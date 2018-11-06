Sweet 16 Girls Basketball Countdown: Rock Hill South Pointe Stallions

The Observer will be previewing the teams ranked in its girls basketball Sweet 16 poll this week (Nov. 4-10). The final order of the teams will be announced in the Sunday, Nov. 11 print editions.
SOUTH POINTE STALLIONS
Head Coach: Stephanie Butler (sixth year as South Pointe head coach; 73-45 at South Pointe; 193-71 career).
2017-18 Record: 17-9 (6-4 in S.C. Region III AAAA).
Returning Starters (3): Jamia Blake, Jr., G (5-8); Scarlett Gilmore, Sr., G (5-6); Trinity Adams, So., G (5-9).
Key Newcomers: Sierra McCullough, Sr., C/F (6-2) (Alabama transfer); Randi Neal, Jr., G/F (5-9); Najah Lane, Fr., G (5-6).
Outlook: South Pointe coach Stephanie Butler has another loaded roster with eight college basketball prospects on the team. The Stallions will look to all-region performers Jamia Blake (15 ppg) and Scarlett Gilmore (12 ppg) plus 6-foot-2, Alabama transfer Sierra McCullough (10 ppg, 8 rpg last season) to challenge for region and state championships this season.
--JAY EDWARDS
