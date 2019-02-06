National Signing Day: Charlotte Observer-area signees 02.06.19

ANDREW JACKSON: Avery Funderburk, football, Newberry College
ARDREY KELL: Luca Dellosa, Football, Davidson College; Gabe Jeudy, Football, Vanderbilt University; Luke Carpenter, Baseball, Dartmouth College; Jakob Cohn, Baseball, Williams College; Jackson Scott, Baseball, Spartanburg Methodist College; Trey Tujetsch, Baseball, University of South Carolina; Zach Weston, Baseball, UNC-Charlotte; Kenneday Cash, Women’s Basketball, New Jersey Institute of Technology; Zane Sullivan, Men’s Golf, Belmont Abbey College; Phoebe Florian, Softball, Auburn University; Lynn Porter, Softball, Coppin St. University; Emily Barnes, Women’s Lacrosse, Mercer University; Josh Fletcher, Men’s Swimming, George Mason University; Jason Lee, Men’s Swimming, University of Connecticut; Sean Teague, Men’s Swimming, Queens University; Jack Valiquette, Men’s Swimming, Cornell University; Lexie Handlin, Women’s Swimming, Cornell University; Abby Mastrantoni, Women’s Diving, Villanova University; Joshua Brockman, Track & Field, N.C. State University; Marla Allen, Rowing, Clemson University; Ben Schultz, Rugby, Davenport University
BELMONT SOUTH POINT: Larry Dowdy, football, App State; Cade Ratliff, football, Guilford.
BELMONT STUART CRAMER: Devin Baldwin, football, Gardner-Webb
BUTLER: Christian Peters, Football, Shaw University; Keyon Lesane, football, NC State; Jessica Brock, swimming, UNC-Asheville; Rajuan Conner, basketball, Mars Hill; Brayden Dixon, basketball, NC Wesleyan; Justin Bennett, baseball, Coker; Kyle Ziefert, baseball, Guilford; Jazmine Freeman, softball, Belmont Abbey; Mackenzie Silvia, softall, Louisburg
CATAWBA BANDYS: Ethan Howard, Football, LRU; Samantha Browning, Softball, Montreat
CENTRAL CABARRUS: Dallas Foard, Football, South Carolina State; Alexa Federico, Swimming, University of North Carolina at Asheville
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN: Josh Eboboko, football (Yale University); Obi Egbuna, football (UNC-Chapel Hill); Jeremiah Gray, football (Wake Forest University); Sammy Henderson, football (Appalachian State University); JT Killen, baseball/football (Coastal Carolina University); Ricky Kofoed, football (Appalachian State University); Garrett Shrader, football (Mississippi State University); Ben Williams, football (Appalachian State University)
CHARLOTTE LATIN: Kevens Grammont, football, Harvard University; Zach Case, soccer, Denison University; Jessica Flynn, swimming, New York University; Kevens Grammont, football, Harvard University; Alexis Sudjianto, golf, Carnegie Mellon University; Anna Rose Turner, field hockey, Wesleyan University; Kathryn Vandiver, basketball, Washington and Lee University (Latin will host its signing day Friday)
CHRIST THE KING: Ben Duckworth, men’s swimming, Davidson College; Amanda Hoffman, women’s swimming, Colorado State University; Paige Woodworth, women’s swimming, Emory & Henry College; Anamaria Evans, women’s soccer, Queens University.
CLAREMONT BUNKER HILL: Carlos Fletcher, football, Winston Salem State University
CLOVER: Hezekiah Massey, Football, South Carolina State University
COVENANT DAY: Wisdom Asaboro- Football-UNC; Meg Hopkins, volleyball, Averett University; Isaiah Rowe, soccer, Johnson University.
EAST MECKLENBURG: Prestige Edwards, football, NC A&T; Sarah Hall, Soccer, Guilford; Walter Gomez, Soccer, Mount Olive.
EAST ROWAN: Gabe Hinceman, Football, Barton College
EAST RUTHERFORD: Jayden Waddell, football, Davidson; Austin Roderick, football, Eastern Kentucky, PWO
FORT MILL: Jake Bohland, swimming, West Virginia Wesleyan; Sebastian Lach, football, Limestone; Zoe Newell, soccer, Anderson; Kyle Romenick, football, Akron.
