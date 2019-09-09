Nation Ford girls’ tennis earns early-season wins over Catawba Ridge, Indian Land

Nation Ford’s No. 1 singles player Natalie Sawyer returns a backhand during her team’s match at Catawba Ridge.

In its first head-to-head meeting, the Nation Ford girls’ tennis team got the best of Catawba Ridge, winning 4-2.

In the No. 1 singles match, Catawba Ridge’s Sarah Taylor beat Natalie Sawyer 4-6, 7-6, 1-0 (10-8) in a match that lasted three hours and 27 minutes. The Copperheads would also take the No. 2 singles match as Davis McSwain beat Alex Cardona 6-1, 6-1 in straight sets.

Nation Ford’s remaining singles and No. doubles team would pull out the win for them as they won the remaining matches — but it wasn’t easy, as two of the three remaining singles matches went to three sets.

The Falcons’ No. 3 singles player Vanessa Cardona won over Sarah Maleady, 4-6, 7-6, 1-0 (10-7) and Nation Ford’s No. 4 singles player Tanvi Sikka won 6-0, 2-6, 1-0 (10-7) over the Copperheads’ Claire Hivner. Neha Arunprakash also won for Nation Ford at No. 5 singles over Evangeline Kelly 6-2, 6-0.

In the only doubles match, the Falcons’ Meera Patel and Lauren Padgett won 6-4, 6-4 over Aiyana Uter and Mallory McCart.

Later in the week, Nation Ford also beat Indian Land High School, 6-0. The Falcons are now 2-1 on the season.

Winning for Nation Ford was Sawyer 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Alex Cardona 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, Vanessa Cardona 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 singles, Sikka 4-6, 6-2, 10-7 at No. 4 singles, and Arunprakash 6-2, 6-0 at No. 5 singles. In the only doubles match, Padgett and Keeley Wong won at No. 2 doubles 6-0, 6-1.

Nation Ford will now travel to Rock Hill to start its Region 4-5A schedule on Thursday. Then, on Monday, Sept. 16, Nation Ford will host Catawba Ridge — a team that recently beat Clover, 4-2, and will play Northwestern on Sept. 12.

Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM