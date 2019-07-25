York County teams compete at American Legion Baseball tournament. Here’s the results.

MCT

York Post 66 won the American Legion Junior Baseball State Tournament Wednesday night in Inman with a 10-9 victory in eight innings over West Florence. The win was York’s second extra inning victory in the tournament against West Florence.

The win capped a five-day run in the eight team field.

“This team was incredible tonight just as they have been all season,” said York head coach Matthew Deegan. “We got behind early tonight, and we were never ahead until we scored in the bottom of the eighth to win it.”

Deegan, who is in his first year as head coach of the Post 66 team, was proud of the resilience his team showed in the tournament.

“We were behind in several games and came back to win,” he said. “When we needed a hit or a clutch out we got it. Winning the state championship was a great team effort. This team never gave up, and they had each other’s back.”

Rock Hill Post 34 finished third in the annual event, while Lancaster Post 31 finished fifth.

In the title contest, York took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but West Florence erupted for five runs in the third for a 5-1 lead. Post 66 answered with three in the bottom of the frame.

Both teams scored twice in the fourth and West Florence was in front 7-6. York tied the contest with a run in the bottom of the sixth. After both teams failed to score in the seventh, West Florence scored twice in the top of the eighth for a 9-7 lead.

York scored three times in the bottom of the frame for a 10-9 win. Seth Franklin, who reached on a single, scored the game-winning run on a passed ball with one out.

Ashton Shannon led York’s 16-hit assault with four hits, and he drove in five runs. Included in his four hits were a home run and a double. He was selected as the MVP for the tournament.

Parker Callahan worked the final five and one-third innings and picked up the win. He was named the Most Valuable Pitcher in the tournament.

Post 66 opened the tournament on Saturday morning with a 2-1 victory over Chesterfield.

York scored the winning run in the bottom of the fourth. Hudson Robinson led York with a pair of hits. Trace Thompson and Jack Peeler drove in the runs for York. Britton Adams picked up the win.

Rock Hill Post 34

Rock Hill followed with a 3-2 decision over Aynor. Post 34 scored single runs in the first, sixth, and seventh, and then held of an Aynor rally in the bottom of the seventh to secure the win. Kyle Wimmer, Niven Barnes, and Kobe Thurmond drove in the runs for Rock Hill.

Cayden Towell got the win. Post 34 used four pitchers, and they combined to allow Aynor only four hits.

Lancaster Post 31

Lancaster completed the first round with a 23-5 loss to West Florence Gold and fell into the loser’s bracket.

West Florence broke the game open with an eight-run outburst in the second inning, and capped off the game by scoring ten runs in the sixth.

Ashton Phillips led Post 31 with a pair of doubles. Buddy Howard added two singles for Lancaster.

Other action

In the second round on Sunday, York stayed in the winner’s bracket as they edged West Florence 3-2 Post 66 scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

York manged only seven hits in the game. Franklin led the way with two hits and one RBI. Josh McSwain added a pair of hits for Post 66.

Rock Hill also stayed in the winner’s bracket with a 5-4 decision over Inman.

Post 34 broke a 3-3 tie with a run in the top of the third, but Inman tied the contest at 4-4 with a run in the fifth. Rock Hill scored the winning run in the top of the ninth.

Barnes led Rock Hill with a pair of hits and one run batted in. Ben Venables worked the final three innings and earned the victory.

Lancaster stayed alive in the loser’s bracket with a 2-0 win over Chesterfield.

York and Rock Hill battled on Monday in the third round winner’s bracket, and Post 66 pounded out 13 hits and claimed a 16-1 victory.

They took a 9-0 lead after two innings, and ended the game with a five run outburst in the fifth inning. Shannon led the offense with four hits and three RBI. McSwain added a hit and drove in three runs, while Franklin got one hit and knocked in a pair of runs.

Adams picked up the win. He struck out four.

In the third round of play in the loser’s bracket, Lancaster saw its season come to an end when they dropped an 11-8 decision to Inman.

In the fourth round on Tuesday, Inman came out of the loser’s bracket and toppled York 12-6.

Inman erased a 3-0 York lead with an eight-run rally in the fourth. After Post 66 cut the deficit to 8-4 in the bottom of the inning, Inman added three more in the top of the fifth to take an 11-4 advantage. They held on down the stretch for the win.

Peyton Reel led York’s nine-hit attack with three hits.

In the loser’s bracket on Tuesday, West Florence eliminated Rock Hill with a 5-3 win.

Post 34 erased a 1-0 West Florence lead with three runs in the top of the fourth. West Florence rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the come-from-behind victory.

Thurmond led Post 34 with a pair of hits and one RBI. Coleman Van Sickle added two hits for Rock Hill.

When Tuesday’s action was complete, York, West Florence, and Inman were the only teams remaining in the double elimination tournament.

Since York was the last team to lose a game, they received a bye in the first game on Wednesday.

West Florence earned an 11-1 win in five innings to make its way to the championship game against York.