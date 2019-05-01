Thirty scores and reports, photos and video: check out this huge high school roundup

York’s Kaiden Quinn mows down Wren in district softball playoffs York sophomore Kaiden Quinn hit a pitching groove during the Cougars’ 5-0 win over Wren in a 4A softball state playoff elimination game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK York sophomore Kaiden Quinn hit a pitching groove during the Cougars’ 5-0 win over Wren in a 4A softball state playoff elimination game.

Legion Collegiate tabs Thomas as lacrosse coach

Legion Collegiate Academy Athletic Director Strait Herron has announced the hiring of Parker Thomas as director of lacrosse for the new public dual enrollment charter high school set to open this fall. Thomas led the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets to the South Carolina 5A boys’ lacrosse state championship last Saturday.

As LCA’s lacrosse director, Thomas will oversee both the boys’ and girls’ lacrosse programs while also holding the role of Sports information Director and serving in the special education department.

Thomas has served as head varsity lacrosse coach at Fort Mill High School since 2017 and was named the 5A Upper State Coach of the Year this past season. He was named Area Coach of the Year and Region Coach of the Year in 2018 and 2019.

“I have said numerous times that Legion Collegiate Academy will hire exceptional coaches in all sports and Parker Thomas fits that mold perfectly. He is the most successful lacrosse coach in our area, and he is very well known in the lacrosse community,” said Herron.

As a high school player at Fort Mill and a collegiate standout at Tennessee Wesleyan University, Thomas earned a rare feat by being named the 2011 South Carolina High School Player of the Year and the 2015 NAIA National Player of the Year. He was also selected a first team NAIA All-American and was a four-time all-conference selection and twice earned All-American honors. He was named the 2012 conference freshmen of the year. Thomas still holds the school career records for points and assists.

Thomas was a four-year starter at attack for Fort Mill. He earned All-State honors three times as a sophomore, junior, and senior. As a senior he captained Fort Mill’s 2011 state championship team. That year he was named a U.S. High School Lacrosse All-American in addition to his player of the year honor.





BASEBALL

Fort Mill wins 5A District III title

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets won the 5A District III championship with a 2-1 decision over T. L. Hanna Monday night at Fort Mill.

The Jackets got a run in both the first and second innings for a 2-0 lead. T. L. Hanna, which out hit Fort Mill 6-5, cut the deficit to 2-1 with a run in the sixth.

Connor Rasmussen led Fort Mill with one hit and one run batted in. Isaac Beirne worked the first five innings and recorded the win. Keenan Sumner pitched the final two frames and earned a save.

The Yellow Jackets are 26-2 on the year and advance to the Upper State Tournament on Thursday. Fort Mill will travel to Blythewood in the first round.

Union County tops Indian Land for district crown

Union County defeated the Indian Land Warriors 21-0 to win the 3A District IV championship at Union Monday night.

Union County scored twice in both the first and second innings and tacked on three more in the fourth. They closed out the game with a 14-run outburst in the fifth.

The Warriors won the opening game 4-3 in eight innings to force the second contest. Both teams scored a run in the third and fifth frames for a 2-2 tie after seven. The Warriors score twice in the top of the eighth and survived a Union County rally in the bottom of the inning to win and force a second game.

Chase Dougherty led the Warriors with a pair of hits and two RBI. Trace White and Lawson Otte added two hits each to the winning effort. Kyle Raynor pitched the first seven innings and struck out six, but got no decision.

Indian land finished the season with an overall record of 14-14.

SOFTBALL

York 5, Wren 0

It was all very rhythmic when Kaiden Quinn found her pitching groove Monday night against Wren in a 4A softball state playoff elimination game.

York coach Will Jameson would call out a set of numbers. York players, including Quinn, checked their wristband to find the pitch call, then she fired the ball toward catcher Bailey Wallace. Fourteen times the pitch was a third strike. And through it all, the bullfrogs in the pond beyond the right field fence kept croaking, almost like jazz band bass players.

“I felt really comfortable because I knew my defense was backing up behind me and they were gonna make the plays if they hit the ball,” said Quinn. “Once you get in a rhythm, you can’t stop and you feel really calm and comfortable.”

Quinn, a USC Upstate softball commit, led the Cougars to a 5-0 win over Wren, setting up a Wednesday rematch with Belton-Honea Path in the district championship.





Monday’s complete game effort didn’t start the way it ended. Quinn walked two Wren batters in the first inning and the Hurricanes had runners in scoring position before the third out. But Quinn didn’t allow another baserunner until the sixth, when the Hurricanes got their lone hit of the game, and she finished the game with four 1-2-3 innings.

“She was hitting her spots,” said Wallace.

