NCISAA, SCHSL playoffs, full area day-by-day basketball schedule 2/10-2/16

Monday, February 11
Charlotte Area Christian Schools Athletic Association (CACAA) Tournament
At Carolina Christian
First Assembly Monroe vs. Grace Academy (Girls), 6
First Assembly Monroe at Carolina Christian (Boys), 7:30
Tuesday, February 12
Bandys at Lake Norman Charter (Senior Night)
Bessemer City at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Carolina International at Pine Lake Prep
Central Cabarrus at Cox Mill (Senior Night)
Cherryville at Lincoln Charter (Senior Night)
Comenius at Elevation Prep
Crest at Burns
Cuthbertson at Charlotte Catholic
Draughn at West Iredell
East Gaston at East Rutherford
East Mecklenburg at Hickory Ridge
East Rowan at Statesville
East Wilkes at Ashe County (Senior Night)
Forestview at Kings Mountain
Fred T. Foard at Patton
Freedom at Watauga
Garinger at Butler (Senior Night)
Gray Stone Day at Uwharrie Charter
Hibriten at Bunker Hill
Hickory at Alexander Central
Highland Tech at Piedmont Charter
Independence at Rocky River
Jay M. Robinson at A.L. Brown
Lake Norman at Hopewell
Langtree Charter at Bradford Prep
Lincolnton at North Lincoln (Senior Night)
Mallard Creek at Hough
McDowell at West Caldwell
Newton Conover at Maiden
North Gaston at Ashbrook (Senior Night)
North Mecklenburg at Vance
North Rowan at South Davidson
North Stanly at West Montgomery
Northwest Cabarrus at Concord (Senior Night)
Olympic at Ardrey Kell (Senior Night)
Porter Ridge at Myers Park
Providence at Berry
Queens Grant at Mountain Island Charter
R.S. Central at Chase
St. Stephens at South Caldwell
Salisbury at North Davidson
Seventy-First High at Richmond Senior
Shelby at South Point (Senior Night)
South Iredell at North Iredell
South Stanly at North Moore
Stuart Cramer at Hunter Huss
Union Academy at Community School of Davidson
West Charlotte at Mooresville
West Lincoln at East Lincoln (Senior Night)
West Mecklenburg at South Mecklenburg (Senior Night)
West Rowan at Carson (Senior Night)
Charlotte Area Christian Schools Athletic Association (CACAA) Tournament
At Carolina Christian
Comenius vs. First Assembly Monroe-Grace Academy winner (Girls), 6
Arborbrook Christian at Carolina Christian (Girls), 7:30
Wednesday, February 13
Central Davidson at South Rowan (Senior Night)
Gray Stone Day at South Davidson
North Stanly at North Rowan
South Caldwell at Hibriten
West Caldwell at Draughn
Thursday, February, 14
Bunker Hill at Fred T. Foard
Cabarrus Charter at Bradford Prep
South Mecklenburg at Providence
West Iredell at East Burke (Senior Night)
Charlotte Area Christian Schools Athletic Association (CACAA) Tournament
At Carolina Christian
Girls’ 3rd-place consolation game, 4:30
Arborbrook Christian vs. First Assembly Monroe-Carolina Christian winner (Boys), 6
Comenius vs. Grace Academy (Boys), 7:30
Own the Game Classic
At Johnson C. Smith
Boys’ Only
Cox Mill vs. Patrick School (NJ), 6:30
West Charlotte vs. Oak Hill (VA), 8:30
Friday, February 15
Ashbrook at Hunter Huss (Senior Night)
Berry at West Mecklenburg (Senior Night)
Bessemer City at Highland Tech
Bradford Prep at Queens Grant
Butler at East Mecklenburg (Senior Night)
Carolina International at Community School of Davidson (Senior Night)
Carson at South Iredell
Central Academy at East Montgomery (Senior Night)
Central Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson
Charlotte Catholic at Marvin Ridge
Chase at Shelby (Senior Night)
Cherryville at Thomas Jefferson Academy (Senior Night)
Concord at A.L. Brown
Cuthbertson at Weddington
East Lincoln at Newton Conover
East Rowan at North Iredell
East Rutherford at R.S. Central
Forest Hills at Anson County
Freedom at McDowell
Harding at Olympic
Hickory at St. Stephens
Hickory Ridge at Porter Ridge (Senior Night)
Hopewell at West Charlotte
Hough at Vance
Kings Mountain at Crest (Senior Night)
Lake Norman at North Mecklenburg
Lake Norman Charter at West Lincoln
Langtree Charter at Union Academy
Lincoln Charter at Piedmont Charter
Maiden at Lincolnton
Mooresville at Mallard Creek
Mountain Island Charter at Pine Lake Prep
Mount Pleasant at West Stanly
Myers Park at Independence (Senior Night)
North Gaston at Burns
North Lincoln at Bandys (Senior Night)
North Stanly at Gray Stone Day
Patton at Draughn
Parkwood at Monroe
