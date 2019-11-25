This week’s high school basketball schedule features a slew of holiday tournaments

No. 3 Waxhaw Cuthbertson (2-0) at No. 14 Ardrey Kell (2-0), Monday, 6: A Sweet 16 showdown between two unbeaten teams. Cuthbertson is a 3A state championship favorite and should get a test from talented Ardrey Kell, which features UNC Wilmington target guard Evan Miller.

No. 4 Butler girls (1-1) vs. No. 1 Vance (2-0) at Myers Park, 6 p.m.: The featured girls game of Day 1 of the Charlotte Hoops Challenge, one of the best tournaments in the state. See the full schedule below.

No. 2 Concord Cannon School (4-3) vs. Lincolnton Combine Academy (3-2) at Myers Park, Fri, 7:30 p.m.: The feature boys game of Day 1 of the Challenge features a game matching two of the best three sophomores in North Carolina, Cannon’s Jaden Bradley and Combine’s Jaden Hood-Schifino. Both point guards are national 5-star recruits. They may guard each other.

This week’s basketball schedule

MONDAY, NOV. 25

Brad Thompson Shootout

(at Indian Trail Porter Ridge)

Providence vs. Unionville Piedmont (girls), 3:45

Providence vs. Unionville Piedmont (boys), 5:15

Kannapolis Brown vs. Indian Trail Porter Ridge (girls), 6:45

Kannapolis Brown vs. Indian Trail Porter Ridge (boys), 8:15

Milltown Classic

(at Fort Mill Nation Ford)

Waxhaw Cuthbertson vs. Fort Mill Catawba Ridge (boys), 5

Monroe Parkwood vs. Fort Mill Catawba Ridge (girls), 5

Fort Mill vs. Fort Mill Nation Ford (boys), 6:30

Indian Trail Sun Valley vs. Fort Mill (boys), 6:30

Indian Trail Sun Valley vs. Fort Mill (girls), 8

Fort Mill Nation Ford vs. Blythewood Westwood (boys), 8

Carolina Forest Classic (boys)

(at Myrtle Beach Carolinas Forest High)

Williamston (SC) Palmetto vs. Conway, 6

Marvin Ridge vs. Myrtle Beach Carolina Forest, 7:30

Cabarrus Charter Thanksgiving Classic (boys)

Cabarrus Charter, Concord Covenant Classical

Spartanburg Invitational (girls)

Clover, Indian Land competing

Bearcats Invitational (boys)

(at Rock Hill)

Indian Land vs. Elevation Prep, 5:30

Rock Hill vs. Belton-Honea Path, 7:30

York Prep Tip-Off Tournament (boys)

(at York Prep)

Rock Hill Westminster Catawba vs. Denmark-Olar, 5

York Prep vs. Rock Hill Franklin Prep, 6:30

Nonconference

Asheville Trailblazers at Hickory Christian

Catawba Bandys at Lenoir Hibriten

Davidson Day at Southern Pines O’Neal School

East Lincoln at Statesville

Gastonia Forestview at Belmont South Point

Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter at South Charlotte Thunder

Hickory University Christian at Gaston Day

High Point Christian at Hickory Grove Christian

Mooresville at South Iredell

North Lincoln at Bessemer City

Northwest Cabarrus at Concord Cannon School (girls)

South Stanly at Southwestern Randolph

Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Ardrey Kell (girls)

West Iredell at Hickory St. Stephens

West Mecklenburg at Hopewell

TUESDAY, NOV. 26

Mecklenburg nonconference

Ardrey Kell at Weddington

Berry Academy at East Mecklenburg

Charlotte Catholic at Christ the King

Charlotte Secondary School at Charlotte Country Day (boys)

Concord Carolina International at Northside Christian

Fort Mill Comenius at Providence Day (girls)

Garinger at West Mecklenburg

Grace Academy at Fort Mill Comenius (boys)

Harding at West Charlotte

Hough at Concord Cox Mill

Independence at Boiling Springs Crest (girls)

Lincoln Charter at Sugar Creek Charter

Mallard Creek at Rocky River

Providence at Myers Park

Queens Grant Charter at Covenant Day

Southlake Christian at Charlotte Christian

South Mecklenburg at Butler

Brad Thompson Shootout

(at Indian Trail Porter Ridge)

