Rock Hill South Pointe’s girls basketball team is among the favorite to challenge for a region title. From left: Najah Lane, Trinity Adams, Randi Neal, Sierra McCullough and Jamia Blake. Scarlett Gilmore, front
Rock Hill South Pointe’s girls basketball team is among the favorite to challenge for a region title. From left: Najah Lane, Trinity Adams, Randi Neal, Sierra McCullough and Jamia Blake. Scarlett Gilmore, front Stephanie Butler Special to the Observer
Rock Hill South Pointe’s girls basketball team is among the favorite to challenge for a region title. From left: Najah Lane, Trinity Adams, Randi Neal, Sierra McCullough and Jamia Blake. Scarlett Gilmore, front Stephanie Butler Special to the Observer

High School Sports

Sweet 16 Girls Basketball Countdown: Rock Hill South Pointe Stallions

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

November 06, 2018 03:22 PM

The Observer will be previewing the teams ranked in its girls basketball Sweet 16 poll this week (Nov. 4-10). The final order of the teams will be announced in the Sunday, Nov. 11 print editions.

SOUTH POINTE STALLIONS

Head Coach: Stephanie Butler (sixth year as South Pointe head coach; 73-45 at South Pointe; 193-71 career).

2017-18 Record: 17-9 (6-4 in S.C. Region III AAAA).

Returning Starters (3): Jamia Blake, Jr., G (5-8); Scarlett Gilmore, Sr., G (5-6); Trinity Adams, So., G (5-9).

Key Newcomers: Sierra McCullough, Sr., C/F (6-2) (Alabama transfer); Randi Neal, Jr., G/F (5-9); Najah Lane, Fr., G (5-6).

Outlook: South Pointe coach Stephanie Butler has another loaded roster with eight college basketball prospects on the team. The Stallions will look to all-region performers Jamia Blake (15 ppg) and Scarlett Gilmore (12 ppg) plus 6-foot-2, Alabama transfer Sierra McCullough (10 ppg, 8 rpg last season) to challenge for region and state championships this season.

--JAY EDWARDS

  Comments  