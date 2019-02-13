SC High School League basketball playoff scores, pairings 02.13.19

SOUTH CAROLINA BASKETBALL
BOYS
Class 5A
Upper State
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Herald
#ReadLocal
Wednesday’s first round
Spartanburg (13-10) at Anderson Westside (19-5)
Boiling Springs (15-8) at Rock Hill Northwestern (20-5)
Greenwood (11-15) at Roebuck Dorman (23-3)
Fort Mill (20-5) at Irmo (16-9)
Greenville Mann (13-12) at Fort Mill Nation Ford (22-4)
Greer Riverside (17-8) at Greenville Wade Hampton (15-7)
Duncan Byrnes (11-14) at Columbia Spring Valley (15-8)
Greenville Hanna (19-7) at Mauldin (19-6)
Saturday’s second round
Spartanburg-Westside winner vs. Boiling Springs-Northwestern winner
Greenwood-Dorman winner vs. Fort Mill-Irmo winner
J.L. Mann-Nation Ford winner vs. Riverside-Wade Hampton winner
Byrnes-Spring Valley winner vs. T.L. Hanna-Mauldin winner
Class 4A
Upper State
Wednesday’s first round
Richland Northeast (8-11) at Piedmont Wren (19-6)
Taylors Eastside (8-16) at Rock Hill South Pointe (9-16)
Central Daniel (11-8) at Greenville (23-3)
Sumter Lakewood (10-12) at Blythewood Westwood (24-1)
Belton-Honea Path (9-16) at Columbia Ridge View (19-7)
Greer Blue Ridge (10-15) at Walhalla (14-8)
Lancaster (7-12) at Columbia Flora (18-7)
Williamston Palmetto (12-13) at Travelers Rest (18-5)
Saturday’s second round
Richland Northeast-Wren winner vs. Eastside-South Pointe winner
Daniel-Greenville winner vs. Lakewood-Westwood winner
Belton Honea Path-Ridge View winner vs. Blue Ridge-Walhalla winner
Lancaster-A.C. Flora winner vs. Palmetto-Travelers Rest winner
Class 3A
Upper State
Tuesday’s first round
Clinton 67, Chapman 61
Seneca 62, Camden 56
Newberry 86, Chesnee 62
Chester 57, Greenville Powdersville 56
Winnsboro Fairfield Central 54, Pendleton 37
Greenville Southside 74, Union County 53
Columbia Keenan 70, Liberty 46
Prosperity Mid-Carolina 68, Spartanburg Broome 48
Friday’s second round
Clinton (9-13) at Seneca (12-13)
Chester (10-10) at Newberry (17-8)
Winnsboro Fairfield Central (5-17) at Greenville Southside (13-5)
Prosperity Mid-Carolina (17-10) at Columbia Keenan (26-1)
Class 2A
Upper State
Tuesday’s first round
Kershaw Andrew Jackson 56, Ninety Six 52
Wednesday’s first round
Blacksburg (17-10) at Aiken Silver Bluff (14-5)
Kershaw North Central (11-9) at Greenville Tech (13-10)
Columbia (6-15) at Bishopville Lee Central (18-4)
Saluda (14-9) at Simpsonville Southside Christian (15-8)
Lancaster Buford (7-13) at Greenville Christ Church (15-9)
Greenville St. Joseph’s (14-12) at Columbia Eau Claire (11-13)
Richburg Lewisville (16-10) at Abbeville (12-3)
Saturday’s second round
Blacksburg-Silver Bluff winner vs. North Central-Greenville Tech winner
Columbia-Lee Central winner vs. Saluda-Southside Christian winner
Buford-Christ Church winner vs. Kershaw Andrew Jackson (14-4)
St. Joseph’s-Eau Claire winner vs. Lewisville-Abbeville winner
Class 1A
Upper State
Tuesday’s first round
