 7:30

Commonwealth Charter at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, 7:30

Gastonia Highland Tech at Lake Norman Charter, 7

Gray (TN) Trinity Academy at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy, 7:30

North Surry at Community School of Davidson, 7

Victory Christian at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, 7

Idle: Bessemer City, Monroe Union Academy





YADKIN VALLEY 1A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

North Rowan

0

0



2

1

51

27

South Stanly

0

0



2

1

113

73

North Stanly

0

0



1

1

49

27

W. Montgomery

0

0



1

1

33

43

North Moore

0

0



1

2

99

89

Albemarle

0

0



0

3

28

87

Chatham Central

0

0



0

3

42

127

South Davidson

0

0



0

3

0

118

Friday’s games

Chatham Central at Siler City Jordan-Matthews, 7:30

East Montgomery at West Montgomery, 7:30

North Rowan at China Grove Carson, 7:30

Providence Day at North Stanly, 7:30

South Davidson at Winston-Salem Atkins, 7

Trinity at North Moore, 7:30

West Stanly at South Stanly, 7:30

Idle: Albemarle





BIG SOUTH (NCISAA)



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Clt. Christian

0

0



2

0

64

0

Clt. Latin

0

0



2

1

80

17

Country Day

0

0



1

2

69

49

Providence Day

0

0



0

2

27

74

Friday’s games

Atlanta Pace Academy at Charlotte Christian, 7

Charlotte Country Day at Wake Christian, 7

Providence Day at North Stanly, 7:30

Saturday’s game

Woodberry Forest (VA) at Charlotte Latin, 4





NCISAA WEST



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Asheville School

0

0



2

0

69

12

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

0

0



1

1

44

59

Christ School

0

0



2

1

99

41

Metrolina Christian

0

0



1

2

69

82

Northside Christian

0

0



2

1

74

12

Victory Christian

0

0



0

0

0

0

Hickory Grove Christian

0

0



1

2

110

159

Friday’s games

Asheville School at Cherokee, 7:30

Camden (SC) Military at Hickory Grove Christian, 7

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at Southlake Christian, 7

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (GA) at Hayesville, 7:30

Robbinsville at Arden Christ School, 7:30

Victory Christian at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, 7:30

Idle: Northside Christian





PIEDMONT SIX



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

High Point Christian

0

0



3

0

107

37

Southlake Christian

0

0



3

0

65

26

Cannon School

0

0



1

2

42

61

Concord First Assembly

0

0



0

2

54

128

Statesville Christian

0

0



0

2

10

84

Christ the King

0

0



0

3

7

176

Friday’s games

Christ the King at Winston-Salem Prep, 7

Concord Cannon School at Covenant Day, 7

High Point Christian at Concord First Assembly, 7:30

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at Southlake Christian, 7

Idle: Statesville Christian





OTHER N.C. INDEPENDENTS



W

L

PF

PA

Carolina Pride

1

2

60

114

Cabarrus Stallions

0

0

0

0

Commonwealth Ch.

0

2

18

82

Covenant Day

0

2

16

99

Hickory Hawks

0

2

6

95

Friday’s games

Asheville Carolina Gladiators at Hickory Hawks, 8

Carolina pride at Richburg (SC) Lewisville, 7:30

Commonwealth Charter at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, 7:30

