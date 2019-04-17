Go inside nationally-ranked Clover boys’ soccer March 26 pregame talk Listen in on coach Graham Stafford’s pregame talk to his Clover team before the Blue Eagles played Northwestern on March 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Listen in on coach Graham Stafford’s pregame talk to his Clover team before the Blue Eagles played Northwestern on March 26, 2019.

Soccer all-star rosters announced





Clash of the Carolinas and North-South soccer all-star game rosters were announced earlier this week.

The Clash of the Carolinas will be held at WakeMed Soccer Park’s Koka Booth Stadium in Cary, N.C., on Saturday, June 29.

Defender Janae Massey and defender Grace Sain both of Clover were selected for the 18-member team. Defender Grayson Allen of Clover and defender Curtis Johnson of Nation Ford were named to the 18-man boys’ team. Cesar Robles of Rock Hill will serve as an assistant coach.

The North-South Soccer Classic will be played on Saturday, June 22 at T. L. Hanna High School in Anderson, S.C. Goalkeeper Haylee Myrup of York, forward Aminah Johnson of Northwestern, and defender Bailey Story of Clover were named to the 18-member team.

Forward Carson Guest of Northwestern was chosen for the 18-member boys’ team.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Clover wins three in Palmetto Cup

The Clover Blue Eagles won all three matches in the Palmetto Cup earlier in the week.

On Monday they edged Lexington 2-1 and got by Oceanside Collegiate 4-1. Tuesday saw them pick up a 2-1 victory over Hartsville.

The Blue Eagles are 20-0 overall on the year.

Rock Hill wins two of three in Palmetto Cup

The Rock Hill Bearcats claimed a pair of wins in the Palmetto Cup earlier in the week.

On Monday the ‘Cats topped Fort Dorchester 3-1 and lost to Cardinal Newman 4-2. Alex Lopez, Phillip Brown, and Challen Stowe scored the goals for Rock Hill in the victory over Fort Dorchester.

In Tuesday’s action the Bearcats scored three second half goals and toppled Greenbrier (GA) 4-1. Daniel Guzman led the way with two goals, and Stowe and Nathan Pierce added one goal each.





Rock Hill is 10-5-1 overall on the year.

Soccer coaches release new poll

The South Carolina Coaches Association has announced its most recent poll and three area teams are on the list.

The Clover Blue Eagles are ranked number one 5A, while Nation Ford made the list in 5A and Indian Land is included in 3A.

Class 5A - 1. Clover (17-0), 2. Dutch Fork (13-1), 3. Wando (19-2-1), 4. J. L. Mann (15-2), 5. Mauldin (14-1-2), 6. Nation Ford (13-4), 7. River Bluff (12-4), 8. Socastee (18-3), 9. Dorman (12-3), 10. Wade Hampton (G) (15-3).

Class 4A - 1. A. C. Flora (15-2), 2. Eastside (15-5), 3. Myrtle Beach (15-4-1), 4. Hartsville (17-3), 5. Daniel (12-2), 6. Bluffton (12-2), 7. Dreher (15-5), 8. Wren (10-3), 9. Greer (11-5), 10. Berea (6-4).

Class 3A - 1. Bishop England (15-4-1), 2. Academic Magnet (13-2-1), 3. May River (11-2-1), 4. Emerald (13-1), 5. Waccamaw (9-4), 6. Seneca (10-5), 7. Indian Land (13-6), 8. Gilbert (6-2-1), 9. Mid-Carolina (8-4), 10. Carolina Academy (8-3).

Class 2A/1A - 1. Oceanside Collegiate (16-1-1), 2. Andrew Jackson (13-3-1), 3. Gray Collegiate (13-7-1), 4. St. Joseph’s (10-7-1), 5. Southside Christian (11-2), 6. Saluda (11-4), 7. Greer Middle College (8-3), 8. Batesburg-Leesville (10-5), 9. Woodland (14-0), 10. Dixie (14-1).

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Soccer Coaches announce latest poll

The South Carolina Coaches Association has released its latest poll and four area teams are included.