Richmond Senior at Scotland County
Rocky River at Garinger (Senior Night)
South Caldwell at Alexander Central
South Point at East Gaston
South Rowan at Salisbury
South Stanly at Albemarle
Statesville at West Rowan
Stuart Cramer at Forestview (Senior Night)
Sun Valley at Piedmont (Senior Night)
West Caldwell at Watauga (Senior Night)
Charlotte Area Christian Schools Athletic Association (CACAA) Tournament
At Carolina Christian
Boys’ 3rd-place consolation game, 4:30
Girls’ Championship game, 6
Boys’ Championship game, 7:30
NCISAA Boys State Playoffs
NCISAA 4A State Boys’ 1st Round
At Higher Seed
Tuesday, February 12
Cary Academy at Covenant Day
North Raleigh Christian at Metrolina Christian
Rabun Gap Nacoochee at Wesleyan Christian
Wake Christian at Ravenscroft
NCISAA 4A State Boys’ 2nd Round
Thursday, February 14
At Higher Seed
Covenant Day-Cary Academy winner at Charlotte Country Day
Metrolina Christian-North Raleigh Christian winner at Cannon School
Rabun Gap Nacoochee-Wesleyan Christian winner at Christ School
Wake Christian-Ravenscroft winner at Providence Day
NCISAA 4A State Boys’ Quarterfinals
Saturday, February 16
At Higher Seed
Rabun Gap Nacoochee-Wesleyan Christian vs. Christ School winner at Charlotte Christian
North Raleigh Christian-Metrolina Christian vs. Cannon School winner at Charlotte Latin
Wake Christian-Ravenscroft vs. Providence Day winner at Durham Academy
Covenant Day-Cary Academy vs. Charlotte Country Day winner at Greensboro Day
NCISAA 3A State Boys’ 1st Round
At Higher Seed
Tuesday, February 12
Arendell Parrott Academy at Coastal Christian
Asheville School at Hickory Grove
Caldwell Academy at Grace Christian
Carolina Day at Gaston Christian
Cary Christian at Calvary Day School
Forsyth Country Day at Asheville Christian
Saint David’s School at Fayetteville Christian
SouthLake Christian at High Point Christian
NCISAA 3A State Boys’ 2nd Round
Thursday, February 14
At Higher Seed
Arendell Parrott Academy-Coastal Christian winner vs. St. David’s School-Fayetteville Christian winner
Caldwell Academy-Grace Christian winner vs. SouthLake Christian-High Point Christian winner
Carolina Day-Gaston Christian winner vs. Forsyth Country Day-Asheville Christian winner
Cary Christian-Calvary Day winner vs. Asheville School-Hickory Grove winner
NCISAA 3A State Boys’ Quarterfinals
Saturday, February 16
At Higher Seed
TBD at Carmel Christian
TBD at Cape Fear Academy
TBD at Village Christian
TBD at Concord First Assembly
NCISAA 2A State Boys’ 1st Round
At Higher Seed
Tuesday, February 12
Carolina Friends at Salem Baptist
Epiphany School at Harrells Christian
Faith Christian at Friendship Christian
Oakwood School at Wayne Country Day
O’Neal School at Westchester Country Day
Rocky Mount Academy at Wayne Christian
St. Thomas More Academy at American Hebrew Academy
University Christian at Hickory Christian
NCISAA 2A State Boys’ 2nd Round
Thursday, February 14
At Higher Seed
Rocky Mount Academy-Wayne Christian winner at Fayetteville Academy
St. Thomas More Academy-American Hebrew Academy winner at Burlington Christian
O’Neal School-Westchester Country Day winner at Gaston Day
University Christian-Hickory Christian winner at Northside Christian
Epiphany School-Harrells Christian winner at Freedom Christian Academy
Faith Christian-Friendship Christian winner at Trinity School
Carolina Friends-Salem Baptist winner at Davidson Day
Oakwood School-Wayne Country Day winner at Trinity Academy
NCISAA 2A State Boys’ Quarterfinals
Saturday, February 16
At Higher Seed
Matchups TBD
NCISAA 1A State Boys’ 1st Round
At Higher Seed
Tuesday, February 12
Albemarle School at John Paul II Catholic
Lawrence Academy at Kerr-Vance Academy
Lee Christian at Hobgood Academy
Northeast Academy at Cresset Christian
Pungo Christian at Crossroads Christian
Ridgecroft School at Neuse Christian
Terra Ceia Christian at Community Christian
NCISAA 1A State Boys’ 2nd Round
Thursday, February 14
At Higher Seed
Albemarle School-John Paul II Catholic winner at Cape Fear Christian
Lawrence Academy-Kerr Vance Academy winner at Burlington School
Lee Christian-Hobgood Academy winner at Greenfield School
Northeast Academy-Cresset Christian winner at Victory Christian
Pungo Christian-Crossroads Christian winner at Grace Christian