Unionville Piedmont vs. Indian Trail Porter Ridge (girls), 6

Unionville Piedmont vs. Indian Trail Porter Ridge (boys), 7:30

Milltown Classic

(at Fort Mill Nation Ford)

Waxhaw Cuthbertson vs. Fort Mill Catawba Ridge (boys), 5

Monroe Parkwood vs. Fort Mill Nation Ford (girls), 5

Fort Mill vs. Waxhaw Cuthbertson (boys), 6:30

Indian Trail Sun Valley vs. Fort Mill Catawba Ridge (girls), 6:30

Indian Trail Sun Valley vs. Fort Mill Nation Ford (boys), 8

Fort Mill vs. Blythewood Westwood (girls), 8

Carolina Forest Classic (boys)

(at Myrtle Beach Carolinas Forest High)

Williamston (SC) Palmetto vs. Conway, 6

Marvin Ridge vs. Myrtle Beach Carolina Forest, 7:30

Cabarrus Charter Thanksgiving Classic (boys)

Cabarrus Charter, Concord Covenant Classical

Spartanburg Invitational (girls)

Clover, Indian Land competing

Bearcats Invitational (boys)

(at Rock Hill)

Rock Hill, Indian Land competing

York Prep Tip-Off Tournament (boys)

(at York Prep)

Denmark-Olar vs. Rock Hill Franklin Academy, 5

York Prep vs. Rock Hill Westminster Catawba, 6:30

Schlotzsky’s Thanksgiving Tip-Off (boys)

(at Columbia Keenan High)

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate vs. Columbia A.C. Flora, 4:30

Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs. Columbia Cardinal Newman, 5:45

Lancaster vs. Hartsville, 7

Greenville Mann vs. Columbia Keenan, 8:15

Central Carolina 2A

South Rowan at East Davidson

Thomasville at Salisbury

Other nonconference

Albemarle at West Stanly

Alexander Central at Ashe County

Asheville Reynolds at Lenoir Hibriten

Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Boone Watauga

Cabarrus Stallions at Mooresville Woodlawn School

Central Cabarrus at East Rowan

China Grove Carson at Kannapolis Brown

Concord at Montgomery Central

Davie County at West Rowan

East Burke at Morganton Freedom

East Gaston at Cramerton Stuart Cramer

Gastonia Ashbrook at Lincolnton

Hickory St. Stephens at Valdese Draughn

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at Concord First Assembly

Maiden at Claremont Bunker Hill

Monroe Central Academy at Concord Carolina International

Mount Pleasant at Concord Jay M. Robinson

Newton Foard at West Lincoln

North Gaston at Cherryville

North Iredell at West Wilkes

Northwest Cabarrus at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (boys)

South Caldwell at Morganton Patton

West Caldwell at Gastonia Highland Tech

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 27

Roscoe Turner Classic (boys)

(at Forsyth Country Day)

Hopewell vs. Forsyth Country Day, 6

Vance competing

Milltown Classic

(at Fort Mill Nation Ford)

Indian Trail Sun Valley vs. Fort Mill Nation Ford (girls), 5

Indian Trail Sun Valley vs. Fort Mill Catawba Ridge (boys), 5

Fort Mill Catawba Ridge vs. Blythewood Westwood (girls), 6:30

Fort Mill vs. Blythewood Westwood (boys), 6:30

Waxhaw Cuthbertson vs. Fort Mill Nation Ford (boys), 8

Monroe Parkwood vs. Fort Mill (girls), 8

Schlotzsky’s Thanksgiving Tip-Off (boys)

(at Columbia Keenan High)

Legion Collegiate-A.C. Flora loser vs. Keenan-J.L. Mann loser, 10:45 a.m.