Concord Cannon at Covenant Day, 7

SOUTH CAROLINA

REGION 4 5A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Clover

0

0



2

1

75

45

Nation Ford

0

0



1

2

70

129

Rock Hill

0

0



1

2

66

91

Fort Mill

0

0



0

3

68

131

Northwestern

0

0



0

3

59

125

Thursday’s game

Columbia Ridge View at Rock Hill Northwestern, 7:30

Friday’s games

Belmont South Point at Clover, 7:30

Camden at Fort Mill, 7:30

Indian Land at Rock Hill, 7:30

Lancaster at Fort Mill Nation Ford, 7:30





REGION 3 4A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Lancaster

0

0



3

0

124

39

Westwood

0

0



3

0

93

33

South Pointe

0

0



2

1

131

57

Ridge View

0

0



1

1

54

45

Richland NE

0

0



1

1

21

48

York

0

0



0

2

30

40

Thursday’s game

Columbia Ridge View at Rock Hill Northwestern, 7:30

Friday’s games

Lancaster at Fort Mill Nation Ford, 7:30

Richland Northeast at Columbia Spring Valley, 7

York at Roebuck Dorman, 7:30

Idle: Blythewood Westwood, Rock Hill South Pointe





REGION 4 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Chester

0

0



3

0

108

46

Camden

0

0



2

1

106

49

Indian Land

0

0



2

1

55

51

Fairfield Central

0

0



0

3

60

137

Keenan

0

0



0

3

48

149

Friday’s games

Calhoun County at Winnsboro Fairfield Central, 7:30

Camden at Fort Mill, 7:30

Chester at Columbia (GA), 7:30

Columbia Johnson at Columbia Keenan, 7

Indian Land at Rock Hill, 7:30





REGION 6 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Aynor

0

0



2

0

71

30

Dillon

0

0



2

0

89

20

Cheraw

0

0



2

1

92

101

Lake City

0

0



1

2

60

75

Loris

0

0



1

2

61

103

Marion

0

0



0

2

57

78

Friday’s games

Aynor at East Clarendon, 7:30

Green Sea-Floyds at Loris, 7:30

Lake City at West Florence, 7:30

Lake View at Dillon, 7:30

Pageland Central at Cheraw, 7:30

Timmonsville at Marion, 7:30





REGION 4 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Andrew Jackson

0

0



2

1

74

70

North Central

0

0



2

1

94

59

Chesterfield

0

0



1

1

67

40

Lee Central

0

0



1

2

41

62

Pageland Central

0

0



1

2

69

109

Buford

0

0



0

2

30

79

Lewisville

0

0



0

3

62

102

Friday’s games

Anson County at Chesterfield, 7:30

Carolina Pride at Richburg Lewisville, 7:30

Great Falls at Kershaw Andrew Jackson, 7:30

Kershaw North Central at Lamar, 7:30

Monroe Parkwood at Lancaster Buford, 7:30

Pageland Central at Cheraw, 7:30

Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders at Bishopville Lee Central, 7:30