Clover and Fort Mill made the 5A poll, while Indian Land is listed in the 3A poll.

Class 5A - 1. River Bluff (16-0-1), 2. J. L. Mann (20-1), 3. Wando (18-0-1), 4. Clover (14-1-1), 5. Wade Hampton (G) (20-1-1), 6. Mauldin (13-3-2), 7. Riverside (12-3-1), 8. Spring Valley (14-2), 9. Dorman (12-3), 10. Fort Mill (10-2-2).

Class 4A - 1. South Aiken (12-0-1), 2. Myrtle Beach (17-2-1), 3. A. C. Flora (19-3), 4. Eastside (12-7-1), 5. Hilton Head Island (8-7-2), 6. Greenville (13-4), 7. Daniel (12-1), 8. South Pointe (9-1), 9. Wren (10-4), 10. North Augusta (10-5).

Class 3A - 1. Bishop England (18-3-1), 2. Academic Magnet (12-5), 3. Swansea (11-4), 4. May River (8-6), 5. Indian Land (9-9), 6. Powdersville (13-0), 7. Woodruff (13-4), 8. Camden (12-3), 9. Hanahan (5-6-1), 10. Waccamaw (5-9).

Class 2A/1A - 1. Southside Christian (13-4-1), 2. Oceanside Collegiate (8-2), 3. St. Joseph’s (11-6), 4. Christ Church (7-5), 5. Gray Collegiate (8-12).

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Fort Mill 22, Woodmont 1

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets routed Woodmont 22-1 in the opening round of the 5A playoffs Tuesday afternoon at Fort Mill.

The Yellow Jackets improved to 13-3 overall and will play Riverside on Thursday at Fort Mill at 5:30 p.m. in the second round.

Nation Ford 16, Mauldin 4

The Nation Ford Falcons toppled Mauldin 16-4 in the first round of the 5A playoffs Tuesday night at Nation Ford.

The Falcons are 13-4 overall and will play at J. L. Mann on Thursday in the second round of action.





Riverside 20, Clover 8

Riverside scored 10 goals in each half and defeated the Clover Blue Eagles 20-8 in the opening round of the 5A playoffs Tuesday night at Riverside.

The Blue Eagles end the season with an overall record of 9-8.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Fort Mill 18, Hillcrest 1

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets raced to a 12-1 lead at halftime and routed Hillcrest 18-1 in the opening round of the 5A playoffs Tuesday night at Fort Mill.

The Yellow Jackets improved to 12-3 overall on the year. They will host the Nation Ford Falcons on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in the second round of play.

Nation Ford 9, J. L. Mann 7

The Nation Ford Falcons edged J. L. Mann 9-7 in the first round of the 5A playoffs Tuesday night in Greenville.

The Falcons are 12-5 overall on the year.

BASEBALL

Fort Mill divides two in Queen City

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets split a pair of games in the Queen City Classic earlier in the week.

On Monday they dropped an 8-6 decision to Ardrey Kell in a game that lasted nine innings.

The Yellow Jackets took a 4-0 lead after two innings, but Ardrey Kell scored six times in its next two at bats for a 6-4 advantage. The Jackets got one in the fifth and one more in the seventh to send it to extra innings. Ardrey Kell scored twice in the top of the ninth for the win.

Connor Manco and Alan Stevens led Fort Mill with three hits each. J. T. Marr added one hit and drove in two runs.

The Jackets pounded out 13 hits and routed the Indian Land Warriors 17-0 in Tuesday’s action.

Fort Mill ended the game in five innings. Patrick Matthews led the offense with two hits and four RBI. Charlie Bridges added one hit and drove in four runs, while Connor Manco contributed a hit and two RBI.

Brayden Franse pitched four innings and earned the victory.

The Yellow Jackets are 22-2 overall on the year.

Nation Ford loses two in Queen City

The Nation Ford Falcons dropped its first two games in the Queen City Classic.

On Monday they were beaten by Providence by a count of 7-3, and on Tuesday they dropped a 14-5 decision to Randleman.

