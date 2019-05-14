Rock Hill High School wins 5A golf South Carolina championship

After consecutive tournament wins, Rock Hill ready for 5A state championship Rock Hill High boys’ golf enters the 2019 5A state championship tournament on May 13-14 as the prohibitive favorite. The Bearcats’ confidence is soaring after they won the Southern Cross Tournament and Upper State tourney in consecutive weeks, Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rock Hill High boys’ golf enters the 2019 5A state championship tournament on May 13-14 as the prohibitive favorite. The Bearcats’ confidence is soaring after they won the Southern Cross Tournament and Upper State tourney in consecutive weeks,

The Rock Hill Bearcats golf team turned in two days of spectacular play and walked away Tuesday afternoon with the 5A State Championship at the Lexington Country Club.





The Bearcats were solid from top to bottom in both days of competition. After 18 holes on Monday, they led second-place Dorman by 10 strokes. When it was over on Tuesday, Rock Hill claimed a 26-stoke win over Dorman.

Zach Reuland led the charge for the ‘Cats. He fired a one-under-par 71 in the opening round on Monday and followed with a sizzling five-under par 67 on the second 18 holes on Tuesday. His 36 hole score of 138 was good enough to earn him medalist honors for the two-day event.

Rock Hill turned in a team score of 293 on Monday. The Bearcats followed that with a 292 on Tuesday for a 36 hole total of 585. Dorman’s two-day card read 611.

Reuland’s 71 tamed the course in the first round on Monday. He was in complete command from the opening tee shot with the 67 on Tuesday. He made par on the first four holes on Tuesday and then turned it up a notch and birded three of the next four holes, before completing the front nine with a par.

He opened the back nine with a pair of pars, and by the time he putted out on fifteen he had added another birdie. He tallied yet another birdie in the final three holes.

Behind Reuland’s 138 was Nick Mayfield’s 146. He had rounds of 74 and 72. Manning Sloop was next at 147. He carded scores of 73 and 74. Hinson Perry completed the Bearcats’ scoring with a 154. He turned in scores of 75 and 79.

Reuland, Mayfield, and Manning all finished in the top ten in the individual scoring and were named to the 5A All-State team.





The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets finished sixth after a strong showing on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets, who were eighth after the first round, had a two-day total was 625. They had a 316 the first day and a 309 on the second 18 holes.

Cam Papuzzo led the Yellow Jackets with a 150 (76-74). Griffin Tarver and Anthony Clark both carded 155. Tarver had rounds of 78 and 77, while Clark had a 77 and a 78. Bryce Wittmer turned in an 85 to complete the first day’s scoring, while Mike Wheeler had an 80 to round out the final 18 holes.

Payne Getty of the Northwestern Trojans qualified as an individual in both the Region 3-5A tournament and the Upper State tournament. He carded a 36 hole score of 152, which put him in 17th place in the individual competition.