High school roundup: both Clover soccer teams will play for Upper State championship

Clover 2, Mauldin 0





The Clover Blue Eagles topped Mauldin 2-0 in the third round of the 5A playoffs Saturday night at Clover.

The Blue Eagles scored one goal in each half to record the victory. Ethan Stevenson opened the scoring when he blasted home following a goalmouth scramble, and Brandon Malcolm iced the win, rounding the keeper to roll home the second goal.

Clover is 26-1 overall and will travel to J. L. Mann on Tuesday for the Upper State Championship game.

Indian Land 1, Seneca 0

The Indian Land Warriors scored the only goal of the match in the first half and nipped Seneca 1-0 in a 3A third round playoff contest at Seneca Saturday night.

The Warriors are 18-7 overall and will host Pendleton in the Upper State State Championship on Tuesday.

BOYS’ GOLF

Rock Hill wins Southern Cross

The Rock Hill Bearcats won the two-day Southern Cross Tournament at Aiken over the weekend.

The ‘Cats turned in a two-day total of 443 to finish five strokes ahead of Hilton Head Christian. The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets were eighth with a 36-hole score of 458.

Nick Mayfield of Rock Hill finished fourth in the individual competition with a two-day total of 143 (74-69). Cam Cappuzzo was eighth with a 36-hole score of 145 (70-75).

Manning Sloop (75-73-148), Zach Reuland (75-77-152), and Jackson Berry (79-79-158) completed the Rock Hill scoring.





Griffin Tarver (75-78-153), Bryce Wittmer (80-81-161), and Mike Wheeler (82-80-162) rounded out the Yellow Jackets scoring.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Clover 2, Mauldin 0

The Clover Blue Eagles took a 2-0 lead at halftime and toppled Mauldin 2-0 in the third round of the 5A playoffs Friday night at Clover.

The Blue Eagles are 18-2-1 on the year and will play at J. L. Mann on Monday for the Upper State Championship.

A. C. Flora 4, South Pointe 2

A. C. Flora scored three goals in the second half and toppled the South Pointe Stallions 4-2 in the third round of the 4A playoffs Friday night at South Pointe.

The Stallions completed the year with a record of 11-3.

Powdersville 1, Indian Land 0

Powdersville scored the only goal of the match in the second half and edged the Indian Land Warriors 1-0 in the third round of the 3A playoffs Friday night at Powdersville.

The Warriors completed the season with a overall mark of 12-11.

TRACK AND FIELD

Qualifying for next week’s state championships took place on Saturday in all classifications, and the local area had numerous individuals and teams make their way to the finals.





The 5A, 4A and 2A competitions were not competed because of the storm. They will be listed in the roundup online Wednesday and in print Thursday.

Those who finished in the top eight in each event are listed below:

3A

GIRLS

200 - 8. Empress Fitzgerald (IL) 27.53; 400 - 6. Artianna Andrews (IL) 1:02.45; High jump - 6. Kaitlyn Mohr (IL) 4-08.50; Long jump - 2. Leah Henry (IL) 16-11.50; Triple jump - 6. Empress Fitzgerald (IL) 33-05.75, 8. Ariyanna Cureton (IL) 32-10.50; Shot put - 2. London Johnson (IL) 34-00.50.

BOYS

100 - 7. Marlin Davis (IL) 10.95, 200 - 2. Marlin Davis (IL) 22.02, 6. Jacobe Reid (C) 23.14; 400 - 1. Devonte Harris (IL) 49.46, 2. Marlin Davis (IL) 49.49 , 7. Deshon Harris (IL) 52.52; 1600 - 5. Austin Reeves (IL) 4:47.00; 3200 - 6. Austin Reeves (IL) 10:50.72; 110 Hurdles - 5. Grant Witherspoon (IL) 15.95; 400 Hurdles - 5. Grant Witherspoon (IL) 1:00.04; 4x100 Relay - 5. Indian Land 43.80 (1. Brian Adams, 2. Zade Cobb, 3. Micheal Gordon, 4. Devonte Harris); 4x400 Relay - 1. Indian Land 3:21.16 (1. Brian Adams, 2. Zade Cobb, 3. Marlin Davis, 4. Deshon Harris); 4x800 - 5. Indian Land (1. Jaxon Barringer, 2. Jose Bravo, 3. Ben Elson, 4. Ethan Geiger); High jump - 5. Brian Adams (IL) 5-08.00; Long jump - 7. Jordan Coleman (C) 20-09.00; Triple jump - 2. Jordan Coleman (C) 43-09.75.

