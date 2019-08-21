High School Sports
Who are the top high school football recruits in the Carolinas?
Riding with Recruits: Trent Simpson of Mallard Creek High
Up Next
Annually, the Observer selects the top 50 high school football recruits in the Carolinas: the top 25 seniors in North Carolina and the top 25 in South Carolina.
Here is the list for the class of 2020.
North Carolina
|Rk.
|Name
|School
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|College
|1.
|Trenton Simpson
|Mallard Creek
|LB
|6-3
|225
|Auburn
|2.
|Desmond Evans
|Lee County
|DE
|6-6
|240
|undecided
|3.
|Mohamed Kaba
|Clinton
|LB
|6-3
|210
|South Carolina
|4.
|Myles Murphy
|Dudley
|DE
|6-4
|280
|North Carolina
|5.
|Ja’Qurious Conley
|Northside
|DB
|6-2
|190
|North Carolina
|6.
|Muhsin Muhammad
|Myers Park
|WR
|6-0
|185
|Texas A&M
|7.
|Kedrick Bingley-Jones
|Providence Day
|DT
|6-5
|265
|North Carolina
|8.
|Mike Hyman
|Dudley
|WR
|6-3
|195
|South Carolina
|9.
|Porter Rooks
|Myers Park
|WR
|6-1
|195
|N.C. State
|10.
|Cameron Roseman-Sinclair
|Myers Park
|DB
|6-0
|195
|North Carolina
|11.
|Da’Qon Stewart
|North Mecklenburg
|WR
|6-1
|195
|South Carolina
|12.
|Shane Whitter
|Williams
|LB
|6-0
|225
|Wake Forest
|13.
|Jacolbe Cowan
|Providence Day
|DT
|6-5
|277
|undecided
|14.
|Ray Grier
|South Point
|WR
|6-1
|204
|North Carolina
|15.
|Davin Vann
|Cary
|DT
|6-2
|273
|NC State
|16.
|Devan Boykin
|Ragsdale
|DB
|5-11
|175
|NC State
|17.
|Aydan White
|Christ School
|DB
|6-2
|170
|NC State
|18.
|Cedric Gray
|Ardrey Kell
|ATH
|6-2
|205
|North Carolina
|19.
|Quinton Cooley
|Southern Nash
|RB
|5-8
|193
|Wake Forest
|20.
|DJ Jones
|Pine Forest
|RB
|5-11
|190
|North Carolina
|21.
|Kendall Karr
|Stuart Cramer
|TE
|6-4
|230
|North Carolina
|22.
|Antonio Barber
|Hough
|WR
|6-0
|185
|undecided
|23.
|Jonathan Adams
|Rolesville
|OG
|6-4
|285
|NC State
|24.
|Quentin Williams
|Mallard Creek
|DE
|6-3
|234
|Miami
|25.
|Anthony Carter
|Butler
|OG
|6-4
|296
|undecided
‘
South Carolina
|Rk.
|Name
|School
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|College
|1.
|Jordan Burch
|Hammond School
|DE
|6-5
|250
|Undecided
|2.
|Luke Doty
|Myrtle Beach
|QB
|6-1
|193
|South Carolina
|3.
|Alex Huntley
|Hammond School
|DT
|6-4
|285
|South Carolina
|4.
|Jalin Hyatt
|Dutch Fork
|WR
|6-0
|172
|Tennessee
|5.
|Tyshawn Wannamaker
|Calhoun County
|OG
|6-4
|330
|South Carolina
|6.
|Tonka Hemingway
|Conway
|DT
|6-3
|255
|South Carolina
|7.
|Tylee Craft
|Sumter
|WR
|6-4
|170
|North Carolina
|8.
|Trai Jones
|Abbeyville
|C
|6-2
|265
|South Carolina
|9.
|Mason Garcia
|Carolina Forest
|QB
|6-4
|218
|East Carolina
|10.
|O’Donnell Fortune
|Sumter
|DB
|6-1
|170
|South Carolina
|11.
|Tyler Venables
|Central Daniel
|DB
|5-10
|190
|Clemson
|12.
|Lavel Davis
|Woodland
|WR
|6-6
|215
|Virginia
|13.
|Andru Phillips
|Mauldin
|DB
|5-11
|180
|Kentucky
|14.
|Jemari Littlejohn
|Gaffney
|OLB
|6-0
|220
|undecided
|15.
|Stan Ellis
|Gaffney
|WR
|6-0
|180
|undecided
|16.
|Anthony Jackson
|Rock Hill
|DB
|6-1
|170
|Charlotte
|17.
|Jalen Coit
|Cheraw
|WR
|5-11
|140
|Virginia Tech
|18.
|Eli Wilson
|Wren
|TE
|6-3
|212
|App. State
|19.
|Xavier McIver
|Cheraw
|DT
|6-2
|282
|East Carolina
|20.
|Darryle Ware
|Fort Dorchester
|LB
|6-2
|220
|undecided
|21.
|Duane Martin
|Laurens Dist. 55
|ATH
|6-1
|235
|Louisville
|22.
|Parker Clements
|Lugoff-Elgin
|OT
|6-7
|265
|Virginia Tech
|23.
|Cole Demarzo
|Hilton Head
|LB
|6-2
|200
|Michigan State
|24.
|Shon Brown
|Clover
|LB
|6-2
|220
|East Carolina
|25.
|Emmanuel Johnson
|Fort Dorchester
|DE
|6-5
|252
|undecided
Comments