It’s been an interesting season for the Cougars and Jameson. They’ve only got three seniors, one of whom hadn’t played softball for York before this season, and two juniors. Most of the team’s contributors are freshmen and sophomores, and that showed in a flat performance during the 8-0 loss to BHP last week. But the group also won the Region 3-4A title this season and the future is very bright.

“Being young, you’re gonna have some mental mistakes here and there, your ups and downs,” said Jameson.

Against Wren, York took a 1-0 lead after one inning and put the game away with four more in the third frame. Addy Cina and Quinn led the Cougars with two hits each. Bre Moss added one hit and drove in a pair of runs, while Brentley Comer added one hit and drove in a run.

BHP beat York 8-0 late last week, so York will have to win twice.

- Bret McCormick

Blythewood 12, Nation Ford 2





Blythewood toppled the Nation Ford Falcons 12-2 in an elimination game in the 5A District II playoffs Monday night at Blythewood.

The Falcons led 2-0 after two innings, but Blythewood scored 12 unanswered runs to pick up the victory.

The Falcons finished the year with an overall record of 11-11.

Lancaster 4, Pickens 1

The Lancaster Bruins topped Pickens 4-1 in an elimination game in the 4A District II playoffs Monday night at Lancaster.

The Bruins are 14-5 overall on the year and travel to Blue Ridge on Wednesday for the district title. Lancaster must win twice to win the championship.

Greer 19, South Pointe 2

Greer defeated the South Pointe Stallions 19-2 in an elimination game in the 4A District I playoffs Monday night at South Pointe.

The Stallions end the season with an overall record of 9-8.

Chapman 7, Chester 0

Chapman topped the Chester Cyclones in an elimination game in the 3A District III playoffs at Chester Monday night.

The Cyclones end the season with an overall record of 8-7.

Lewisville 8, Brashier Middle College 5

The Lewisville Lions topped Brashier Middle College 8-5 in an elimination in the 2A District III playoffs Monday night at Richburg.

The Lions are 12-9 overall on the year and will travel to Ninety-Six on Wednesday to play for the district title. Lewisville must win twice to claim the championship.





Great Falls moves to championship round

The Great Falls Red Devils will play at Dixie on Wednesday for the 1A District III championship. The Red Devils must defeat Dixie twice to claim the district title.

BOYS’ GOLF

Rock Hill wins Region 3-5A tournament

The Rock Hill Bearcats won the Region 3-5A tournament Monday at the Chester Golf Club.

The ‘Cats had a team score of 298. Fort Mill was second with a total score of 307, and the Nation Ford Falcons were third with a team score of 331.

Rock Hill was led by Zach Reuland, who was the medalist for the event with a 72. Manning Sloop (73), Nick Mayfield (74), and Jackson Berry (79) completed the scoring for the Bearcats.





Fort Mill was led by Griffin Tarver, who turned in a round of 74. Bryce Hill (75), Cam Capuzzo (78), and Anthony Clark (80) rounded out the Yellow Jacket scorers.

Nation Ford was led by John Moss, Jr, and Nolan Will, both of whom carded rounds of 78.





All three teams qualified for the The Upper State Championship, which will be played next Monday at Woodfin Ridge Golf Club.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Clover 8, Easley 0





The Clover Blue Eagles routed Easley 8-0 in the first round of the 5A playoffs Monday night at Clover.

Clover took a 3-0 lead at intermission and coasted from there for the one-side victory.

Clover is 17-2-1 overall and will be at home to take on the Wade Hampton on Wednesday in the second round.

Fort Mill 5, Boiling Springs 0

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets topped Boiling Springs 5-0 in the opening round of the 5A playoffs Monday night at Fort Mill.

Katie Phillips led the way for the Jackets with a pair of goals. Lexi Barrowclough, Alyssa DeLeo, and Ani Ford added one goal each to the winning effort.

Fort Mill is 14-3-2 overall and will travel to J. L. Mann on Wednesday in the second round of play.

Blythewood 3, Nation Ford 1

Blythewood took a 2-1 lead at halftime and toppled the Nation Ford Falcons 3-1 in the first round of the 5A playoffs Monday night at Blythewood.

The loss ends the season for the Falcons with an overall record of 5-11.

York 2, Westwood 0

The York Cougars tallied one goal in each half and defeated Westwood 2-0 in the opening round of the 4A playoffs at York Monday night.

Kianna Dodge and Sarah Johnson scored the goals for York.

The Cougars are 14-6-1 overall on the year and will play at Eastside on Wednesday in the second round of action.

Indian Land 6, Pendleton 2

The Indian Land Warriors toppled Pendleton 6-2 in the first round of the 3A playoffs Monday night at Indian Land.