FORT MILL NATION FORD: Dewuan McCullum, football, North Greenville University; Nathan Lovette, football, Presbyterian; Carson Carruthers, football, Erskine; Shaman Alston, basketball, Wingate; Hogan Drane, baseball, Grace College; Gretchen Fischer, rowing, Clemson
GASTON DAY: John Crump, basketball, The University of the South (Sewanee); Olivia King, basketball, Lees-McRae College; Max Wright, soccer, American University
GASTONIA ASHBROOK: Antwon McClee, Mars Hill,Football; Josh Long, Mars Hill, Football; Summer Scholss, basketball, Alabama-Birmingham
HOUGH: Marissa Lassell- Davidson – Swimming; Cate Davis- UNC Wilmington – Swimming; Savannah Sowards- Emory University – Swimming; Tyus Field, Tennessee – Football; Jalen Frazier, NC State – Football; Myles Baker, Coastal Carolina – Football; Bryson Whitehead, UNCC - Football; Will Fording, Charleston Southern - Football; Gio Paez, Wisconsin - Football; Kevon Hilliard, Charleston Southern – Football; DiAndre Davis, East Tennessee St - Football;Kennique Bonner-Steward, Temple – Football; Nolan Groulx, Wake Forest - Football; Austin Robinson, Miami OH - Football; Cam Lewis, Oregon- Football; Conner Maynard, Miami OH - Football; Malik Barber, Marshall - Football; Quinn Becraft- Pfeiffer University – Men’s Lacrosse ; Austin Kriss- Mars Hill – Men’s Lacrosse
INDIAN TRAIL PORTER RIDGE: Chase Hagler, Football, Presbyterian; Doug McLaughlin, Football, Charlotte 49ers
KANNAPOLIS BROWN: Justin Holsclaw, football, Charleston Southern; Jordan Medley, football Kansas University, Darion Lott, football, Barton College; Natalie Capone, women’s soccer, Emory & Henry
LENOIR HIBRITEN: Skylin Thomas, football, Western Carolina
LEWISVILLE: Ariel Brown, Lydia Stilwell and Ny’Jenna Allison – girls soccer – USC-Lancaster; Amber Bass – volleyball – Southern Wesleyan; Dylan Jacobs – golf – Columbia International
MALLARD CREEK: Shemar Baker, football, NC Central; Adonis Henderson, football, Gardner-Webb; Noah Kyei, Limestone, football; Deante Lucenti, football, NC Wesleyan; Parker Moorer, football, West Virginia; Jacob Roberts, football, N.C. A&T; Katrel Shaw, football, JC Smith; Kendren Smith, football, Pennsylvania; NIcholas Treco, football, NC State; Jadyn Washingto, football, Barton College; Jada Palmer, soccer, Queens; Sean Suber, Charlotte, soccer; Sidney Hunter, Winthrop, women’s basketball; Sierra Hunter, women’s basketball, Winthrop; Dazia Lawrence, women’s basketball, Charlotte; Karina Mitchell, women’s baskeetball, Dartmouth
MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS: Keeshawn Tyson, football, Ohio University, PWO; Marion Holmes, football, Methodist University, Kara Starns, softball, JMU, Addison Jones, Softball, App. State
MARVIN RIDGE: Jason Stricker-football-Liberty University, Brae Lein-football, Newberry, Zach Yaggi-football-ECU, Sean Brown-football-UNC Pembroke; Will Canata, lacrosse, Lenoir-Rhyne; Andrew Cognac, baseball, Belmont Abbey; Matthew Duggan, baseball, Gardner-Webb; Tyler Hall, baseball, Louisburg; James Hartley, volleyball, Princeton; Henry Jackson, baseball, Carson-Newman; Jake Machado, baseball, Belmont Abbey; Christopher Poor, golf, Belmont Abbey; Charles Rothenberger, swimming, UMASS;
METROLINA CHRISTIAN: Cameron Robinson, football, Wingate
MONROE: Trey Shepherd, football, Johnson C Smith
MONROE PARKWOOD: Michael Williams, football, Community Christian College; Owen Harley, baseball, Wingate; MJ Lucas, baseball, UNC Asheville; Sarah Harkins, softball, Francis Marion
MOORESBORO THOMAS JEFFERSON: Nomi McMullens, football, Centre College (Kentucky).
