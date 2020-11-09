Mason Thomas is The Herald’s final Fall Sports Athlete of the Week in 2020 (Nov. 9)

Mason Thomas of Northwestern is The Herald’s final Fall Sports Athlete of the Week of the 2020 season.

The Trojans’ senior ran a season-best 15:44.79 to finish as the 5A state runner-up at Sandhills’ Research Center in Columbia on Nov. 6. Thomas, the Region 4-5A champion, led his Northwestern team to finish ninth at the state championship meet.

Thomas received 92% of the vote. The poll notched just under 1,800 total votes.

Voting opened Monday, Nov. 9. View the finalists for the award below.

Katie Pou starts the race out strong en route to her fourth straight 5A state championship on Friday in Columbia. Rob Upton

High school fall sports finalists

Taylor Atkinson, Nation Ford volleyball: The 6-4 junior outside hitter/middle blocker had a big week last week. Atkinson committed to play volleyball at Duke University on Nov. 3. The all-state pick and the Region 3-5A player of the year will study pre-medicine and biology at Duke, Nation Ford head coach Carrie Christian said. The Nation Ford volleyball team finished 23-3 this season.

Alivia Cleveland, Fort Mill cross country: The seventh grader ran a personal-best, 19:27.78, to finish 13th at the South Carolina 5A cross country state championships at Sandhills’ Research Center in Columbia on Nov. 6. Cleveland also helped lead her Fort Mill team to a third place finish at the state meet.

Katie Pou, Nation Ford cross country: The Falcons’ senior ran a season-best 18:27.25 to win her fourth straight South Carolina 5A individual state cross country championship at Sandhills’ Research Center in Columbia on Nov. 6. Pou led her Nation Ford’s girls’ cross country team to a seventh-placed finish. The University of Pennsylvania commit was also the Region 3-5A and 4A state qualifier champion last month.

Sam Rich, Catawba Ridge cross country: The Copperheads’ junior ran a 15:08.07 to win the 4A state cross country championship by five seconds at Sandhills’ Research Center in Columbia on Nov. 5. Rich’s run made him the first Catawba Ridge cross country champion in the school’s two-year history, and it also helped his team to a 5th-place finish overall. Rich was also the 4A state qualifier and York County champion last month.

Mason Thomas, Northwestern cross country.

Baylee Vought, Indian Land volleyball: The Warriors’ senior was all over the court with 12 kills, nine assists, six digs, three blocks and an ace in Indian Land’s 3-0 semifinal loss in the 4A state playoffs on Nov. 2. Vought, a University of Akron commit, finished with 230 kills, 227 assists, 109 digs and 39 aces on the season for Indian Land (21-3).

Sam Rich leads the group en route to his 4A state championship win on Thursday in Columbia. Rob Upton

How to nominate

Want to nominate an athlete? Athlete of the week awards highlight high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes — both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the “Fall Sports Athlete of the Week” voting, send an email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.