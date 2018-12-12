Roundup: South Pointe running back commits to Kansas State, other local sports news

South Pointe running back Joe Ervin visited Kansas State recently and on Tuesday he announced that he committed to the Wildcats.

Ervin is at the North-South all-star game this week in Myrtle Beach. Though South Pointe’s season ended in shocking fashion, Ervin topped 200 yards rushing in each of his last five games and finished the year with 1,964 yards and 23 touchdowns.

He committed to Coastal Carolina earlier this year, but a strong senior season elicited interest from bigger schools and Kansas State made a move late in the year. The Wildcats hired a new head coach this week, Chris Klieman replacing legend Bill Snyder.

Three local Shrine Bowl picks out, one added to North-South roster

Three of the five local players picked for the Shrine Bowl will not play Saturday in Spartanburg.





Chester’s Wyatt Tunall found out this week that he had a broken bone in his foot and he was not cleared by Shrine Bowl doctors to participate. Northwestern cornerback Fentrell Cypress injured his shoulder during the Trojans’ playoff loss to T.L. Hanna and had to withdraw, and Trojan receiver standout Jamario Holley also withdrew, for personal reasons.

South Pointe’s Jaylen Mahoney and Jackson Chappell are playing for the South Carolina Shrine Bowl squad this week.

Injuries have hit the North-South all-star game too, to the benefit of one local player. Nation Ford receiver and Texas-San Antonio signee Dewuan McCullum was added to the North team’s roster and will play Saturday against the South team.

Great Falls tops latest 1A boys’ basketball state rankings

Great Falls sits atop the 1A boys’ basketball standings about a month into the 2018-19 season.

The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association’s latest state rankings included several other local boys and girls’ teams. Nation Ford stayed at No. 2 in 5A boys’ basketball, while Northwestern took Rock Hill High’s spot at No. 8.

Clover is up to No. 9 in the girls’ 5A poll, one spot behind No. 8 Nation Ford. And South Pointe’s girls edged up a spot to No. 3 in 4A.

Former Fort Mill QB Rogan Wells plays for Division II national championship this week

Valdosta State edged Notre Dame College (Ohio) 30-24 in the Division II national semifinals last week, advancing to this week’s national championship game against Ferris State.

Former Fort Mill Yellow Jackets QB Rogan Wells completed 11-of-14 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown, and ran for 37 yards during the Blazers’ win.

Wells and Valdosta try to complete an undefeated season with a national title Saturday, Dec. 15 at 4 p.m. in McKinney, Texas.

NFL players: Patterson reaches the end zone

Cordarrelle Patterson caught a 37-yard touchdown pass during New England’s 34-33 loss to Miami. The former Northwestern Trojan’s second quarter score -- his fifth of the season -- put the Patriots in front 20-14, but they ultimately lost on a wild final play when the Dolphins scored a 67-yard touchdown that included two laterals. Patterson caught two passes for 51 yards and had a 30-yard kickoff return.





Northwestern’s Benjamin Watson caught three balls for 24 yards during the New Orleans Saints’ 28-14 win over Tampa Bay. The Saints moved to 11-2 and clinched the NFC South division title.

Northwestern’s Johnathan Joseph and South Pointe’s Jadeveon Clowney both had a pair of tackles during the Houston Texans’ 24-21 loss to Indianapolis. Joseph added a pass defense.

Indian Land volleyball player signs college scholarship

Emily Alanis of Indian Land signed a college scholarship to play volleyball at Erskine College next fall in a ceremony in the school’s media center Monday afternoon.

Alanis has been playing volleyball for the past eight years. She has been a standout performer for the Warriors over the past few years on the varsity team. This past fall she was one of the leaders for the Warriors as they compiled a record of 23-9-2. They won the Region 4-3A title and moved through the playoffs until they were eliminated in the third round by eventual state champion Powdersville.

Alanis, who has also played for the Intense Volleyball Club the past two years, played libero for the Warriors this past fall. She was named to both the All-State and All-Region teams. She recorded 384 digs, 74 assists, and 47 aces during her senior campaign.

She is excited about going to Erskine College next fall, and she is very appreciative of those who have helped her reach this level of competition.

“My coaches at every level have pushed me to play better and motivated me to be my best,” said Alanis. “ They were all influential in developing my love and passion for the game.”

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

York Prep 48, Australian Nationals 46 (OT)

The York Prep Patriots edged the Australian Nationals 48-46 in overtime Tuesday night at York Prep.

The Patriots led 14-6 after period, but the Australian team bounced back and was in front 18-16 at halftime. The Australian team led 31-25 after three quarters, but York Prep rallied in the final eight minutes and tied it at 38 to send it to overtime. The Patriots won the extra session by a score of 10-8 to claim the win.

Deuce Dean led York Prep with 14 points. Roman Bowie added nine to the winning effort as the Patriots improved to 3-6 on the year.

Great Falls 62, C. A. Johnson 23





The Great Falls Red Devils pounded C. A. Johnson 62-23 in a non-region contest at C. A. Johnson Tuesday night.

A dozen players scored for the Red Devils as they improved to 5-0 on the year.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Eau Claire 39, Lewisville 32 (OT)

Eau Claire topped the Lewisville Lions 39-32 in overtime in a non-region game at Eau Claire Tuesday night.

Eau Claire took a 6-5 lead after one period and was in front 20-15 at halftime. The Lions outscored Eau Claire 7-2 in the third period to forge a 22-22 tie heading to the fourth quarter. The teams ended regulation knotted at 30. Eau Claire outscored the Lions 9-2 in the overtime session to pull away for the win.

Amber Bass led Lewisville with 12 points and seven rebounds. Allie Keels followed with eight points and 11 rebounds.

The Lions are 2-1 overall on the year.

C. A. Johnson 48, Great Falls 12

C. A. Johnson routed Great Falls 48-12 in a non-region contest at C. A. Johnson Tuesday night.

Great Falls is 0-6 on the year.