MOORESVILLE: Reginald Spratling: Football, UNC Pembroke; Deyante Pearson: Football, UNC Pembroke; Sean Hill: Football, UNC Pembroke; Connor Mort: Football, UNC Pembroke; Ben Ellis, Football, Barton College; Michael Ensalaco: Sorrer, Limestone College; Taylor Rumrill: Soccer, Guilford College; Abby Black: Soccer, Meredith College; Quin Ferguson: Baseball, UNC Pembroke; Blake Burchett : Baseball, Louisburg College; Andrew Martin: Baseball, Montreat College
MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER: Jackson Marley, football, Butler University; Dylan Williams, football, Barton College; Bryson Howell, football, Presbyterian College; Jamir Johnson, football, Guilford College; Will Owens, football, Averett University
MYERS PARK: DE Camden Partington - PWO - University of Tennesse; JaMykal Neal (2017 grad, Hutchison Community College), football, Houston
NORTH MECKLENBURG: Jordan Daniels, football, Akron University; King David Brazzely, football, Community Christian College; Isaiah Day, football, Ferrum University; Chris Gardner, football, Mars Hill University; Freddie Johnson, football, Winston Salem State University; Justin Olson, football, University of North Carolina; Aaron Scott, football, Lenoir Rhyne University; Gavin Smith, football, Guilford College; William Watts, football, Lenoir Rhyne University; Alexis Bowland, volleyball, Carleton University
PROVIDENCE: Caleb Ogunmola, football, Elon; Jack Wilkes, Football, Campbell; Patrick Bloomingburg, Football/Baseball, Gardner Webb; Will Kakavitsas, Football, Virginia Tech (PWO)
PROVIDENCE DAY: Osita Ekwonu, Football, Notre Dame. Ikem Ekwonu, Football, NC State. Carter Dowling, Football, Centre College. Hudson Reynolds football (PWO)
RICHMOND SENIOR: Malik Stanback, Football, Wofford; Jake Ransom, Football, UNC Charlotte (PWO); Jordyn Wall, Football, Presbyterian; Taveon Ellerbe, Football, Louisburg College; Rasheed Patrick, Football, Louisburg College; Bobby Terry, Football, Winston Salem State (PWO)
ROCK HILL: Tavin Jackson, football, Erskine College; Narii Gaither, football, Gardner Web University; Logan Hicks, football, Wingate University
SOUTH STANLY: Cade Whitley PWO Football Wingate; Davis Moose PWO Football Lenoir Rhyne; Jitavis Huntley Football Louisburg College
WATAUGA: Jackson Greene, Football, Appalachian State University PWO
WAXHAW CUTHBERTSON: Kaylin McKinney – Queens University – Soccer; Brooke Austen – Catawba College – Soccer; Ryan O’Neil – Nichols State – Golf; Dahlia Cutler – Wofford – Track & Field; Netanya Linares – Wofford – Track & Field; Brianna McIntyre – Methodist – Track & Field; Walker Lezotte – UNC Asheville – Track / Cross Country; Josh Sepe – Davidson – Football; Chris Panko – Davidson – Football; Peyton Tully – Western Carolina – Football; Trevor Grant – Wingate – Football
WEST CHARLOTTE: Devontez Walker, football, East Tennesse State University; Ahmad Gilbert, football, Marshall University; Montrale Martin, football, Union College
WEST MECKLENBURG: WR- Khafre Brown (University of North Carolina); QB- Preston Brown (University of North Carolina @ Charlotte); LB-Joshua Hudson (Jackson State University); DL-Tyrell Reid (Alabama A&M University); LB-Clinton Cochran ( Presbyterian University)
WEDDINGTON: Max Brimigion, football, University of Dayton; Sam Morrison, football, Wingate University