Against Providence they fell behind 5-0 after three innings, but cut the deficit with a three-run rally in the fifth. Xavier Cumbee led Nation Ford with one hit and one RBI.

On Tuesday Randleman pounded out thirteen hits and earned the one-sided win. Randleman set the tone for the victory with a six-run outburst in the first inning.

The Falcons are 14-9 overall on the year.

Rock Hill drops two in Mingo Bay

The Rock Hill Bearcats dropped its first two games in the Mingo Bay Tournament in Myrtle Beach.

On Monday they were beaten 10-3 by High Point. The Bearcats trailed 4-3 after five innings, but High Point rallied for six runs in the final two frames to pull away for the win. Willie Lumpkin led Rock Hill with one hit and he drove in all three of the ‘Cats runs.

Tuesday’s action saw Rock Hill lose to Greenbrier (VA) by a score of 3-0. Greenbrier made the most of five hits in picking up the win.

Rock Hill is 13-10 overall on the year.

Hartsville 3, Northwestern 1





Hartsville made full use of only five hits and defeated the Northwestern Trojans in the Southwestern Classic in Hartsville Tuesday afternoon.

Hartsville took a 3-0 lead after three innings and rode a strong pitching effort to secure the win.

Northwestern was led by Zack French with two hits. Joel Haney added one hit for the Trojans, who fell to 8-10 overall on the year.

Burns 13, Clover 2

Burns toppled the Clover Blue Eagles 13-2 in the Shelby Tournament Monday night.

Burns built a 7-0 lead after four innings and coasted from there for the win.

Nathan Hensley led the Blue Eagles with one hit, and he drove in both runs.

Clover is 8-13 overall on the year.

York splits two at Mingo Bay

The York Cougars divided a pair of games in the Mingo Bay Tournament in Myrtle Beach.

On Monday they beat Heritage (VA) by a score of 4-1.

The Cougars erased a 1-0 deficit with four runs in the fifth and moved on from there for the victory.

Anderson Fulk led the Cougars with a pair of hits and two RBI. Dylan Smoak added a hit and drove in one run for York.





Hunter Parks was spectacular on the mound. He pitched a complete game, allowed only three hits, and struck out 14 to record the victory.

On Tuesday McBee came from behind and earned a 10-6 win. The Cougars built a 5-2 advantage after five frames, but McBee’s four-run outburst in the sixth gave them a 6-5 lead. York tied the game with a run in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings, but McBee scored four times in the eighth to earn the win.

Parks led the Cougars with three hits. Max Necklen added a pair of hits and drove in two runs. Jack Peeler added a hit and knocked in two runs.





The Cougars are 13-7 overall on the year.

Kings Mountain 18, South Pointe 8

Kings Mountain scored seven runs in the first inning and defeated the South Pointe Stallions 18-8 in the Shelby Tournament Tuesday night.

Kings Mountain made the most of ten hits and took advantage of five South Pointe errors in recording the victory.

The Stallions are 5-9 overall on the year.

Indian Land loses twice in Queen City

The Indian Land Warriors lost a pair of games in the Queen City Classic.

On Monday they were edged by Independence by a score of 6-5. Independence rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh to come from behind and get the victory.

On Tuesday they lost 17-0 to Fort Mill.

The Warriors are 11-11 overall on the year.

Lewisville wins two at Mingo Bay

The Lewisville Lions won their first and second round games at the Mingo Bay Tournament at Myrtle Beach.

On Monday they blasted Buckhannon (WVa) 10-3 and routed the Great Falls Red Devils 15-0 on Tuesday.

Against Buckhannon the Lions erased a 3-0 deficit with seven runs in the fourth inning and went on from there for the victory.

Zack Santer led the offense with three hits and three RBI. Chriss Flynn added three hits, while Luke Harris got two hits and knocked in one run. Landon Lofton and Braxton Elms combined on the mound to allow only four hits.

Lewisville pounded out 14 hits and ended the game in four innings against Great Falls. Santer and Russell Noland led the offense with three hits. Chip Bowman added a pair of hits to the attack and pitched a two-hitter to record the win.

The Lions are 9-6 overall on the year.