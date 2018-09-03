High School Football Standings, Schedule (updated 9/3/18)

SOUTHERN MECK 7 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
West Meck
0
0
2
1
110
65
Providence
0
0
1
2
69
116
Berry Academy
0
0
0
2
40
71
South Meck
0
0
0
2
9
76
Ardrey Kell
0
0
0
3
41
112
Harding
0
0
0
3
37
124
Olympic
0
0
0
3
60
128
Friday’s games
Berry Academy at Mallard Creek, 7
Charlotte Catholic at Ardrey Kell, 7
Harding at Gaffney (SC), 7:30
Hopewell at Olympic, 7
Independence at West Mecklenburg, 7
Providence at Southern Pines Pinecrest, 7:30
South Mecklenburg at Myers Park, 7
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Myers Park
0
0
3
0
140
21
Independence
0
0
2
0
92
53
Hickory Ridge
0
0
2
1
93
33
Porter Ridge
0
0
2
1
116
69
Rocky River
0
0
2
1
49
70
Butler
0
0
1
1
75
55
East Mecklenburg
0
0
1
2
82
110
Garinger
0
0
1
2
67
91
Friday’s games
Independence at West Mecklenburg, 7
Indian Trail Sun Valley at Indian Trail Porter Ridge, 7:30
North Mecklenburg at Rocky River, 7
Northwest Cabarrus at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, 7:30
Richmond Senior at Butler, 7
South Mecklenburg at Myers Park, 7
Weddington at East Mecklenburg, 7
Idle: Garinger
I-MECK 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Hough
0
0
3
0
137
16
Vance
0
0
3
0
108
34
Mooresville
0
0
2
0
73
39
North Meck
0
0
2
0
89
42
Mallard Creek
0
0
1
0
36
28
West Charlotte
0
0
2
1
78
69
Lake Norman
0
0
1
2
17
43
Hopewell
0
0
0
3
47
150
Friday’s games
Berry Academy at Mallard Creek, 7
Hopewell at Olympic, 7
Kannapolis Brown at Mooresville, 7:30
North Iredell at Lake Norman, 7:30
North Mecklenburg at Rocky River, 7
Idle: Hough, Vance, West Charlotte
SANDHILLS 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Fay. 71st
0
0
3
0
111
31
Pinecrest
0
0
2
1
59
42
Purnell Swett
0
0
2
1
69
62
Richmond
0
0
2
1
110
67
Scotland
0
0
1
2
72
100
Fay. Jack Britt
0
0
0
3
51
78
Hoke County
0
0
0
3
35
82
Lumberton
0
0
0
3
94
128
Friday’s games
Fayetteville Britt at Southern Lee, 7:30
Fayetteville Seventy-First at Southern Durham, 7:30
Lumberton at West Brunswick, 7:30
Providence at Southern Pines Pinecrest, 7:30
Raeford Hoke County at Lee County, 7:30
Richmond Senior at Butler, 7
Idle: Pembroke Purnell Swett, Scotland County
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Alexander (3A)
0
0
3
0
144
17
Watauga (3A)
0
0
3
0
137
26
McDowell (4A)
0
0
2
1
87
69
Freedom (3A)
0
0
1
1
78
31
Hickory (3A)
0
0
1
1
50
36
St. Stephens (3A)
0
0
1
1
72
48
South Caldwell (4A)
0
0
0
2
50
112
West Caldwell (3A)
0
0
0
3
6
148
Friday’s games
Alexander Central at North Lincoln, 7:30
Boone Watauga at Wilkes Central, 7:30
Gastonia Huss at Hickory, 7:30
Lenoir Hibriten at South Caldwell, 7:30
Maiden at Hickory St. Stephens, 7:30
McDowell at Bakersville Mitchell County, 7:30
Morganton Patton at Morganton Freedom, 7
West Caldwell at Ashe County, 7:30
BIG SOUTH 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Hunter Huss
0
0
3
0
88
34
Stuart Cramer
0
0
3
0
123
44
Ashbrook
0
0
2
0
65
35
Crest
0
0
2
0
70
17
Kings Mountain
0
0
2
0
87
6
North Gaston
0
0
2
1
119
97
Burns
0
0
1
1
39
54
Forestview
0
0
1
2
43
88
Friday’s games
East Lincoln at North Gaston, 7:30
Gastonia Ashbrook at Gastonia Forestview, 7:30
Gastonia Huss at Hickory, 7:30
Lawndale Burns at East Rutherford, 7:30
Shelby at Boilings Springs Crest, 7:30
Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Kings Mountain, 7:30
Idle: Cramerton Stuart Cramer
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
East Rowan
0
0
3
0
125
21
Carson
0
0
2
1
77
62
South Iredell
0
0
2
1
80
41
Statesville
0
0
2
1
94
20
West Rowan
0
0
1
1
27
35
North Iredell
0
0
1
2
37
90
Friday’s games
Central Cabarrus at East Rowan, 7:30
North Iredell at Lake Norman, 7:30
North Rowan at China Grove Carson, 7:30
South Iredell at Concord Cox Mill, 7:30
Statesville at West Iredell, 7:30
