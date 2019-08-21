High School Sports

Who are the top high school football recruits in the Carolinas?

Riding with Recruits: Trent Simpson of Mallard Creek High

Mallard Creek High's Trent Simpson talks about the transition from running back to linebacker on Riding with Recruits. Recorded on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. By
Annually, the Observer selects the top 50 high school football recruits in the Carolinas: the top 25 seniors in North Carolina and the top 25 in South Carolina.

Here is the list for the class of 2020.

North Carolina

Rk.NameSchoolPosHtWtCollege
1.Trenton SimpsonMallard CreekLB6-3225Auburn
2.Desmond EvansLee CountyDE6-6240undecided
3.Mohamed KabaClintonLB6-3210South Carolina
4.Myles MurphyDudleyDE6-4280North Carolina
5.Ja’Qurious ConleyNorthsideDB6-2190North Carolina
6.Muhsin MuhammadMyers ParkWR6-0185Texas A&M
7.Kedrick Bingley-JonesProvidence DayDT6-5265North Carolina
8.Mike HymanDudleyWR6-3195South Carolina
9.Porter RooksMyers ParkWR6-1195N.C. State
10.Cameron Roseman-SinclairMyers ParkDB6-0195North Carolina
11.Da’Qon StewartNorth MecklenburgWR6-1195South Carolina
12.Shane WhitterWilliamsLB6-0225Wake Forest
13.Jacolbe CowanProvidence DayDT6-5277undecided
14.Ray GrierSouth PointWR6-1204North Carolina
15.Davin VannCaryDT6-2273NC State
16.Devan BoykinRagsdaleDB5-11175NC State
17.Aydan WhiteChrist SchoolDB6-2170NC State
18.Cedric GrayArdrey KellATH6-2205North Carolina
19.Quinton CooleySouthern NashRB5-8193Wake Forest
20.DJ JonesPine ForestRB5-11190North Carolina
21.Kendall KarrStuart CramerTE6-4230North Carolina
22.Antonio BarberHoughWR6-0185undecided
23.Jonathan AdamsRolesvilleOG6-4285NC State
24.Quentin WilliamsMallard CreekDE6-3234Miami
25.Anthony CarterButlerOG6-4296undecided

South Carolina

Rk.NameSchoolPosHtWtCollege
1.Jordan BurchHammond SchoolDE6-5250Undecided
2.Luke DotyMyrtle BeachQB6-1193South Carolina
3.Alex HuntleyHammond SchoolDT6-4285South Carolina
4.Jalin HyattDutch ForkWR6-0172Tennessee
5.Tyshawn WannamakerCalhoun CountyOG6-4330South Carolina
6.Tonka HemingwayConwayDT6-3255South Carolina
7.Tylee CraftSumterWR6-4170North Carolina
8.Trai JonesAbbeyvilleC6-2265South Carolina
9.Mason GarciaCarolina ForestQB6-4218East Carolina
10.O’Donnell FortuneSumterDB6-1170South Carolina
11.Tyler VenablesCentral DanielDB5-10190Clemson
12.Lavel DavisWoodlandWR6-6215Virginia
13.Andru PhillipsMauldinDB5-11180Kentucky
14.Jemari LittlejohnGaffneyOLB6-0220undecided
15.Stan EllisGaffneyWR6-0180undecided
16.Anthony JacksonRock HillDB6-1170Charlotte
17.Jalen CoitCherawWR5-11140Virginia Tech
18.Eli WilsonWrenTE6-3212App. State
19.Xavier McIverCherawDT6-2282East Carolina
20.Darryle WareFort DorchesterLB6-2220undecided
21.Duane MartinLaurens Dist. 55ATH6-1235Louisville
22.Parker ClementsLugoff-ElginOT6-7265Virginia Tech
23.Cole DemarzoHilton HeadLB6-2200Michigan State
24.Shon BrownCloverLB6-2220East Carolina
25.Emmanuel JohnsonFort DorchesterDE6-5252undecided
