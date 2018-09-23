High school runner passes away after running in Charlotte meet Saturday

A high school cross-country runner from Union Pines High School died early Sunday morning after collapsing at a Charlotte cross-country event Saturday afternoon.
Samantha Davis was running in the Hares & Hounds meet at McAlpine Creek Park when she collapsed with an apparent seizure and went into cardiac arrest.
Davis, a 17-year-old senior, was rushed to the Novant Presbyterian Medical Center after receiving treatment by a medical team on site. She died shortly after midnight, according to a report in the Southern Pines Pilot. Union Pines High School in Cameron, N.C., is about a two-hour drive east of Charlotte.
The Southern Pines newspaper also reported that Davis suffered a softball-related injury two years ago that resulted in seizures and a diagnosis of epilepsy. The teen had been seizure-free more recently, the newspaper reported.
A GoFundMe account has been established to aid her family. Visit it here.
The hasthag #SamanthaStrong was briefly trending on social media Sunday.
Comments