West Rowan at Davie County, 7:30
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Central Cabarrus
0
0
3
0
105
16
NW Cabarrus
0
0
2
0
87
18
A.L. Brown
0
0
2
1
96
38
Cox Mill
0
0
2
1
80
34
Jay M. Robinson
0
0
1
2
46
115
Concord
0
0
0
3
0
89
Friday’s games
Central Cabarrus at East Rowan, 7:30
Concord at Mount Pleasant, 7:30
Kannapolis Brown at Mooresville, 7:30
Northwest Cabarrus at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, 7:30
South Iredell at Concord Cox Mill, 7:30
Idle: Concord Jay M. Robinson
\u0009
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Marvin Ridge
0
0
3
0
89
27
Sun Valley
0
0
2
0
84
27
Weddington
0
0
2
0
62
28
Catholic
0
0
2
1
57
9
Monroe
0
0
2
1
111
86
Piedmont
0
0
1
2
62
99
Cuthbertson
0
0
0
3
98
134
Parkwood
0
0
0
3
54
97
Friday’s games
Charlotte Catholic at Ardrey Kell, 7
Indian Trail Sun Valley at Indian Trail Porter Ridge, 7:30
Marvin Ridge at Winston-Salem Parkland, 7
Monroe Parkwood at Lancaster (SC) Buford, 7:30
Unionville Piedmont at Marshville Forest Hills, 7:30
Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Kings Mountain, 7:30
Weddington at East Mecklenburg, 7
Idle: Monroe
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Thomasville
0
0
2
0
44
12
Central Davidson
0
0
1
1
40
53
Ledford
0
0
1
1
39
37
Lexington
0
0
1
1
25
17
North Davidson
0
0
1
1
35
21
Oak Grove
0
0
1
1
47
53
West Davidson
0
0
1
1
21
61
East Davidson
0
0
0
2
15
61
Salisbury
0
0
0
2
14
48
South Rowan
0
0
0
2
13
77
Friday’s games
Central Davidson at Lexington, 7:30
East Davidson at South Rowan, 7:30
Ledford at West Davidson, 7:30
Salisbury at Thomasville, 7:30
Winston-Salem Oak Grove at North Davidson, 7:30
NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Hibriten
0
0
3
0
155
21
Patton
0
0
2
1
58
69
West Iredell
0
0
2
1
102
66
East Burke
0
0
1
1
42
68
Bunker Hill
0
0
0
3
6
149
Draughn
0
0
0
3
8
131
Fred T. Foard
0
0
0
3
29
72
Friday’s games
Catawba Bandys at Claremont Bunker Hill, 7:30
Cherryville at Valdese Draughn, 7:30
East Burke at Newton-Conover, 7:30
Lenoir Hibriten at South Caldwell, 7:30
Morganton Patton at Morganton Freedom, 7:30
Newton Fred T. Foard at West Lincoln, 7:30
Statesville at West Iredell, 7:30
ROCKY RIVER 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Anson County
0
0
1
2
87
142
E. Montgomery
0
0
1
2
89
127
Forest Hills
0
0
1
2
80
103
West Stanly
0
0
1
2
35
108
Mount Pleasant
0
0
0
3
12
117
Friday’s games
Anson County at Chesterfield (SC), 7:30
Concord at Mount Pleasant, 7:30
East Montgomery at West Montgomery, 7:30
Unionville Piedmont at Marshville Forest Hills, 7:30
West Stanly at South Stanly, 7:30
SOUTH FORK 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Maiden
0
0
3
0
138
6
Bandys
0
0
2
0
91
42
West Lincoln
0
0
2
0
83
7
Lake Norman Charter
0
0
2
1
75
45
Newton-Conover
0
0
1
1
62
35
North Lincoln
0
0
1
1
49
43
East Lincoln
0
0
0
2
21
50
Lincolnton
0
0
0
3
20
94
Friday’s games
Alexander Central at North Lincoln, 7:30
Catawba Bandys at Claremont Bunker Hill, 7:30
East Burke at Newton-Conover, 7:30
East Lincoln at North Gaston, 7:30
Gastonia Highland Tech at Lake Norman Charter, 7
Lincolnton at East Gaston, 7:30
Maiden at Hickory St. Stephens, 7:30
Newton Fred T. Foard at West Lincoln, 7:30
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
East Rutherford
0
0
3
0
165
100
South Point
0
0
2
1
99
55
Chase
0
0
1
2
81
64
R-S Central
0
0
1
2
27
57
Shelby
0
0
1
2
59
70
East Gaston
0
0
0
3
53
152
Friday’s games
Belmont South Point at Clover (SC), 7:30
Canton Pisgah at R-S Central, 7:30
East Henderson at Forest City Chase, 7:30
Lawndale Burns at East Rutherford, 7:30
Lincolnton at East Gaston, 7:30
Shelby at Boiling Springs Crest, 7:30
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
N. Wilkes (2A)
0
0
2
0
79
60
W. Wilkes (2A)
0
0
2
0
66
15
East Wilkes (1A)
0
0
2
1
84
68
Elkin (1A)
0
0
2
1
64
59
Wilkes Cent. (2A)
0
0
2
1
70
62
Alleghany (1A)
0
0
1
2
70
55
Ashe County (2A)
0
0
1
2
71
106
