NCISAA, SCHSL playoffs, full area day-by-day basketball schedule 2/10-2/16

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 10, 2019 07:38 PM

Charlotte Christian defeat Long Island Lutheran in the finals of the Hoodie’s House High School Hoops Classic 54-39.
Monday, February 11

Charlotte Area Christian Schools Athletic Association (CACAA) Tournament

At Carolina Christian

First Assembly Monroe vs. Grace Academy (Girls), 6

First Assembly Monroe at Carolina Christian (Boys), 7:30

Tuesday, February 12

Bandys at Lake Norman Charter (Senior Night)

Bessemer City at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Carolina International at Pine Lake Prep

Central Cabarrus at Cox Mill (Senior Night)

Cherryville at Lincoln Charter (Senior Night)

Comenius at Elevation Prep

Crest at Burns

Cuthbertson at Charlotte Catholic

Draughn at West Iredell

East Gaston at East Rutherford

East Mecklenburg at Hickory Ridge

East Rowan at Statesville

East Wilkes at Ashe County (Senior Night)

Forestview at Kings Mountain

Fred T. Foard at Patton

Freedom at Watauga

Garinger at Butler (Senior Night)

Gray Stone Day at Uwharrie Charter

Hibriten at Bunker Hill

Hickory at Alexander Central

Highland Tech at Piedmont Charter

Independence at Rocky River

Jay M. Robinson at A.L. Brown

Lake Norman at Hopewell

Langtree Charter at Bradford Prep

Lincolnton at North Lincoln (Senior Night)

Mallard Creek at Hough

McDowell at West Caldwell

Newton Conover at Maiden

North Gaston at Ashbrook (Senior Night)

North Mecklenburg at Vance

North Rowan at South Davidson

North Stanly at West Montgomery

Northwest Cabarrus at Concord (Senior Night)

Olympic at Ardrey Kell (Senior Night)

Porter Ridge at Myers Park

Providence at Berry

Queens Grant at Mountain Island Charter

R.S. Central at Chase

St. Stephens at South Caldwell

Salisbury at North Davidson

Seventy-First High at Richmond Senior

Shelby at South Point (Senior Night)

South Iredell at North Iredell

South Stanly at North Moore

Stuart Cramer at Hunter Huss

Union Academy at Community School of Davidson

West Charlotte at Mooresville

West Lincoln at East Lincoln (Senior Night)

West Mecklenburg at South Mecklenburg (Senior Night)

West Rowan at Carson (Senior Night)

Charlotte Area Christian Schools Athletic Association (CACAA) Tournament

At Carolina Christian

Comenius vs. First Assembly Monroe-Grace Academy winner (Girls), 6

Arborbrook Christian at Carolina Christian (Girls), 7:30

Wednesday, February 13

Central Davidson at South Rowan (Senior Night)

Gray Stone Day at South Davidson

North Stanly at North Rowan

South Caldwell at Hibriten

West Caldwell at Draughn

Thursday, February, 14

Bunker Hill at Fred T. Foard

Cabarrus Charter at Bradford Prep

South Mecklenburg at Providence

West Iredell at East Burke (Senior Night)

Charlotte Area Christian Schools Athletic Association (CACAA) Tournament

At Carolina Christian

Girls’ 3rd-place consolation game, 4:30

Arborbrook Christian vs. First Assembly Monroe-Carolina Christian winner (Boys), 6

Comenius vs. Grace Academy (Boys), 7:30

Own the Game Classic

At Johnson C. Smith

Boys’ Only

Cox Mill vs. Patrick School (NJ), 6:30

West Charlotte vs. Oak Hill (VA), 8:30

Friday, February 15

Ashbrook at Hunter Huss (Senior Night)

Berry at West Mecklenburg (Senior Night)

Bessemer City at Highland Tech

Bradford Prep at Queens Grant

Butler at East Mecklenburg (Senior Night)

Carolina International at Community School of Davidson (Senior Night)

Carson at South Iredell

Central Academy at East Montgomery (Senior Night)

Central Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson

Charlotte Catholic at Marvin Ridge

Chase at Shelby (Senior Night)

Cherryville at Thomas Jefferson Academy (Senior Night)

Concord at A.L. Brown

Cuthbertson at Weddington

East Lincoln at Newton Conover

East Rowan at North Iredell

East Rutherford at R.S. Central

Forest Hills at Anson County

Freedom at McDowell

Harding at Olympic

Hickory at St. Stephens

Hickory Ridge at Porter Ridge (Senior Night)

Hopewell at West Charlotte

Hough at Vance

Kings Mountain at Crest (Senior Night)

Lake Norman at North Mecklenburg

Lake Norman Charter at West Lincoln

Langtree Charter at Union Academy

Lincoln Charter at Piedmont Charter

Maiden at Lincolnton

Mooresville at Mallard Creek

Mountain Island Charter at Pine Lake Prep

Mount Pleasant at West Stanly

Myers Park at Independence (Senior Night)

