High school roundup: Fort Mill, South Pointe claim region swim championships

SWIMMING
Fort Mill sweeps region meets
The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets swept the Region 3-5A championship meets at the Rock Hill Aquatic Center Saturday.
Both teams had already won the regular season crowns on head-to-head competition for the tenth year in a row. They both dominated the region meet.
The Fort Mill girls won two relay events and five individual events. The Fort Mill boys won all three relays and three individual races.
In the girls’ division, Clover won one relay and three individual events. In the boys’ division Nation Ford won three individual events, while Rock Hill claimed two wins.
Fort Mill’s Erynn Black and Aubrey Chandler were double individual winners, and both were part of Fort Mill’s two winning relay teams. Clover’s Audrey Hines also won a pair of individual events. Clover’s Anna Ashley won one event, and both Hines and Ashley were part of Clover’s winning relay team. Sara Greene of Fort Mill won one individual event and was part of a winning Fort Mill relay team.
In the boys’ division, Tyler Blackwell won two individual events and was part of two Fort Mill relay teams that finished first. C. J. Davis of Rock Hill and Lucas Grigat of Nation Ford were also double winners in individual competition. Fort Mill’s Austin Lockhart and Nation Ford’s George Bujoreanu each claimed one individual race. Lockhart was also part of two of Fort Mill’s winning relay teams.
GIRLS’ EVENT WINNERS
200 Medley Relay - Fort Mill (Erynn Black, Sara Greene, Shelbey Fuller, Aubrey Chandler) 1:49.89, 200 Freestyle - Audrey Hines (Clover) 1:58.35, 200 IM - Erynn Black (Fort Mill) 2:15.58, 50 Freestyle - Aubrey Chandler (Fort Mill) 24.13, 100 Butterfly - Anna Ashley (Clover) 59.76, 100 Freestyle - Aubrey Chandler (Fort Mill) - 53.38, 500 Freestyle - Audrey Hines (Clover) 5:17.89, 200 Freestyle Relay - Fort Mill (Sara Greene, Skylar Bernesser, Erynn Black, Aubrey Chandler) 1:41.35, 100 Backstroke - Erynn Black (Fort Mill) 59:04, 100 Breaststroke - Sara Greene (Fort Mill) 1:07.70, 400 Freestyle Relay - Fort Mill (Olivia Corbi, Delaney Jones, Anna Constantine, Skylar Bernesser) 3:46.53.
BOYS’ EVENT WINNERS
200 Medley Relay - Fort Mill (Austin Lockhart, Noah Dunn, Tyler Blackwell, Joe Orechek) 1:42.03, 200 Freestyle - Austin Lockhart (Fort Mill) 1:50.11, 200 IM - Lucas Grigat (Nation Ford) 2:03.11, 50 Freestyle - C. J. Davis (Rock Hill) 22.25, 100 Butterfly - Tyler Blackwell (Fort Mill) 53.04, 100 Freestyle - C. J. Davis (Rock Hill) 48.83, 500 Freestyle - George Bujoreanu (Nation Ford), 200 Freestyle Relay - Fort Mill (Jake Bohland, Joe Orechek, Austin Lockhart, Tyler Blackwell) 1:31, 100 Backstroke - Tyler Blackwell (Fort Mill) 56.86, 100 Breaststroke - Lucas Grigat (Nation Ford) 1:01.96, 400 Freestyle Relay - Fort Mill (Drew Fey, Will Fey, Cesar Gavilan, Jake Bohland) 3:24.27.
South Pointe wins boys, girls’ Region 3-4A meets
The South Pointe Stallions won both the girls and boys divisions in the Region 3-4A meet Saturday at the Rock Hill Aquatic Center.
South Pointe had already won the region in both divisions on head-to-head competition during the regular season.
In the girls’ division, the Stallions won all three relays and three individual events. Ridge View won three individual races, while York finished first in two.
Kyra Burton won two individual events for South Pointe, while Lucy Cassidy won once for the Stallions. Cassidy was part of two of South Pointe’s winning relay teams. Sidney Barron of York also was a double winner. Ashley Hubbard of Ridge View also won twice.
In the boys’ division, the Stallions finished first in two relays and won four individual events. Ridge View won three individual races, while Richland Northeast won one relay and one individual event.
Michael Ellenburg and Maurilio Saddoud, both of South Pointe, were double winners in the individual events. They were also part of both of South Pointe’s winning relay teams.