The Warriors took a 3-0 at halftime and pulled away in the second half for the victory. Carleigh Werner led the Warriors with two goals and one assist. Arianna Powell, Kiley Waterbury, Bella Sikorski, and Shelby Ryberg added one goal each to the wining effort.

Indian Land is 11-10 overall on the year and will host the Mid-Carolina on Wednesday in the second round.

West Oak 10, Chester 0

West Oak took a 7-0 lead at halftime and cruised to a 10-0 win over the Chester Cyclones in the first round of the 3A playoffs Monday night at West Oak.

Chester finishes the season with an overall record of 4-12.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Rock Hill 4, Riverside 1

The Rock Hill Bearcats won their first playoff game since 2011 thanks to three first half goals Tuesday night against Riverside.

The Bearcats’ 4-1 win was marked by their superior physicality. They bombed long balls up to their tall striker and captain Hayden Jordan, launched free kicks, corner kicks and flip throw-ins into the Riverside penalty area, and generally kept the visiting Warriors under pressure throughout the match. Rock Hill coach Cesar Robles emphasized one word when talking to his team pregame: “relentless.”

“It was one player after another, offensively and defensively, one tackle after another,” said Robles. “The word I used was ‘relentless,’ and they were that in the first half.”

Seven minutes into the match, Rock Hill’s Jose Mora skipped past his defender and cut the ball back. The pass found Bearcat Challen Stowe, whose scuffed shot beat the Riverside keeper for a 1-0 Rock Hill lead.





“I remember Coach always saying ‘put pace on the ball,’ and that’s what I did,” said Mina, “and Challen found the end of it.”

Rock Hill doubled the lead with 11 minutes left in the first half. Skyler Fields rocketed a throw-in into the Riverside box and a Warrior defender inadvertently headed the ball into the opposite corner of his own goal.

And it got worst for Riverside. Mora again ghosted past his defender and drew a foul in the box. Jordan stepped up and stuck the penalty kick into the right corner for a 3-0 lead and the Bearcats players celebrated in the corner with the team’s substitutes.

Colin Muschik added a second half penalty, blasting a spot kick into the roof of the net for a 4-0 lead, before the Warriors scored a late consolation. Rock Hill will take 13-6-1 record with them when they travel to J.L. Mann on Thursday.

“It’s great to show Rock Hill what we can do,” said Jordan.

- Bret McCormick

Clover 6, Westside 2

The Clover Blue Eagles took a 6-0 lead at halftime and cruised to a 6-2 win over Westside in the first round of the 5A playoffs Tuesday night at Clover.

The Blue Eagles are 24-1 overall and will host Wade Hampton on Thursday in the second round of action.

Nation Ford 3, Spring Valley 1

The Nation Ford Falcons broke a scoreless tie at halftime and topped Spring Valley 3-1 in the opening round of the 5A playoffs Tuesday night at Spring Valley. Goals by Petey Tuipulotu and Curtis Johnson broke a 1-1 tie and helped Nation Ford advance.

The Falcons are 15-5 overall and will be at home on Thursday to take on Greenwood in the second round of play. Greenwood upset top-seeded Dorman in penalty kicks, giving Nation Ford a home match.

Fort Mill 2, Blythewood 1

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets nipped Blythewood 2-1 in the first round of the 5A playoffs Tuesday night at Blythewood.

The Yellow Jackets are 10-8 overall and will play at Mauldin in the second round on Thursday.

Greenville 4, South Pointe 0

Greenville defeated the South Pointe Stallions 4-0 in the first round of the 4A playoffs Tuesday night at South Pointe.

The Stallions completed the season with a overall mark of 8-10-1.

Lancaster 3, Palmetto 2

The Lancaster Bruins nipped Palmetto 3-2 in the opening round of the 4A playoffs Tuesday night at Lancaster.

The Bruins are 11-8 overall and will travel to Eastside on Thursday in the second round of action.

Indian Land 2, Powdersville 1

The Indian Land Warriors edged Powdersville 2-1 in the opening round of the 3A playoffs Tuesday night at Indian Land.

The Warriors are 15-7 overall and will host Mid-Carolina in the second round on Thursday.

Pendleton 4, Chester 1

Pendleton took a 2-1 lead at intermission and went on to defeat the Chester Cyclones 4-1 in the first round of the 3A playoffs Tuesday night at Pendleton.

The Cyclones finished the season with an overall mark of 4-14.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Riverside 4, Fort Mill 2

Riverside topped the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 4-2 in the second round of the 5A playoffs Tuesday afternoon at Fort Mill.

Riverside won the number one singles, but Fort Mill’s Zach Dodson won at number two singles to tie it at 1-1. Riverside won the next three singles matches to take a 4-1 lead and close out the match. The Yellow Jackets number two doubles team of Dillon Fraser and Simon Huertas del Pino got a win to account for the final score.