Metal detectors, new safety measures announced for Clover school athletics

Fans of Clover school district sports will now pass through metal detectors when entering Memorial Stadium.

District leaders announced Monday new safety measures for all athletic events at the stadium will start this school year. Metal detectors and wands will be used at each entrance.

“Safety is of the utmost importance in the Clover School District and these additional safety measures will allow the community to enjoy a safe and enjoyable environment,” the district said in a statement to The Herald.

Visitors are now required to use clear bags. Certain bags are not allowed in the stadium, including purses, backpacks, binocular cases, camera bags, coolers, diaper bags, fanny packs, trash or grocery bags, luggage, mesh bags, tinted plastic bags or briefcases, according to the district.

Exceptions include bags containing necessary medical items.

Children 12 years old and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

“The events at Memorial Stadium represent a great deal of pride for our community,” Clover High School Principal Rod Ruth said in the statement. “There are a number of people who put in a lot of time and effort to provide a top-notch, family-friendly experience at each event. In keeping with our commitment to excellence, we want to provide the safest possible venue for our students and our families.”

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for events because of the extra security, according to the district.