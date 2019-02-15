High School Sports

Local prep stars highlight rosters for annual NC Private School All-Star games

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 15, 2019 06:48 PM

Charlotte-area players are featured prominently on the 2019 N.C. Private School All-Star game rosters, which were released Friday.

The game will match some of the top senior boys and girls basketball players in North Carolina against each other March 2 at Providence Day School in Charlotte.

Head coaches and athletics directors nominated more than 100 players. Twenty five were chosen. The boys game will feature 15 players who have signed Division I scholarships. The girls game will feature six.

The girls game will tip at 1 p.m. on March 2 followed by the boys. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for students and children under age 8 are free. In addition to the game, players and coaches will participate in a community service project March 1 in the Charlotte community.

Eleven of the 12 players on the boys’ team are from Observer-area schools, including five from Carmel Christian. Five of the girls all-stars are from the area.

East Boys Roster

Jersey# Player School College Commitment

1 Nick Brown Westchester Country Day Navy

2 Michael Fowler Greensboro Day James Madison

INJURED Greg Gantt Trinity Christian Providence

3 DJ Horne Trinity Christian Illinois State

4 Austin Inge Greensboro Day

5 Emmanuel Izunabor Fayetteville Academy

10 KJ Marshall Trinity Christian

11 Michael Wade The Burlington School

12 Josh Nickelberry Northwood Temple Louisville

14 Williams Onyeodi Fayetteville Academy

15 Bryant Randleman Durham Academy

20 Jake Vanderheijden Ravenscroft Bucknell

21 John Michael Wright Fayetteville Academy

Head Coach: Kurtis Darden (Village Christian)

Assistant Coaches: Quinton Graham

West Boys Roster

Jersey# Player School College Commitment

1 Demilade Adelkun Gaston Day

2 Seth Bennett Charlotte Christian

3 Jake Boggs Carmel Christian UNC- Wilmington

4 Stephen Clark Metrolina Christian Citadel

5 D’Angelo Elliott Carolina Day

10 DeAngelo Epps Carmel Christian College of Charleston

11 Donovan Gregory Carmel Christian Appalachian State

12 Paul Hudson Charlotte Christian Dartmouth

14 Marten Maide Carmel Christian Liberty University

15 Myles Pierre Carmel Christian Houston Baptist

20 Alex Tabor Charlotte Country Day SMU

21 JC Tharrington Charlotte Christian Appalachian State

Head Coach: Michael Wilson (Metrolina Christian)

Assistant Coaches: Joe Morgan; Josh Dominguez; Sean CarMichael

East Girls Roster

Number Player High School College Commitment

32 Imani Spence Durham Academy

44 Emma Stout Wake Christian Academy Washington Univ.

34 Izabel Varejoa Neuse Christian Academy Michigan

22 Ralayah McRae O’Neil School

5 Madison Head Greensboro Day

23 Jada McMillan Concord First Assembly

21 Makayla Kimble Village Christian

12 Evan Waters Lee Christian

4 Jala Holloman Wayne Country Day

20 Lola Olagbegi St. Mary’s

30 Georgia Smith St. Mary’s

Head Coach: Bill Middlebrooks (Concord First Assembly)

Assistant Coaches: Marquia Jones; Kareem Crawford

West Girls Roster

Number Player High School College Commitment

23 Kathryn Vandiver Latin Washington & Lee

12 Ruthie Jones Latin Duke (soccer)

10 Dione Sampson Burlington

15 Eliabeth Rice Burlington

2 Imani Riddick-Cherry Hickory Grove

0 Anaia Hoard Wesleyan Christian Wake Forest

25 Madeline Crumpler Covenant Day

1 Josie Wiles Davidson Day Barry

13 Brantley Compton Asheville Christian

11 Kyla Kincy Trinity Christian

30 Gloria Smith Trinity Christian

Head Coach: Charisse Mapp (Charlotte Latin)

Assistant Coach: Terence Jordan