Starmount (1A)
0
0
0
3
70
136
Friday’s games
Alleghany at South Stokes, 7:30
Boone Watauga at Wilkes Central, 7:30
East Bend Forbush at Boonville Starmount, 7:30
East Wilkes at Walkertown, 7:30
North Wilkes at North Stokes, 7:30
West Caldwell at Ashe County, 7:30
Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness at West Wilkes, 7:30
Idle: Elkin
WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Mitchell (1A)
0
0
2
1
92
65
Black Mtn. Owen (2A)
0
0
1
1
43
55
Mountain Heritage (2A)
0
0
1
1
68
64
Madison (2A)
0
0
1
2
49
138
Polk County (1A)
0
0
1
2
51
81
Avery County (1A)
0
0
0
3
41
160
Friday’s games
Cloudland (TN) at Avery County, 7:30
Hendersonville at Black Mountain Owen, 7:30
Marshall Madison County at Brevard, 7:30
McDowell at Bakersville Mitchell County, 7:30
Rosman at Burnsville Mountain Heritage, 7:30
Idle: Polk County
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
T. Jefferson Academy
0
0
2
0
90
41
Highland Tech
0
0
1
0
51
0
Cherryville
0
0
2
1
50
77
Comm. School of Davidson
0
0
2
1
117
57
Mtn. Island Charter
0
0
2
1
158
36
Pine Lake Prep
0
0
2
1
74
28
Bessemer City
0
0
1
2
48
61
Union Academy
0
0
1
2
82
131
Friday’s games
Cherryville at Valdese Draughn, 7:30
Commonwealth Charter at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, 7:30
Gastonia Highland Tech at Lake Norman Charter, 7
Gray (TN) Trinity Academy at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy, 7:30
North Surry at Community School of Davidson, 7
Victory Christian at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, 7
Idle: Bessemer City, Monroe Union Academy
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
North Rowan
0
0
2
1
51
27
South Stanly
0
0
2
1
113
73
North Stanly
0
0
1
1
49
27
W. Montgomery
0
0
1
1
33
43
North Moore
0
0
1
2
99
89
Albemarle
0
0
0
3
28
87
Chatham Central
0
0
0
3
42
127
South Davidson
0
0
0
3
0
118
Friday’s games
Chatham Central at Siler City Jordan-Matthews, 7:30
East Montgomery at West Montgomery, 7:30
North Rowan at China Grove Carson, 7:30
Providence Day at North Stanly, 7:30
South Davidson at Winston-Salem Atkins, 7
Trinity at North Moore, 7:30
West Stanly at South Stanly, 7:30
Idle: Albemarle
BIG SOUTH (NCISAA)
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Clt. Christian
0
0
2
0
64
0
Clt. Latin
0
0
2
1
80
17
Country Day
0
0
1
2
69
49
Providence Day
0
0
0
2
27
74
Friday’s games
Atlanta Pace Academy at Charlotte Christian, 7
Charlotte Country Day at Wake Christian, 7
Providence Day at North Stanly, 7:30
Saturday’s game
Woodberry Forest (VA) at Charlotte Latin, 4
NCISAA WEST
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Asheville School
0
0
2
0
69
12
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
0
0
1
1
44
59
Christ School
0
0
2
1
99
41
Metrolina Christian
0
0
1
2
69
82
Northside Christian
0
0
2
1
74
12
Victory Christian
0
0
0
0
0
0
Hickory Grove Christian
0
0
1
2
110
159
Friday’s games
Asheville School at Cherokee, 7:30
Camden (SC) Military at Hickory Grove Christian, 7
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at Southlake Christian, 7
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (GA) at Hayesville, 7:30
Robbinsville at Arden Christ School, 7:30
Victory Christian at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, 7:30
Idle: Northside Christian
PIEDMONT SIX
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
High Point Christian
0
0
3
0
107
37
Southlake Christian
0
0
3
0
65
26
Cannon School
0
0
1
2
42
61
Concord First Assembly
0
0
0
2
54
128
Statesville Christian
0
0
0
2
10
84
Christ the King
0
0
0
3
7
176
Friday’s games
Christ the King at Winston-Salem Prep, 7
Concord Cannon School at Covenant Day, 7
High Point Christian at Concord First Assembly, 7:30
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at Southlake Christian, 7
Idle: Statesville Christian
OTHER N.C. INDEPENDENTS
W
L
PF
PA
Carolina Pride
1
2
60
114
Cabarrus Stallions
0
0
0
0
Commonwealth Ch.