North Gaston at Burns

North Lincoln at Bandys (Senior Night)

North Stanly at Gray Stone Day

Patton at Draughn

Parkwood at Monroe

Richmond Senior at Scotland County

Rocky River at Garinger (Senior Night)

South Caldwell at Alexander Central

South Point at East Gaston

South Rowan at Salisbury

South Stanly at Albemarle

Statesville at West Rowan

Stuart Cramer at Forestview (Senior Night)

Sun Valley at Piedmont (Senior Night)

West Caldwell at Watauga (Senior Night)

Charlotte Area Christian Schools Athletic Association (CACAA) Tournament

At Carolina Christian

Boys’ 3rd-place consolation game, 4:30

Girls’ Championship game, 6

Boys’ Championship game, 7:30

NCISAA Boys State Playoffs



NCISAA 4A State Boys’ 1st Round

At Higher Seed

Tuesday, February 12

Cary Academy at Covenant Day

North Raleigh Christian at Metrolina Christian

Rabun Gap Nacoochee at Wesleyan Christian

Wake Christian at Ravenscroft

NCISAA 4A State Boys’ 2nd Round

Thursday, February 14

At Higher Seed

Covenant Day-Cary Academy winner at Charlotte Country Day

Metrolina Christian-North Raleigh Christian winner at Cannon School

Rabun Gap Nacoochee-Wesleyan Christian winner at Christ School

Wake Christian-Ravenscroft winner at Providence Day

NCISAA 4A State Boys’ Quarterfinals

Saturday, February 16

At Higher Seed

Rabun Gap Nacoochee-Wesleyan Christian vs. Christ School winner at Charlotte Christian

North Raleigh Christian-Metrolina Christian vs. Cannon School winner at Charlotte Latin

Wake Christian-Ravenscroft vs. Providence Day winner at Durham Academy

Covenant Day-Cary Academy vs. Charlotte Country Day winner at Greensboro Day



NCISAA 3A State Boys’ 1st Round

At Higher Seed

Tuesday, February 12

Arendell Parrott Academy at Coastal Christian

Asheville School at Hickory Grove

Caldwell Academy at Grace Christian

Carolina Day at Gaston Christian

Cary Christian at Calvary Day School

Forsyth Country Day at Asheville Christian

Saint David’s School at Fayetteville Christian

SouthLake Christian at High Point Christian

NCISAA 3A State Boys’ 2nd Round

Thursday, February 14

At Higher Seed

Arendell Parrott Academy-Coastal Christian winner vs. St. David’s School-Fayetteville Christian winner

Caldwell Academy-Grace Christian winner vs. SouthLake Christian-High Point Christian winner

Carolina Day-Gaston Christian winner vs. Forsyth Country Day-Asheville Christian winner

Cary Christian-Calvary Day winner vs. Asheville School-Hickory Grove winner

NCISAA 3A State Boys’ Quarterfinals

Saturday, February 16

At Higher Seed

TBD at Carmel Christian

TBD at Cape Fear Academy

TBD at Village Christian

TBD at Concord First Assembly



NCISAA 2A State Boys’ 1st Round

At Higher Seed

Tuesday, February 12

Carolina Friends at Salem Baptist

Epiphany School at Harrells Christian

Faith Christian at Friendship Christian

Oakwood School at Wayne Country Day

O’Neal School at Westchester Country Day

Rocky Mount Academy at Wayne Christian

St. Thomas More Academy at American Hebrew Academy

University Christian at Hickory Christian

NCISAA 2A State Boys’ 2nd Round

Thursday, February 14

At Higher Seed

Rocky Mount Academy-Wayne Christian winner at Fayetteville Academy

St. Thomas More Academy-American Hebrew Academy winner at Burlington Christian

O’Neal School-Westchester Country Day winner at Gaston Day

University Christian-Hickory Christian winner at Northside Christian

Epiphany School-Harrells Christian winner at Freedom Christian Academy

Faith Christian-Friendship Christian winner at Trinity School

Carolina Friends-Salem Baptist winner at Davidson Day

Oakwood School-Wayne Country Day winner at Trinity Academy

NCISAA 2A State Boys’ Quarterfinals

Saturday, February 16

At Higher Seed

Matchups TBD



NCISAA 1A State Boys’ 1st Round

At Higher Seed

Tuesday, February 12

Albemarle School at John Paul II Catholic

Lawrence Academy at Kerr-Vance Academy

Lee Christian at Hobgood Academy

Northeast Academy at Cresset Christian

Pungo Christian at Crossroads Christian

Ridgecroft School at Neuse Christian

Terra Ceia Christian at Community Christian

NCISAA 1A State Boys’ 2nd Round

Thursday, February 14

At Higher Seed

Albemarle School-John Paul II Catholic winner at Cape Fear Christian

Lawrence Academy-Kerr Vance Academy winner at Burlington School

Lee Christian-Hobgood Academy winner at Greenfield School

Northeast Academy-Cresset Christian winner at Victory Christian

Pungo Christian-Crossroads Christian winner at Grace Christian

Ridgecroft School-Neuse Christian winner at Trinity Christian

Terra Ceia Christian-Community Christian winner at Northwood Temple Academy

Woodlawn School at United Faith

NCISAA 1A State Boys’ Quarterfinals

Saturday, February 16

At Higher Seed

Matchups TBD





NCISAA Girls State Playoffs

NCISAA 4A State Girls’ 1st Round

At Higher Seed

Tuesday, February 12

Cary Academy at Durham Academy

Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Country Day

Metrolina Christian at Covenant Day

Wake Christian at St. Mary’s

NCISAA 4A State Girls’ 2nd Round

Thursday, February 14

At Higher Seed

Cary Academy-Durham Academy winner at Charlotte Latin

Charlotte Christian-Charlotte Country Day winner at Rabun Gap Nacoochee

Metrolina Christian-Covenant Day winner at Providence Day

Wake Christian-St. Mary’s winner at Greensboro Day

NCISAA 4A State Girls’ Quarterfinals

Saturday, February 16

At Higher Seed

Cary Academy-Durham Academy vs. Charlotte Latin winner at Ravenscroft

Charlotte Christian-Charlotte Country vs. Rabun Gap Nacoochee at Wesleyan Christian

Metrolina Christian-Covenant Day vs. Providence Day winner at Cannon School

Wake Christian-St. Mary’s vs. Greensboro Day winner at North Raleigh Christian



NCISAA 3A State Girls’ 1st Round

At Higher Seed

Tuesday, February 12

Asheville School at Gaston Christian

Caldwell Academy at Cary Christian

Coastal Christian at Arendell Parrott Academy

Grace Christian at Forsyth Country Day

High Point Christian at Carmel Christian

NCISAA Girls’ 3A State 2nd Round

Thursday, February 14

At Higher Seed

Asheville Christian vs. Grace Christian-Forsyth County Day winner

Asheville School-Gaston Christian winner vs. Caldwell Academy-Cary Christian winner

Coastal Christian-Arendell Parrott Academy winner at Cape Fear Academy

High Point Christian-Carmel Christian winner at St. David’s School

NCISAA Girls’ 3A State Quarterfinals

Saturday, February 16

At Higher Seed

TBD at Fayetteville Christian

TBD at Hickory Grove

TBD at Village Christian

TBD at Concord First Assembly



NCISAA 2A State Girls’ 1st Round

At Higher Seed

Tuesday, February 12

Epiphany Global School at Friendship Christian

Faith Christian at Burlington Christian

Fayetteville Academy at Westchester Country Day

Oakwood School at St. Thomas More Academy

Rocky Mount at Carolina Friends

Wayne Christian at Halifax Academy

NCISAA 2A State Girls’ 2nd Round

Thursday, February 14

At Higher Seed

Epiphany Global School-Friendship Christian winner at O’Neal School

Faith Christian-Burlington Christian winner at Trinity School

Fayetteville Academy-Westchester Country Day winner at Davidson Day

Hickory Christian at Gaston Day

Oakwood School-Thomas More Academy winner at Trinity Academy

Rocky Mount-Carolina Friends winner at Salem Baptist

University Christian at Statesville Christian

Wayne Christian-Halifax Academy winner at Wayne Country Day

NCISAA 2A State Girls’ Quarterfinals

Saturday, February 16

At Higher Seed

TBD Matchups



NCISAA 1A State Girls’ 1st Round

At Higher Seed

Tuesday, February 12

Cape Fear Academy at Kerr-Vance Academy

Community Christian at Lawrence Academy

Crossroads Charter at Northeast Academy

Hobgood Academy at Pungo Christian

John Paul II Catholic at Northwood Temple Academy

Lee Christian at Greenfield School

North Hills Christian at Grace Christian

Terra Ceia Christian at Ridgecroft School

NCISAA 1A State Girls’ 2nd Round

Thursday, February 14

At Higher Seed

Community Christian-Lawrence Academy winner vs. Lee Christian-Greenfield School winner

Crossroads Charter-Northeast Academy winner vs. Cape Fear Academy-Kerr-Vance Academy winner

Hobgood Academy-Pungo Christian winner vs. Terra Ceia-Ridgecroft School winner

North Hills Christian-Grace Christian winner vs. John Paul II Catholic-Northwood Temple winner

NCISAA 1A State Girls’ Quarterfinals

Saturday, February 16

At Higher Seed

TBD at Burlington School

TBD at Neuse Christian

TBD at Victory Christian

TBD at Trinity Christian



South Carolina High School Boys’ Playoffs

S.C. Class AAA Upper State Boys

Tuesday, February 12

Broome at Mid-Carolina, 7

Camden at Seneca, 6:30

Chesnee at Newberry, 7

Clinton at Chapman, 6:30

Fairfield Central at Pendleton, 6:30

Liberty at Keenan, 7

Powdersville at Chester, 7

Union County at Southside Christian, 7

Friday, February 15

2nd Round Games at 7 p.m.