Ridgecroft School-Neuse Christian winner at Trinity Christian
Terra Ceia Christian-Community Christian winner at Northwood Temple Academy
Woodlawn School at United Faith
NCISAA 1A State Boys’ Quarterfinals
Saturday, February 16
At Higher Seed
Matchups TBD
NCISAA Girls State Playoffs
NCISAA 4A State Girls’ 1st Round
At Higher Seed
Tuesday, February 12
Cary Academy at Durham Academy
Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Country Day
Metrolina Christian at Covenant Day
Wake Christian at St. Mary’s
NCISAA 4A State Girls’ 2nd Round
Thursday, February 14
At Higher Seed
Cary Academy-Durham Academy winner at Charlotte Latin
Charlotte Christian-Charlotte Country Day winner at Rabun Gap Nacoochee
Metrolina Christian-Covenant Day winner at Providence Day
Wake Christian-St. Mary’s winner at Greensboro Day
NCISAA 4A State Girls’ Quarterfinals
Saturday, February 16
At Higher Seed
Cary Academy-Durham Academy vs. Charlotte Latin winner at Ravenscroft
Charlotte Christian-Charlotte Country vs. Rabun Gap Nacoochee at Wesleyan Christian
Metrolina Christian-Covenant Day vs. Providence Day winner at Cannon School
Wake Christian-St. Mary’s vs. Greensboro Day winner at North Raleigh Christian
NCISAA 3A State Girls’ 1st Round
At Higher Seed
Tuesday, February 12
Asheville School at Gaston Christian
Caldwell Academy at Cary Christian
Coastal Christian at Arendell Parrott Academy
Grace Christian at Forsyth Country Day
High Point Christian at Carmel Christian
NCISAA Girls’ 3A State 2nd Round
Thursday, February 14
At Higher Seed
Asheville Christian vs. Grace Christian-Forsyth County Day winner
Asheville School-Gaston Christian winner vs. Caldwell Academy-Cary Christian winner
Coastal Christian-Arendell Parrott Academy winner at Cape Fear Academy
High Point Christian-Carmel Christian winner at St. David’s School
NCISAA Girls’ 3A State Quarterfinals
Saturday, February 16
At Higher Seed
TBD at Fayetteville Christian
TBD at Hickory Grove
TBD at Village Christian
TBD at Concord First Assembly
NCISAA 2A State Girls’ 1st Round
At Higher Seed
Tuesday, February 12
Epiphany Global School at Friendship Christian
Faith Christian at Burlington Christian
Fayetteville Academy at Westchester Country Day
Oakwood School at St. Thomas More Academy
Rocky Mount at Carolina Friends
Wayne Christian at Halifax Academy
NCISAA 2A State Girls’ 2nd Round
Thursday, February 14
At Higher Seed
Epiphany Global School-Friendship Christian winner at O’Neal School
Faith Christian-Burlington Christian winner at Trinity School
Fayetteville Academy-Westchester Country Day winner at Davidson Day
Hickory Christian at Gaston Day
Oakwood School-Thomas More Academy winner at Trinity Academy
Rocky Mount-Carolina Friends winner at Salem Baptist
University Christian at Statesville Christian
Wayne Christian-Halifax Academy winner at Wayne Country Day
NCISAA 2A State Girls’ Quarterfinals
Saturday, February 16
At Higher Seed
TBD Matchups
NCISAA 1A State Girls’ 1st Round
At Higher Seed
Tuesday, February 12
Cape Fear Academy at Kerr-Vance Academy
Community Christian at Lawrence Academy
Crossroads Charter at Northeast Academy
Hobgood Academy at Pungo Christian
John Paul II Catholic at Northwood Temple Academy
Lee Christian at Greenfield School
North Hills Christian at Grace Christian
Terra Ceia Christian at Ridgecroft School
NCISAA 1A State Girls’ 2nd Round
Thursday, February 14
At Higher Seed
Community Christian-Lawrence Academy winner vs. Lee Christian-Greenfield School winner
Crossroads Charter-Northeast Academy winner vs. Cape Fear Academy-Kerr-Vance Academy winner
Hobgood Academy-Pungo Christian winner vs. Terra Ceia-Ridgecroft School winner
North Hills Christian-Grace Christian winner vs. John Paul II Catholic-Northwood Temple winner
NCISAA 1A State Girls’ Quarterfinals
Saturday, February 16
At Higher Seed
TBD at Burlington School
TBD at Neuse Christian
TBD at Victory Christian
TBD at Trinity Christian
South Carolina High School Boys’ Playoffs
S.C. Class AAA Upper State Boys
Tuesday, February 12
Broome at Mid-Carolina, 7
Camden at Seneca, 6:30
Chesnee at Newberry, 7
Clinton at Chapman, 6:30
Fairfield Central at Pendleton, 6:30
Liberty at Keenan, 7
Powdersville at Chester, 7
Union County at Southside Christian, 7
Friday, February 15
2nd Round Games at 7 p.m.