1A

GIRLS

100 - 7. Kiara Dunham (GF) 13.73; 200 - 8. Kiara Dunham (GF) 38.87; 800 - 7. Sarah Baker (GF) 3:22.61; 1600 - 6. Haven Threat (GF) 8:12.43, 7. Drona Stinson (GF) 9:04.43; 100 Hurdles - 7. Quariya Spence (GF) 21.03, 8. Ta’Niyah Woods (GF) 21.29; 4x100 Relay - 3. Great Falls 54.67 (1. Jazmine Floyd, 2. Tamyiah Cloud, 3. Kiara Dunham, 4. Adreionna McMullen); 4x400 Relay - 5. Great Falls 5:11.59 (1. Jazmine Floyd, 2. Shatana Gladden, 3. Tamyia Cloud, 4. Ta’Niyah Woods); 4x800 Relay - 5. Great Falls (1. Dreane Stinson, 2. Mellissa Goings, 3. Sarah Baker, 4. Dayna Jones); High Jump - 5. Tamyia Cloud (GF) 4-04.00, 7. Nekeiya Jordan (GF) 4-02.00, 7. Quaniya Spence (GF) 4-02.00; Shot put - 5. Anaya Canty (GF) 312-05.00.

BOYS

110 Hurdles - 4. Jalen Cloud (GF) 19.14; 4x800 Relay - 8. Great Falls (1. Landon Digh, 2. Logan Payne, 3. Coleman Bryan, 4. Caleb Havanio).

SOFTBALL

Hillcrest 4, Fort Mill 2

Hillcrest topped the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 4-2 in the opening round of the 5A Upper State Tournament Friday night at Fort Mill.

The Rams got single runs in the first, third, and fifth innings for a 3-0 advantage. The Yellow Jackets cut the deficit to 3-1 with a run in the sixth, and the two teams traded runs in the seventh.

Fort Mill is 19-6 overall and will host Clover on Monday in a second round elimination game.

Byrnes 3, Clover 1

Byrnes defeated the Clover Blue Eagles 3-1 in the opening round of the 5A Upper State Tournament Friday at Byrnes.

The Blue Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the third inning, but Byrnes tied it with a run in the fifth and won it in walk off fashion in the bottom of the seventh.

Clover is 16-9 on the year and will play at Fort Mill on Monday in an elimination game in the second round of play.

Indian Land 10, Union County 3

The Indian Land Warriors defeated Union County 10-3 in the first round of the 3A Upper State tournament Friday night at Indian Land.

The Warriors got ten hits and took advantage of six Union County errors. Indian Land took a 6-1 lead after two innings, but Union County got single runs in the third and forth to cut the deficit to 6-3. The Warriors broke the game open with a four-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth.

Daniella Wilson led the Warriors with one hit and three RBI. Peyton Darnell added a hit and drove in a pair of runs.

Gabriela Wilson worked the first four innings and got the win. Peyton Hurst tossed the last three frames.

The Warriors are 19-4 overall and will host Broome on Monday in the second round of the Upper State tournament.

BASEBALL

Fort Mill 9, Dorman 1

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets defeated Dorman 9-1 in the a second round elimination game in the 5A Upper State tournament Saturday night at Dorman.

After a lengthy weather delay, the Jackets took an early lead with four runs in the first inning. They added another in the third and two more in the fourth for a 7-0 advantage. Dorman got their only run in the fifth before Fort Mill tallied twice in the seventh to complete the scoring.

J.T. Marr led the 12-hit attack with three hits and two RBI. Alan Stevens added three hits, while Carson Jones got two hits and knocked in a run. Brady Stone added one hit and drove in three runs.

Isaac Beirne pitched a complete game, scattered five hits and struck out four to get the win.

The Yellow Jackets are 27-3 overall and will play at J. L. Mann on Monday night in an Upper State tournament elimination game.