Upper State SC girls high school basketball preview

Teams to Watch
South Pointe: Coach Stephanie Butler says her team has eight college basketball prospects on the team this year. The Stallions will look to senior Scarlett Gilmore (12 ppg) and junior Jamia Blake (15 ppg) along with Alabama transfer Sierra McCullough to help get back on top of the Region III AAAA standings. South Pointe should also be a tough playoff match-up in February with their experience, size and talent.
Nation Ford: The Falcons were right on Rock Hill’s heels last year finishing as region runner-up. This year, Nation Ford has the experience in senior center Amiah Lindsay (11 ppg, 9 rpg) and their starting backcourt in Kelci Adams and Ellona Moulds, to make a run at the Region III AAAAA title and be a dangerous team in the playoffs.
Rock Hill: The Bearcats have won 68 games in the last three years, but must reload a bit this year with a younger overall team. But coach Keenan Orr and company still have plenty of talent and will look to senior guard, Abriana Green (10 ppg, 4 spg) and several former Rock Hill J.V. standouts to try to stay atop the Region III, AAAAA standings and be a tough out in the playoffs.
Clover: The Blue Eagles will look to their backcourt in Aleysha Wade (15 ppg), Marianna Ballard (7 ppg) and Tiona Walls (6 ppg) to contend for the Region III, AAAAA title and more into the postseason.
Cheraw: The Braves have been trending upward with 29 wins in the last two seasons, but now must make the difficult jump from S.C. class AA to AAA. Cheraw has the pieces to be competitive with seniors in guard Callie Bryant (12 ppg) and forward Harmonie Geralds (9 ppg) to help try and finish in the upper half of the region and try to return to the postseason.
Players to Watch
Aleysha Wade, Clover sophomore: Blue Eagles’ guard (15 ppg, 5 rpg) had an all-state, all-region season as a freshman, now looks to be even more productive as a sophomore.
Jamia Blake (Jr.)/Scarlett Gilmore (Sr.), South Pointe: The South Pointe backcourt duo in Blake (15 ppg, 7 rpg, 5 spg) and Gilmore (12 ppg, 3 rpg, 3 spg) put constant pressure on their opponents on both sides of the floor.
Abriana Green, Rock Hill senior: Bearcats’ standout guard (10 ppg, 5 rpg, 4 spg) has been a part of 68 wins in the last three years, now takes on a lead role on a younger, Rock Hill team.
Amiah Lindsay, Nation Ford senior: Falcons 6-foot, all-region center (11 ppg, 9 rpg) will be a major force inside for a team with league championship aspirations.
Callie Bryant, Cheraw senior: Reigning Region IV, AA player of the year (12 ppg, 3 rpg, 2 spg) back to lead a Braves’ team on the rise.
Amber Bass, Lewisville senior: All-state forward (16 ppg, 6 rpg) will try to help a Lions’ team that has struggled in recent years to get in the win column more often.
Jermany Mapp, York Prep junior: Patriots’ standout guard (19 ppg, 5 rpg) already has college offers, according to York Prep coach Marcus Benjamin.
Can’t Miss Games
Cuthbertson vs. Nation Ford in Fort Mill Invitational, Tuesday, Nov. 20: Great season opener in a tournament for both teams predicted to win their respective league titles (by area coaches).
South Pointe (SC) at Butler, Thursday, Dec. 6: South Pointe coach Stephanie Butler returns to her old school in another good early season, North Carolina-South Carolina matchup that should help both teams.
Nation Ford at York Prep, Friday, Jan. 18: Nation Ford takes a break from region play to take a talented York Prep team that will be eager to show they can hang with a strong, public school team.
South Pointe at Westwood, Tuesday, Feb. 5: This game could decide the Region III AAAA title in the final week of the regular season.
Rock Hill at Clover, Tuesday, Feb. 5: A critical Region III AAAAA contest in the final week of the regular season. It could decide the league title or at the very least have major playoff-seeding implications.
Northwestern at Rock Hill, Friday, Feb. 8: Always a lot at stake when these two Rock Hill city teams play in one of the state’s best rivalries in every sport.
Fort Mill at Nation Ford, Friday, Feb. 8: The battle for the town of Fort Mill could also have a big impact on the Region III AAAAA standings and playoff position.
Interesting Notes
South Pointe senior twin sisters Scarlett and Savannah Gilmore are the younger sisters of New England Patriots’ cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
Cheraw senior guard Callie Bryant is the reigning Region IV AA co-girls’ basketball player of the year. Bryant was also the region softball and tennis player of the year and is an honor student.
Clover basketball coach Sherer Hopkins has 291 wins in her 17 years as a head coach. This year, in her 18th season, Hopkins should get her 300th career victory.
First year Chesterfield girls’ basketball coach Nick Jolly spent the last seven years as the Golden Rams’ boys’ junior varsity head coach and varsity assistant.
Conference Predictions
Note: Conference standings predictions were compiled from the votes of each leagues’ coaches.
Charlotte Area Christian Schools’ Athletic Association (CACAA)
Comenius; 2. Arborbrook Christian; 3. First Assembly of Monroe; 4. Carolina Christian; 5. Grace Academy.
Metrolina Christian (MAC) Girls
Concord First Assembly; 2. Gaston Day; 3. Metrolina Christian; 4. Hickory Grove; 5. Northside Christian; 6. SouthLake Christian; 7. Westminster Catawba; 8. Gaston Christian.
S.C. Region III, AAAAA Girls
Nation Ford; 2. Clover; 3. Rock Hill; 4. Fort Mill; 5. Northwestern.
S.C. Region III, AAAA Girls
South Pointe; 2. Westwood; 3. Ridge View; 4. Richland Northeast; 5. Lancaster; 6. York.
S.C. Region IV, AAA Girls
Fairfield Central; 2. Keenan; 3. Camden; 4. Chester; 5. Indian Land.
S.C. Region VI, AAA Girls
Dillon; 2. Marion; 3. Cheraw; 4. Loris; 5. Lake City; 6. Aynor.
S.C. Region IV, AA Girls
Lee Central; 2. Andrew Jackson; 3. Buford; 4. Chesterfield; 5. Central Pageland; 6. North Central; 7. Lewisville.
S.C. Region II, A Girls
Timmonsville; 2. Lamar; 3. McBee; 4. Great Falls; 5. Governor’s School.