REGION 2 1A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Lamar

0

0



3

0

118

7

Great Falls

0

0



2

0

34

28

Timmonsville

0

0



2

1

34

26

McBee

0

0



0

3

22

153

Friday’s games

Great Falls at Kershaw Andrew Jackson, 7:30

Kershaw North Central at Lamar, 7:30

Timmonsville at Marion, 7:30

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Thomasville

0

0



2

0

44

12

Central Davidson

0

0



1

1

40

53

Ledford

0

0



1

1

39

37

Lexington

0

0



1

1

25

17

North Davidson

0

0



1

1

35

21

Oak Grove

0

0



1

1

47

53

West Davidson

0

0



1

1

21

61

East Davidson

0

0



0

2

15

61

Salisbury

0

0



0

2

14

48

South Rowan

0

0



0

2

13

77

Friday’s games

Central Davidson at Lexington, 7:30

East Davidson at South Rowan, 7:30

Ledford at West Davidson, 7:30

Salisbury at Thomasville, 7:30

Winston-Salem Oak Grove at North Davidson, 7:30





NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Hibriten

0

0



3

0

155

21

Patton

0

0



2

1

58

69

West Iredell

0

0



2

1

102

66

East Burke

0

0



1

1

42

68

Bunker Hill

0

0



0

3

6

149

Draughn

0

0



0

3

8

131

Fred T. Foard

0

0



0

3

29

72

Friday’s games

Catawba Bandys at Claremont Bunker Hill, 7:30

Cherryville at Valdese Draughn, 7:30

East Burke at Newton-Conover, 7:30

Lenoir Hibriten at South Caldwell, 7:30

Morganton Patton at Morganton Freedom, 7:30

Newton Fred T. Foard at West Lincoln, 7:30

Statesville at West Iredell, 7:30





ROCKY RIVER 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Anson County

0

0



1

2

87

142

E. Montgomery

0

0



1

2

89

127

Forest Hills

0

0



1

2

80

103

West Stanly

0

0



1

2

35

108

Mount Pleasant

0

0



0

3

12

117

Friday’s games

Anson County at Chesterfield (SC), 7:30

Concord at Mount Pleasant, 7:30

East Montgomery at West Montgomery, 7:30

Unionville Piedmont at Marshville Forest Hills, 7:30

West Stanly at South Stanly, 7:30





SOUTH FORK 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Maiden

0

0



3

0

138

6

Bandys

0

0



2

0

91

42

West Lincoln

0

0



2

0

83

7

Lake Norman Charter

0

0



2

1

75

45

Newton-Conover

0

0



1

1

62

35

North Lincoln

0

0



1

1

49

43

East Lincoln

0

0



0

2

21

50

Lincolnton

0

0



0

3

20

94

Friday’s games

Alexander Central at North Lincoln, 7:30

Catawba Bandys at Claremont Bunker Hill, 7:30

East Burke at Newton-Conover, 7:30

East Lincoln at North Gaston, 7:30

Gastonia Highland Tech at Lake Norman Charter, 7

Lincolnton at East Gaston, 7:30

Maiden at Hickory St. Stephens, 7:30

Newton Fred T. Foard at West Lincoln, 7:30





SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

East Rutherford

0

0



3

0

165

100

South Point

0

0



2

1

99

55

Chase

0

0



1

2

81

64

R-S Central

0

0



1

2

27

57

Shelby

0

0



1

2

59

70

East Gaston

0

0



0

3

53

152

Friday’s games

Belmont South Point at Clover (SC), 7:30

Canton Pisgah at R-S Central, 7:30

East Henderson at Forest City Chase, 7:30

Lawndale Burns at East Rutherford, 7:30

Lincolnton at East Gaston, 7:30

Shelby at Boiling Springs Crest, 7:30





MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

N. Wilkes (2A)

0

0



2

0

79

60

W. Wilkes (2A)

0

0



2

0

66

15

East Wilkes (1A)

0

0



2

1

84

68

Elkin (1A)

0

0



2

1

64

59

Wilkes Cent. (2A)

0

0



2

1

70

62

Alleghany (1A)

0

0



1

2

70

55

Ashe County (2A)

0

0



1

2

71

106

Starmount (1A)

0

0



0

3

70

136

Friday’s games

Alleghany at South Stokes, 7:30

Boone Watauga at Wilkes Central, 7:30

East Bend Forbush at Boonville Starmount, 7:30

East Wilkes at Walkertown, 7:30

North Wilkes at North Stokes, 7:30

West Caldwell at Ashe County, 7:30

Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness at West Wilkes, 7:30

Idle: Elkin

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Mitchell (1A)

0

0



2

1

92

65

Black Mtn. Owen (2A)

0

0



1

1

43

55

Mountain Heritage (2A)

0

0



1

1

68

64

Madison (2A)

0

0



1

2

49

138

Polk County (1A)

0

0



1

2

51

81

Avery County (1A)

0

0



0

3

41

160

Friday’s games

Cloudland (TN) at Avery County, 7:30

Hendersonville at Black Mountain Owen, 7:30

Marshall Madison County at Brevard, 7:30

McDowell at Bakersville Mitchell County, 7:30

Rosman at Burnsville Mountain Heritage, 7:30

Idle: Polk County





SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

T. Jefferson Academy

0

0



2

0

90

41

Highland Tech

0

0



1

0

51

0

Cherryville

0

0



2

1

50

77

Comm. School of Davidson

0

0



2

1

117

57

Mtn. Island Charter

0

0



2

1

158

36

Pine Lake Prep

0

0



2

1

74

28

Bessemer City

0

0



1

2

48

61

Union Academy

0

0



1

2

82

131

Friday’s games

Cherryville at Valdese Draughn, 7:30

Commonwealth Charter at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, 7:30

Gastonia Highland Tech at Lake Norman Charter, 7

Gray (TN) Trinity Academy at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy, 7:30

North Surry at Community School of Davidson, 7

Victory Christian at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, 7

Idle: Bessemer City, Monroe Union Academy





YADKIN VALLEY 1A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

North Rowan

0

0



2

1

51

27

South Stanly

0

0



2

1

113

73

North Stanly

0

0



1

1

49

27

W. Montgomery

0

0



1

1

33

43

North Moore

0

0



1

2

99

89

Albemarle

0

0



0

3

28

87

Chatham Central

0

0



0

3

42

127

South Davidson

0

0



0

3

0

118

Friday’s games

Chatham Central at Siler City Jordan-Matthews, 7:30

East Montgomery at West Montgomery, 7:30

North Rowan at China Grove Carson, 7:30

Providence Day at North Stanly, 7:30

South Davidson at Winston-Salem Atkins, 7

Trinity at North Moore, 7:30

West Stanly at South Stanly, 7:30

BIG SOUTH (NCISAA)