0
2
18
82
Covenant Day
0
2
16
99
Hickory Hawks
0
2
6
95
Friday’s games
Asheville Carolina Gladiators at Hickory Hawks, 8
Carolina pride at Richburg (SC) Lewisville, 7:30
Commonwealth Charter at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, 7:30
Concord Cannon at Covenant Day, 7
SOUTH CAROLINA
REGION 4 5A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Clover
0
0
2
1
75
45
Nation Ford
0
0
1
2
70
129
Rock Hill
0
0
1
2
66
91
Fort Mill
0
0
0
3
68
131
Northwestern
0
0
0
3
59
125
Thursday’s game
Columbia Ridge View at Rock Hill Northwestern, 7:30
Friday’s games
Belmont South Point at Clover, 7:30
Camden at Fort Mill, 7:30
Indian Land at Rock Hill, 7:30
Lancaster at Fort Mill Nation Ford, 7:30
REGION 3 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Lancaster
0
0
3
0
124
39
Westwood
0
0
3
0
93
33
South Pointe
0
0
2
1
131
57
Ridge View
0
0
1
1
54
45
Richland NE
0
0
1
1
21
48
York
0
0
0
2
30
40
Thursday’s game
Columbia Ridge View at Rock Hill Northwestern, 7:30
Friday’s games
Lancaster at Fort Mill Nation Ford, 7:30
Richland Northeast at Columbia Spring Valley, 7
York at Roebuck Dorman, 7:30
Idle: Blythewood Westwood, Rock Hill South Pointe
REGION 4 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Chester
0
0
3
0
108
46
Camden
0
0
2
1
106
49
Indian Land
0
0
2
1
55
51
Fairfield Central
0
0
0
3
60
137
Keenan
0
0
0
3
48
149
Friday’s games
Calhoun County at Winnsboro Fairfield Central, 7:30
Camden at Fort Mill, 7:30
Chester at Columbia (GA), 7:30
Columbia Johnson at Columbia Keenan, 7
Indian Land at Rock Hill, 7:30
REGION 6 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Aynor
0
0
2
0
71
30
Dillon
0
0
2
0
89
20
Cheraw
0
0
2
1
92
101
Lake City
0
0
1
2
60
75
Loris
0
0
1
2
61
103
Marion
0
0
0
2
57
78
Friday’s games
Aynor at East Clarendon, 7:30
Green Sea-Floyds at Loris, 7:30
Lake City at West Florence, 7:30
Lake View at Dillon, 7:30
Pageland Central at Cheraw, 7:30
Timmonsville at Marion, 7:30
REGION 4 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Andrew Jackson
0
0
2
1
74
70
North Central
0
0
2
1
94
59
Chesterfield
0
0
1
1
67
40
Lee Central
0
0
1
2
41
62
Pageland Central
0
0
1
2
69
109
Buford
0
0
0
2
30
79
Lewisville
0
0
0
3
62
102
Friday’s games
Anson County at Chesterfield, 7:30
Carolina Pride at Richburg Lewisville, 7:30
Great Falls at Kershaw Andrew Jackson, 7:30
Kershaw North Central at Lamar, 7:30
Monroe Parkwood at Lancaster Buford, 7:30
Pageland Central at Cheraw, 7:30
Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders at Bishopville Lee Central, 7:30
REGION 2 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Lamar
0
0
3
0
118
7
Great Falls
0
0
2
0
34
28
Timmonsville
0
0
2
1
34
26
McBee
0
0
0
3
22
153
Friday’s games
Great Falls at Kershaw Andrew Jackson, 7:30
Kershaw North Central at Lamar, 7:30
Timmonsville at Marion, 7:30