S.C. Class A Upper State Boys
Tuesday, February 12
McBee at North, 7
Ridge Spring-Mon. at Dixie, 7
Wagener-Salley at McCormick, 7
Whitmire at Timmonsville, 7
Friday, February 15
North-McBee winner at High Pointe Academy, 7
Timmonsville-Whitmire winner at HKT, 7
Dixie-Ridge Spring Mon. winner at Great Falls, 7
McCormick-Wagener-Salley winner at Denmark Olar, 7
S.C. Class AAAAA Upper State Boys
Tuesday, February 13
Boiling Springs at Northwestern, 7
Byrnes at Spring Valley, 7
Fort Mill at Irmo, 7
Greenwood at Dorman, 7
J.L. Mann at Nation Ford, 7
Riverside at Wade Hampton, 7
Spartanburg at Westside, 7
T.L Hanna at Mauldin
Saturday, February 16
2nd Round Games at 7 p.m.
S.C. Class AAAA Upper State Boys
Wednesday, February 13
Belton-Honea Path at Ridge View, 7
Blue Ridge at Walhalla, 7
Daniel at Greenville, 7
Eastside at South Pointe (SC), 7
Lakewood at Westwood, 7
Lancaster at A.C. Flora, 7
Palmetto at Travelers Wrest, 7
Richland Northeast at Wren, 7
Saturday, February 16
2nd Round Games at 7 p.m.
S.C. Class AA Upper State Boys
Wednesday, February 13
Blacksburg at Silver Bluff, 7
Buford at Christ Church, 7
Columbia at Lee Central, 7
Lewisville at Abbeville, 7
Ninety-Six at Andrew Jackson, 7
North Central at Greenville Tech, 7
St. Joseph’s at Eau Claire, 7
Saluda at Southside Christian, 7
Saturday, February 16
2nd Round Games at 7 p.m.
South Carolina High School Girls’ Playoffs
S.C. Class AAA Upper State Girls
Monday, February 11
Broome at Emerald, 7
Camden at Pendleton, 7
Chesnee at Woodruff, 7
Clinton at Southside, 7
Indian Land at Seneca, 7
Powdersville at Fairfield Central, 7
Union County at Chapman, 7
West Oak at Keenan, 7
Thursday, February 14
2nd Round Games at 7 p.m.
S.C. Class A Upper State Girls
Monday, February 11
Region 2 TBD at Blackville Hilda, 7
Ridge-Spring Mon. at McCormick, 7
Wagener-Salley at Ware Shoals, 7
Whitmire at Region 2 TBD, 7
Thursday, February 14
McCormick-Ridge Spring Mon. winner at Estill, 7
Region 2 TBD-Blackville Hilda winner at High Point Academy, 7
Region 2 TBD-Whitmire winner at North, 7
Ware Shoals-Wagner-Salley winner at Region 2 TBD, 7
S.C. Class AAAAA Upper State Girls
Tuesday, February 12
Boiling Springs at Clover, 7
Gaffney at Spring Valley, 7
Greenwood at Nation Ford, 7
Hillcrest at T.L. Hanna, 7
J.L. Mann at Byrnes, 7
Rock Hill at Sumter, 7
Spartanburg at Woodmont, 7
Westside at Dorman, 7
Friday, February 15
2nd Round Games at 7 p.m.
S.C. Class AAAA Upper State Girls
Tuesday, February 12
Belton Honea-Path at Westwood, 7
Crestwood at South Pointe (SC), 7
Greer at Ridge View, 7
Lancaster at Lower Richland, 7
Palmetto at Greenville, 7
Richland Northeast at Wren, 7
Travelers Rest at Daniel, 7
Walhalla at Blue Ridge, 7
Friday, February 15
2nd Round Games at 7 p.m.
S.C. Class AA Upper State Girls
Tuesday, February 12
Blacksburg at Columbia, 7
Buford at Batesburg-Leesville, 7
Chesterfield at Christ Church, 7
Eau Claire at Lee Central, 7
Ninety-Six at Andrew Jackson, 7
North Central at Landrum, 7
St. Joseph’s at Saluda, 7
Silver Church at Brashier MC, 7
Friday, February 15
2nd Round Games
--JAY EDWARDS