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Clt. Christian

0

0



2

0

64

0

Clt. Latin

0

0



2

1

80

17

Country Day

0

0



1

2

69

49

Providence Day

0

0



0

2

27

74

Friday’s games

Atlanta Pace Academy at Charlotte Christian, 7

Charlotte Country Day at Wake Christian, 7

Providence Day at North Stanly, 7:30

Saturday’s game

Woodberry Forest (VA) at Charlotte Latin, 4





NCISAA WEST



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Asheville School

0

0



2

0

69

12

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

0

0



1

1

44

59

Christ School

0

0



2

1

99

41

Metrolina Christian

0

0



1

2

69

82

Northside Christian

0

0



2

1

74

12

Victory Christian

0

0



0

0

0

0

Hickory Grove Christian

0

0



1

2

110

159

Friday’s games

Asheville School at Cherokee, 7:30

Camden (SC) Military at Hickory Grove Christian, 7

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at Southlake Christian, 7

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (GA) at Hayesville, 7:30

Robbinsville at Arden Christ School, 7:30

Victory Christian at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, 7:30

Idle: Northside Christian





PIEDMONT SIX



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

High Point Christian

0

0



3

0

107

37

Southlake Christian

0

0



3

0

65

26

Cannon School

0

0



1

2

42

61

Concord First Assembly

0

0



0

2

54

128

Statesville Christian

0

0



0

2

10

84

Christ the King

0

0



0

3

7

176

Friday’s games

Christ the King at Winston-Salem Prep, 7

Concord Cannon School at Covenant Day, 7

High Point Christian at Concord First Assembly, 7:30

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at Southlake Christian, 7

Idle: Statesville Christian





OTHER N.C. INDEPENDENTS



W

L

PF

PA

Carolina Pride

1

2

60

114

Cabarrus Stallions

0

0

0

0

Commonwealth Ch.

0

2

18

82

Covenant Day

0

2

16

99

Hickory Hawks

0

2

6

95

Friday’s games

Asheville Carolina Gladiators at Hickory Hawks, 8

Carolina pride at Richburg (SC) Lewisville, 7:30

Commonwealth Charter at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, 7:30

Concord Cannon at Covenant Day, 7

SOUTH CAROLINA

REGION 4 5A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Clover

0

0



2

1

75

45

Nation Ford

0

0



1

2

70

129

Rock Hill

0

0



1

2

66

91

Fort Mill

0

0



0

3

68

131

Northwestern

0

0



0

3

59

125

Thursday’s game

Columbia Ridge View at Rock Hill Northwestern, 7:30

Friday’s games

Belmont South Point at Clover, 7:30

Camden at Fort Mill, 7:30

Indian Land at Rock Hill, 7:30

Lancaster at Fort Mill Nation Ford, 7:30





REGION 3 4A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Lancaster

0

0



3

0

124

39

Westwood

0

0



3

0

93

33

South Pointe

0

0



2

1

131

57

Ridge View

0

0



1

1

54

45

Richland NE

0

0



1

1

21

48

York

0

0



0

2

30

40

Thursday’s game

Columbia Ridge View at Rock Hill Northwestern, 7:30

Friday’s games

Lancaster at Fort Mill Nation Ford, 7:30

Richland Northeast at Columbia Spring Valley, 7

York at Roebuck Dorman, 7:30

Idle: Blythewood Westwood, Rock Hill South Pointe





REGION 4 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Chester

0

0



3

0

108

46

Camden

0

0



2

1

106

49

Indian Land

0

0



2

1

55

51

Fairfield Central

0

0



0

3

60

137

Keenan

0

0



0

3

48

149

Friday’s games

Calhoun County at Winnsboro Fairfield Central, 7:30

Camden at Fort Mill, 7:30

Chester at Columbia (GA), 7:30

Columbia Johnson at Columbia Keenan, 7

Indian Land at Rock Hill, 7:30





REGION 6 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Aynor

0

0



2

0

71

30

Dillon

0

0



2

0

89

20

Cheraw

0

0



2

1

92

101

Lake City

0

0



1

2

60

75

Loris

0

0



1

2

61

103

Marion

0

0



0

2

57

78

Friday’s games

Aynor at East Clarendon, 7:30

Green Sea-Floyds at Loris, 7:30

Lake City at West Florence, 7:30

Lake View at Dillon, 7:30

Pageland Central at Cheraw, 7:30

Timmonsville at Marion, 7:30





REGION 4 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Andrew Jackson

0

0



2

1

74

70

North Central

0

0



2

1

94

59

Chesterfield

0

0



1

1

67

40

Lee Central

0

0



1

2

41

62

Pageland Central

0

0



1

2

69

109

Buford

0

0



0

2

30

79

Lewisville

0

0



0

3

62

102

Friday’s games

Anson County at Chesterfield, 7:30

Carolina Pride at Richburg Lewisville, 7:30

Great Falls at Kershaw Andrew Jackson, 7:30

Kershaw North Central at Lamar, 7:30

Monroe Parkwood at Lancaster Buford, 7:30

Pageland Central at Cheraw, 7:30

Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders at Bishopville Lee Central, 7:30





REGION 2 1A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Lamar

0

0



3

0

118

7

Great Falls

0

0



2

0

34

28

Timmonsville

0

0



2

1

34

26

McBee

0

0



0

3

22

153

Friday’s games

Great Falls at Kershaw Andrew Jackson, 7:30

Kershaw North Central at Lamar, 7:30

Timmonsville at Marion, 7:30

