Who’s No. 1 in the preseason Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 boys’ basketball poll?

North Mecklenburg High School has not won the N.C. 4A state championship since 2005. The Vikings lost in the 2006 final and have not been back.

In many of the subsequent years, North Mecklenburg has been among state championship hopefuls, but the Vikings have suffered some disappointing playoff losses, including a 98-96 overtime loss to Winston-Salem Reynolds in the third round of the 2019 playoffs. North Mecklenburg was the No. 1 seed in the West.

This season, the Vikings return four starters from that team and add 6-7 center Jeremy Gregory, a sophomore transfer from N.C. private school state champion Carmel Christian. Gregory brings the size and interior play that North Mecklenburg hasn’t had in a while. Because of that, the Vikings start the season No. 1 in the Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.

The poll ranks the top 16 teams in the new outlet’s 162-school coverage-area in North and South Carolina. Teams from all classes are ranked together based on team strength, class strength, strength of schedule and results. Head-to-head matchups are not considered unless they happen.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Finally, to be ranked in the poll, teams must play in a recognized state association. That means that national-caliber teams from Lincolnton Combine Academy and Hickory Moravian Prep are not eligible to be ranked.

The preseason Sweet 16

No. 1 – North Mecklenburg (4A) – 23-5 (last season) — North Mecklenburg returns four starters from a 23-win team that won the I-Meck 4A conference title. The Vikings’ veterans include Shamann Artis (10 ppg), Tristan Maxwell (22 ppg, Ga. Tech commit) and Trayden Williams (10 ppg, 6 apg, Robert Morris commit) as well as junior forward Chris Ford (16 ppg, 9 rpg). North Meck is No. 63 in MaxPreps preseason national top 100 poll.

No. 2 – Cannon School (NCISAA 4A) – 18-13 — The Cougars are loaded with talent again with sophomore point guard, Jaden Bradley (one of the top 2022 recruits in the nation, 21 ppg) leading a team that also features sophomore, D.J. Nix (16 ppg, 8 rpg), junior Jarvis Moss (14 ppg) and sophomore 7-footer Christian Reeves. Cannon won at No. 3 Carmel Christian last week.

No. 3 – Carmel Christian (NCISAA 3A) – 31-3 – Carmel Christian lost all five starters from the 31-win, NCISAA 3A state championship team from a year ago. But coach Joe Badgett’s team has at least seven Division I recruits, including seniors Kenny Gwynn, Myles Hunter and junior Justin Taylor. Carmel Christian has won 98 games in the past four years and hopes to win a third consecutive state title.

No. 4 – Concord First Assembly (NCISAA 3A) – 27-6 — The Eagles have averaged 24 wins per season over the past eight years and are loaded with talent as four starters return led by 6-9 senior forward Garrett Hien (Furman commit) and 6-8 senior center Cheick Traore (Youngstown State commit). Concord First Assembly also boasts a strong backcourt in junior Trae Benham (Division I recruit) and point guard Isaac Boothe (Division II recruit).

No. 5 – Independence (4A) – 22-7 — The Patriots lost all five starters from a team that won 22 games a year ago. Why are the Patriots this high? There’s still loads of talent, including seniors Anthony Allen (9 ppg), Omarion Bodrick, and Jakeem Verdier.

No. 6 – Olympic (4A) – 21-6 — The Trojans will lean on a veteran backcourt in seniors Josh Banks and Trevon Williams to repeat as SoMeck7 conference champions and make a deep playoff run. Banks is one of the best players in the state. He’s committed to VCU.

No. 7 – Vance (4A) – 20-7 — The Cougars were one of the state’s most improved teams last year and return senior Daniel Ransom (Western Carolina commit), sophomore Daniel Sanford and a pair of top 10 N.C. freshman — Trey Green and Jalen Curry — to make a run at North Meck in conference.

No. 8 – Davidson Day (NCISAA 2A) – 20-5 — The Patriots return all five starters from a 20-win team that advanced to the NCISAA 2A state quarterfinals last year. Davidson Day seniors C.J. Huntley (9 ppg, Appalachian State commit), Jackson Threadgill (17 ppg, Charlotte commit) and junior Bryce Alfino (12 ppg) give the Patriots the firepower to win the Foothills’ Athletic conference and be a legit state championship contender.

No. 9 – Myers Park (4A) – 22-9 — The Mustangs return three starters in senior Kamron Mack (7 ppg) and juniors Drake Maye (14 ppg, 8 rpg) and Xavier McKelvy (5 ppg) from a team that won 22 games last year. This season, Myers Park, which may start slow until football players get on the court, has the experience and talent to contend for the SW4A conference title and make another deep playoff run. The Mustangs were a 4A state quarterfinalist last year.

No. 10 – Ardrey Kell (4A) – 23-6 — Knights coach Michael Craft returns three starters from a team that won 23 games last season.

No. 11 – Butler (4A) – 20-7 — The Bulldogs have averaged 24 wins per season under coach Myron Lowery. This year’s team leaders are junior point guard Jordan McPhatter and 7-foot sophomore center Patrick Wessler.

No. 12 – Hunter Huss (3A) – 20-7 — The Huskies won 20 games last year in winning the Big South conference tournament title but were upset in the first round of the playoffs. Senior guards Deneil Mackins, Zo Wallace and junior Dontavious Nash hope to fix that this year.

No. 13 – Forest Hills (2A) – 29-3 — The Yellow Jackets won the 2A state title in 2018 and lost in the final last March. Five starters graduated, but senior point guard Jalen Huntley (7 ppg) will lead a talented team hunting a fifth consecutive league title.

No. 14 – Weddington (3A) – 16-12 — The Warriors have 10 players returning, including four starters from a 16-win team.

No. 15 – Charlotte Catholic (3A) – 21-9 — The Cougars return all five starters — including Colin Thomas (16 ppg) and David Pino (12 ppg, 8 rpg) — from a team that won 21 games and advanced to the 3A state quarterfinals.

No. 16 Hickory Ridge (3A) – 13-13 — The Ragin’ Bulls have one of the area’s best backcourts in Kobe Clifton (8 ppg), Daniel Lubamba (8 ppg) and Jordan Marsh (12 ppg).

Also receiving consideration: Charlotte Latin (IND, 16-10); East Lincoln (2A, 29-3); Freedom (3A, 28-3); North Rowan (2A, 28-3); Northside Christian (IND, 23-12); Rock Hill Northwestern (5A, 21-6); West Charlotte (4A, 25-7).