McBee (9-12) at North (16-10), score NA
Timmonsville 65, Whitmire 31
Due West Dixie 51, Ridge Spring-Monetta 50
McCormick 63, Wagener-Salley 54
Friday’s second round
McBee-North winner at Spartanburg High Pointe Academy (20-6)
Timmonsville (14-12) at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (12-9)
Due West Dixie (15-9) at Great Falls (18-3)
McCormick (12-12) at Denmark-Olar (16-10)
GIRLS
Class 5A
Upper State
Tuesday’s first round
Piedmont Woodmont 72, Spartanburg 29
Clover 58, Boiling Springs 39
Anderson Westside 74, Roebuck Dorman 72
Sumter 54, Rock Hill 13
Fort Mill Nation Ford 63, Greenwood 21
Greenville Hanna 53, Simpsonville Hillcrest 42
Columbia Spring Valley 86, Gaffney 38
Duncan Byrnes 54, Greenville Mann 49
Friday’s second round
Clover (20-7) at Piedmont Woodmont (25-1)
Anderson Westside (18-6) at Sumter (21-3)
Greenville Hanna (19-6) at Fort Mill Nation Ford (22-5)
Duncan Byrnes (18-7) at Columbia Spring Valley (23-3)
Class 4A
Upper State
Tuesday’s first round
Piedmont Wren 57, Richland Northeast 37
Columbia Ridge View 77, Greer 47
Greer Blue ridge 67, Walhalla 42
Rock Hill South Pointe 82, Sumter Crestwood 39
Blythewood Westwood 91, Belton-Honea Path 13
Central Daniel 36, Travelers Rest 30
Lower Richland 55, Lancaster 24
Greenville 64, Williamston Palmetto 30
Friday’s second round
Columbia Ridge View (16-11) at Piedmont Wren (15-11)
Rock Hill South Pointe (23-4) at Greer Blue Ridge (20-5)
Central Daniel (15-10) at Blythewood Westwood (22-5)
Greenville (20-6) at Lower Richland (18-6)
Class 3A
Upper State
Monday’s first round
Greenville Southside 40, Clinton 33
Pendleton 44, Camden 42
Greenwood Emerald 65, Spartanburg Broome 25
Winnsboro Fairfield Central 38, Greenville Powdersville 31
Seneca 59, Indian Land 21
Inman Chapman 52, Union County 50
Columbia Keenan 69, Westminster West-Oak 26
Woodruff 62, Chesnee 32
Thursday’s second round
Pendleton (14-9) at Greenville Southside (12-10)
Winnsboro Fairfield Central (14-7) at Greenwood Emerald (20-4)
Inman Chapman (10-11) at Seneca (21-4)
Woodruff (20-4) at Columbia Keenan (16-7)
Class 2A
Upper State
Tuesday’s first round
Saluda 44, Greenville St. Joseph’s 37
Landrum 72, Kershaw North Central 58
Bishopville Lee Central 54, Columbia Eau Claire 31
Aiken Silver Bluff 50, Simpsonville Brashier Middle College 36
Greenville Christ Church 59, Chesterfield 32
Kershaw Andrew Jackson 46, Ninety Six 32
Blacksburg 60, Columbia 57
Lancaster Buford 50, Batesburg-Leesville 48
Friday’s second round
Landrum (19-7) at Saluda (15-5)
Aiken Silver Bluff (8-12) at Bishopville Lee Central (18-7)
Kershaw Andrew Jackson (16-4) at Greenville Christ Church (22-4)
Blacksburg (12-13) at Lancaster Buford (17-3)
Class 1A
Upper State
Monday’s first round
Blackville-Hilda 52, McBee 37
Lamar 63, Whitmire 19
Wagener-Salley 60, Ware Shoals 49
McCormick 54, Ridge Spring-Monetta 19
Thursday’s second round
Blackville-Hilda (7-9) at Spartanburg High Pointe Academy (17-3)
Lamar (8-13) at North (12-10)
Wagener-Salley (14-8) at Timmonsville (15-5)
McCormick (13-4) at Estill (15-9)
Comments