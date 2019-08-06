Northwestern athletic director on administrative leave, Rock Hill schools say

‘Never thought I’d be here’: new Rock Hill coach meets players for first time Northwestern High School varsity football coach Page Wofford met his players and coaches for the first time Thursday at the school. The coach, from Rock Hill, previously coached at Daniel High School. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Northwestern High School varsity football coach Page Wofford met his players and coaches for the first time Thursday at the school. The coach, from Rock Hill, previously coached at Daniel High School.

The person in charge of sports at a Rock Hill high school has been placed on administrative leave, officials said.

Lauren West, athletic director at Northwestern High School, was placed on administrative leave last week, said Mychal Frost, spokesman for Rock Hill school district.

“We can confirm that she is on administrative leave at this time, but will release nothing else,” Frost told The Herald Tuesday.

West has been the athletic director at Northwestern since 2011. Northwestern is one of three high schools in the district. Each of the three schools has its own athletic director and sports department.

Athletic directors in Rock Hill schools with at least six years of experience make $77,347 a year, according to the district’s 2019-’20 administrative salary schedule.

Fall sports for high schools starts this month. A new football coach, Page Wofford, was hired by the school in June.

Wofford came to Northwestern months after former head football coach James Martin resigned in April.

Martin had been under investigation by the district following parent complaints about practices in the Northwestern football weightlifting class, The Herald previously reported. A letter from the district responded to the complaints but did not accuse Martin of any wrongdoing.

It remains unclear who will lead the athletic department while West is on leave, Frost said. The school has an assistant athletic director, Frost said.

Efforts to obtain comment from Hezekiah Massey III, principal at Northwestern, were unsuccessful Tuesday.