S.C. Class A Upper State Boys

Tuesday, February 12



McBee at North, 7

Ridge Spring-Mon. at Dixie, 7

Wagener-Salley at McCormick, 7

Whitmire at Timmonsville, 7

Friday, February 15

North-McBee winner at High Pointe Academy, 7

Timmonsville-Whitmire winner at HKT, 7

Dixie-Ridge Spring Mon. winner at Great Falls, 7

McCormick-Wagener-Salley winner at Denmark Olar, 7





S.C. Class AAAAA Upper State Boys

Tuesday, February 13





Boiling Springs at Northwestern, 7

Byrnes at Spring Valley, 7

Fort Mill at Irmo, 7

Greenwood at Dorman, 7

J.L. Mann at Nation Ford, 7

Riverside at Wade Hampton, 7

Spartanburg at Westside, 7

T.L Hanna at Mauldin



Saturday, February 16

2nd Round Games at 7 p.m.





S.C. Class AAAA Upper State Boys

Wednesday, February 13



Belton-Honea Path at Ridge View, 7

Blue Ridge at Walhalla, 7

Daniel at Greenville, 7

Eastside at South Pointe (SC), 7

Lakewood at Westwood, 7

Lancaster at A.C. Flora, 7

Palmetto at Travelers Wrest, 7

Richland Northeast at Wren, 7



Saturday, February 16

2nd Round Games at 7 p.m.





S.C. Class AA Upper State Boys

Wednesday, February 13



Blacksburg at Silver Bluff, 7

Buford at Christ Church, 7

Columbia at Lee Central, 7

Lewisville at Abbeville, 7

Ninety-Six at Andrew Jackson, 7

North Central at Greenville Tech, 7

St. Joseph’s at Eau Claire, 7

Saluda at Southside Christian, 7

Saturday, February 16

2nd Round Games at 7 p.m.

South Carolina High School Girls’ Playoffs



S.C. Class AAA Upper State Girls

Monday, February 11



Broome at Emerald, 7

Camden at Pendleton, 7

Chesnee at Woodruff, 7

Clinton at Southside, 7

Indian Land at Seneca, 7

Powdersville at Fairfield Central, 7

Union County at Chapman, 7

West Oak at Keenan, 7

Thursday, February 14

2nd Round Games at 7 p.m.

S.C. Class A Upper State Girls

Monday, February 11



Region 2 TBD at Blackville Hilda, 7

Ridge-Spring Mon. at McCormick, 7

Wagener-Salley at Ware Shoals, 7

Whitmire at Region 2 TBD, 7

Thursday, February 14

McCormick-Ridge Spring Mon. winner at Estill, 7

Region 2 TBD-Blackville Hilda winner at High Point Academy, 7

Region 2 TBD-Whitmire winner at North, 7

Ware Shoals-Wagner-Salley winner at Region 2 TBD, 7

S.C. Class AAAAA Upper State Girls

Tuesday, February 12



Boiling Springs at Clover, 7

Gaffney at Spring Valley, 7

Greenwood at Nation Ford, 7

Hillcrest at T.L. Hanna, 7

J.L. Mann at Byrnes, 7

Rock Hill at Sumter, 7

Spartanburg at Woodmont, 7

Westside at Dorman, 7

Friday, February 15

2nd Round Games at 7 p.m.

S.C. Class AAAA Upper State Girls

Tuesday, February 12



Belton Honea-Path at Westwood, 7

Crestwood at South Pointe (SC), 7

Greer at Ridge View, 7

Lancaster at Lower Richland, 7

Palmetto at Greenville, 7

Richland Northeast at Wren, 7

Travelers Rest at Daniel, 7

Walhalla at Blue Ridge, 7

Friday, February 15

2nd Round Games at 7 p.m.

S.C. Class AA Upper State Girls

Tuesday, February 12



Blacksburg at Columbia, 7

Buford at Batesburg-Leesville, 7

Chesterfield at Christ Church, 7

Eau Claire at Lee Central, 7

Ninety-Six at Andrew Jackson, 7

North Central at Landrum, 7

St. Joseph’s at Saluda, 7

Silver Church at Brashier MC, 7

Friday, February 15

2nd Round Games