Cardinal Newman-Orangeburg Wilkinson loser vs. Lancaster-Hartsville loser, 1:15

Cardinal Newman-Orangeburg Wilkinson winner vs. Lancaster-Hartsville winner, 3:45

Legion Collegiate-A.C. Flora winner vs. Keenan-J.L. Mann winner, 6:15

THURSDAY, NOV. 28

No games scheduled

FRIDAY, NOV. 29

Charlotte Hoops Challenge

(at Myers Park High)

Boys

Charlotte Latin vs. South Mecklenburg, 1:30

Berry Academy vs. Charlotte Christian, 3

Providence Day vs. Victory Christian, 3:30

Vance vs. Concord First Assembly, 4:30

Davidson Day vs. Arden Christ School, 5

Concord Cannon School vs. Lincolnton Combine Academy, 7:30

Girls

Providence vs. Providence Day, noon

South Mecklenburg vs. Victory Christian, 12:30

Davidson Day vs. Central Cabarrus, 2

Butler vs. Vance, 6

Leroy Holden Classic

(at North Mecklenburg)

Concord Cox Mill vs. Lake Norman Charter (girls), 1

Concord Cox Mill vs. Lake Norman Charter (boys), 2:30

Community School of Davidson vs. North Mecklenburg (girls), 4

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian vs. North Mecklenburg (boys), 5:30

Olympic Thanksgiving Classic (girls)

(at Olympic High)

Olympic vs. West Charlotte

Rocky River vs.

Holiday Hoopsgiving

(at Atlanta)

Carmel Christian boys competing

Headliners Showcase

(at Greensboro Day)

Carmel Christian girls competing

Hoops and Dreams Showcase

(at N.C. Methodist, Fayetteville)

Liberty Heights boys competing

Schlotzsky’s Thanksgiving Tip-Off (boys)

(at Columbia Keenan)

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate and Lancaster competing

7th-place game, 10:45 a.m.

5th-place game, 1:15

3rd-place game, 3:45

1st-place game, 6:15

Nonconference

Anson County at Monroe

East Burke at Marion McDowell

SATURDAY, NOV. 30

Charlotte Hoops Challenge

(at Myers Park High)

Boys

Butler vs. Charlotte Catholic, 1:30

United Faith Christian vs. Burlington School, 2

Charlotte Latin vs. Hickory Grove Christian, 3

Independence vs. Lincolnton Combine Academy, 4:30

Providence Day-Victory Christian loser vs. Davidson Day-Arden Christ School loser, 3:30

Providence Day-Victory Christian winner vs. Davidson Day-Arden Christ School winner, 5

Ardrey Kell vs. Concord Cannon School, 7:30

Girls

Ardrey Kell vs. Concord Cannon School, noon

Hopewell vs. Burlington School, 12:30

Myers Park vs. Waxhaw Cuthbertson, 6

Leroy Holden Classic

(at North Mecklenburg)

Concord Cox Mill-Lake Norman Charter loser vs. Community School of Davidson-North Mecklenburg loser (girls), 1

Concord Cox Mill-Lake Norman Charter loser vs. Indian Trail Metrolina Christian-North Mecklenburg loser (boys), 2:30

Cox Mill-Lake Norman Charter winner vs. Community School of Davidson-North Mecklenburg winner (girls), 4

Cox Mill-Lake Norman Charter winner vs. Metrolina Christian-North Mecklenburg winner (boys), 5:30

Olympic Thanksgiving Classic (girls)

(at Olympic High)

3rd place: Olympic-West Charlotte loser vs. Rocky River-??? loser

1st place: Olympic-West Charlotte winner vs. Rocky River-???? winner

Bobby Martin Classic

(at Winston-Salem Reynolds)

Hopewell vs. Greensboro Day, 4

Vance competing

Coaches vs. Cancer Classic

(at UNC Asheville)

Hough vs. Gastonia Ashbrook, 11:30 a.m. (boys)

Northwest Guilford vs. Asheville, 1 (girls)

Newton-Conover vs. Brevard, 4 (boys)

Brevard vs. Asheville Reynolds, 5:30 (girls)

Asheville Reynolds vs. East Lincoln, 7 (boys)

Hoops and Dreams Showcase

(at N.C. Methodist, Fayetteville)

Liberty Heights, Hickory Moravian Prep boys competing

Holiday Hoopsgiving

(at Atlanta)

Carmel Christian boys competing

Headliners Showcase

(at Greensboro Day)

Carmel Christian girls, China Grove Carson boys and girls competing