GIRLS’ EVENT WINNERS
200 Medley Relay - South Pointe (Sally McGuirt, Cameron Michaels, Lucy Cassidy, Lily Ayer) 2:16.35, 200 Freestyle - Kyra Burton (South Pointe) 2:14.69, 200 IM - Lucy Cassidy (South Pointe) 2:41.87, 50 Freestyle - Sidney Barron (York) 27.42, 100 Butterfly - Ashley Hubbard (Ridge View) 1:03.09, 100 Freestyle - Sidney Barron (York) - 1:02.01, 500 Freestyle - Kyra Burton (South Pointe) 5:57.18, 200 Freestyle Relay - South Pointe (Lucy Cassidy, Cameron Michaels, Lilly Ayer, Sally McGuirt) 1:57.37, 100 Backstroke - Alicia Hubbard (Ridge View) 1:15.65, 100 Breaststroke - Ashley Hubbard (Ridge View) 1:13.49, 400 Freestyle Relay - South Pointe (Sydney Hartzoe, Caroline Baker, Olivia Miller, Elena Nix) 5:00.25.
BOYS’ EVENT WINNERS
200 Medley Relay - South Pointe (Cooper Faulkenberry, Maurilio Saddoud, Michael Ellenburg, Tyler Ayer) 1:53.14, 200 Freestyle - Michael Ellenburg (South Pointe) 1:49.54, 200 IM - Maurilio Saddoud (South Pointe) 2:03.10, 50 Freestyle - Joseph Williams (Ridge View) 21.39, 100 Butterfly - Joseph Williams (Ridge View) 1:03.01, 100 Freestyle - Michael Ellenburg (South Pointe) 49.33, 500 Freestyle - Darden Tate (RNE) 5:42.26, 200 Freestyle Relay - South Pointe (Michael Ellenburg, Cooper Faulkenberry, Tyler Ayer, Maurilio Saddoud) 1:37.55, 100 Backstroke - Jamir Bristow (Ridge View) 1:14.13, 100 Breaststroke - Maurilio Saddoud (South Pointe) 1:02.81, 400 Freestyle Relay - Ridge View (Will Cason, Jaden Laboy, Aditya Valluri, Darden Tate) 3:49.85.
VOLLEYBALL
Nation Ford 3, Clover 0
Nation Ford topped Clover 3-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Clover Thursday night.
Nation Ford won by scores of 25-14, 25-16, and 25-17. The Falcons are 26-4 in all games and 5-0 in the region, good for first place in Region 3-5A. Clover is 7-5 in all games and 1-4 in region action.
Fort Mill 3, Northwestern 0
Fort Mill defeated Northwestern 3-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Fort Mill Thursday night.
The Yellow Jackets won the first two sets 25-15, 25-13, and closed out the match with a 25-22 decision.
Lauren Ambrose led Fort Mill with 10 kills and Juliana Crane added eight more to the winning effort. Hunter Dest and Meg Swartout recorded five kills for Fort Mill. Gianna Cespedes and Macy Axton each got 15 assists, while Madison Arnette had 14 digs and Cespedes contributed nine digs to the win.
Fort Mill avenged an earlier loss to Northwestern and improved to 10-7 overall and 3-2 in the region. Northwestern is 5-11 overall, and 1-4 in the region.
South Pointe 3, York 0
South Pointe defeated York 3-0 in a Region 3-4A match at York Thursday night. The Stallions are 6-6 overall and 5-0 in the region. They are in first place in the region. York is 2-9 overall and 2-2 in region play.
Indian Land 3, Chester 0
Indian Land defeated Chester 3-0 in a Region 4-3A match at Indian Land Thursday night.
The Warriors cruised in three sets, 25-4, 25-5, and 25-9. Indian Land is 15-5 in all games and 5-0 in the region, which puts them in first place. Chester is 0-11 overall and winless in four outings in the region.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Fort Mill 209, Clover 235, Rock Hill 235
Fort Mill defeated Clover and Rock Hill in a three-way Region 3-5A match at Rock Hill Country Club Thursday afternoon.
Fort Mill beat both teams by 26 strokes.
Katie Warner of Rock Hill carded a 45 to earn medalist honors for the match.
Fort Mill - Allie Barnes 48, Ava Delardo 52, Lyrie Smith 54, Maggie Blackwell 55.
Clover - Ginger Pitts 58, Taylor Osborne 58, Teryn Dalton 59, Madi Hawley 60.
Rock Hill - Katie Warner 45, Annie Kilpa 60, Skyla Collins 63, Caroline Lee 67.
