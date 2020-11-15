High School Sports
TIP-OFF. The 2020-21 Charlotte-area high school basketball preview
Boys Teams To Watch
Cannon School: The defending 4A state champions lost their best player in all-state point guard Jaden Bradley, who transferred to IMG Academy.
But the Cougars have plenty of firepower back with four starters returning, led by 6-foot-7 junior forward, D.J. Nix (19 ppg) and 6-5 senior shooting guard Jarvis Moss (18 ppg).
Coach Che Roth will also benefit from the return of 6-8 senior, Elijah Ormiston (10.5 ppg, 11.5 rpg) and 7-foot junior center Christian Reeves, who missed a lot of last season with injury.
Carmel Christian: The Cougars have averaged 24 wins per season over the last five years. Hoping to reach a third state final in four years are senior forward Ben Burham (15 ppg, Winthrop commit) and 6-3 guard Justin Taylor along with Piedmont transfer 6-7 junior Cade Tyson (23 ppg).
Charlotte Christian: Charlotte Christian was 16-13 last season, but sophomore guards Bryce Cash (11 ppg, 5 rpg) and Tyrone Hardy (7 ppg, 3 apg) will be among experienced returnees.
Combine Academy: The Goats went 26-7 last year in the first season under the direction of former North Carolina standout and NBA player, Jeff McInnis. This year, Combine Academy has another roster loaded with talent starting with 6-1 sophomore point guard Robert Dillingham, a consensus top 10 recruit in the class of 2023. McInnis also has tlanets like 6-5 all-state wing A.J. Smith (Hickory Grove transfer), 6-1 Vance transfer Jaylen Curry and 7-foot center Patrick Wessler (Butler transfer).
Concord Academy: The Eagles return two starters from a team that won 35 games on their way to the NCISAA 3A state title. All-state shooting guard Trae Benham (19 ppg) and Javian Cannady (6 ppg), join South transfer, junior Logan Threatt (21 ppg) in the backcourt. Meanwhile, 6-6 senior forward Tyler Fearne (5 ppg), 6-6 Hickory Ridge transfer Tucker Johnson, and 6-10 sophomore Nikoa Mircic bring size.
Davidson Day: The defending NCISAA 2A state champions lost all five starters. Senior Blane St. Clair (Army commit/Moravian Prep transfer) and junior Donovan Atwell (Lake Norman Charter transfer) join last year’s sixth man, Nyles Howard, and promising sophomore Trey Horton to try to contend for a repeat state title.
Lake Norman Christian: A new team on the stage, the Storm features California transfer Mikey Williams, a top 5 national recruit in the class of 2023. Center Jonthan Kurtas, a 7-footer who played at SouthLake Christian, and 6-7 Hickory Ridge transfer Shane Fernald add size. Other notable transfers are former Vance guard Trey Green and 6-8 forward Joyful Hawkins, who played in Georgia last season.
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Northside Christian: The Knights have won 64 games in the last three years, including a 24-victory campaign a season ago. Senior Glynn Hubbard (22 ppg) and Wesley Tubbs, III (7 ppg, 5 rpg) return along with Rocky River transfer, junior guard, Calik “Duke” Thomas (19 ppg).
United Faith: The Falcons were up and down last year, finishing 15-13 overall. But United Faith should be much improved this season led by senior guard, L.J. Johnson (7 ppg), 6-10 center Quinton Scheuermann (5 ppg, 5 rpg) and two transfers: Xavier McKelvy (Myers Park, 15.6 ppg) and Marcus Willis (Porter Ridge, 20 ppg).
Victory Christian: The Kings have an experienced team returning with the senior trio of Demar Anderson (9 ppg), Caleb Coleman (7 ppg) and Tyreke Thompson (8 ppg) back to lead a team that won 23 games last year. The Kings also brought in a wealth of talent in transfers like 6-7 forward, Randi Ovalle (California) and twin brothers Tajuan and Takai Simpkins (New York),
Girls Teams To Watch
Cannon School: The Cougars ha four wins in the 2017-18 season and improved to 17 last season. All five starters return, led by Georgia signee and all-state guard Reigan Richardson (23 ppg, 8 rpg).
Concord Academy: The Eagles return four starters returning from a team that won 27 games, losing a 35-32 heartbreaker to Asheville Christian in the NCISAA 3A state championship game. Seniors Zykiah Benjamin (10.3 ppg), Kaylan Daniels (7 ppg) and Jael Hall (14.3 ppg) all hope to get back to the final game.
Davidson Day: The defending 2A state champions have three starters back, led by all-state Mallorie Haines (26 ppg, Davidson College commit). Senior guard Jessie Wiles (11 ppg), junior forward Hannah Higbea (5 rpg) and two transfers -- 5-9 sophomore guard Ashley Fowler (Mallard Creek) and 5-10 forward Juliana Park (Lake Braddock (VA) transfer -- will contribute.
Gaston Day: The Spartans return four starters -- including all-state Zaria Clark (19 ppg, 7 rpg, 6 apg, 5 spg, UNC Pembroke commit) -- from a team that won 19 games, losing in the NCISAA 2A state semifinals to eventual state champion Davidson Day.
Providence Day: The 17-time state champs return one starter: 5-11 guard Chandler Brooks. The Chargers will need senior El Ferguson (6 ppg) and sophomore Jordyn Latter (6 ppg) to step up into bigger roles.
Victory Christian: The defending NCISAA 1A state champions will have to reload a bit with only two starters returning: junior Bethel Ekperigha and sophomore center Zion Duncan The Kings have averaged 22 win over the last three years.
Boys Players To Watch
Donovan Atwell/Blane St. Clair, Davidson Day: The 6-5 sharpshooters will have an immediate impact on a Patriots’ team that lost all five starters. St. Clair is already an Army commit, and Atwell is also a Division I recruit.
Trae Benham, Concord Academy: The Lipscomb University commit (19 ppg, 5 rpg) is back to lead the defending, NCISAA 2A state champions.
Chris Britt, Gaston Day: The 5-9 junior guard can light up a scoreboard (20 ppg) for a Spartans’ team that returns all five starters.
Ben Burham, Carmel Christian: The 6-8 senior forward and Winthrop University commit averaged a double-double (15 ppg, 11 rpg) last year.
Graham Calton, Charlotte Latin: 6-5 senior guard (17.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg) will play an even bigger role in a Hawks’ backcourt with junior Daniel Haughton and senior,Chase Montgomery, leading a young team that graduated all-state star Randy Johnson..
Bryce Cash, Charlotte Christian: The 6-3 sophomore guard (11 ppg) showed his potential as a freshman, now moves into a lead role.
Robert Dillingham, Combine Academy: 6-1 sophomore guard is a rop 10 national recruit, who already has a Kansas offer
Jahseem Felton, Westminster Catawba: 6-5 freshman guard (14 ppg, 5 rpg, 5 apg) is a top 5 national recruit with offers from schools like Florida and Kansas.
Aden Holloway, Covenant Day: The 6-foot point guard had a breakout freshman season (18 ppg, 3 apg) and is already a major, Division I recruit with offers from Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
Glynn Hubbard, Northside Christian: The Knights’ point guard is major playmaker (22 ppg, 5 apg), whether he’s looking for his own shot or setting up his teammates.
Jarvis Moss/D.J. Nix, Cannon School: The Cougars’ duo combined to averaged 37 points per game last year for the state champs,
Jacquava Propst-Allison, Providence Day: The Cox Mill junior transfer is reigning South Piedmont Conference player of the year (16 ppg, 6 rpg, 4 apg last year).
Mikey Williams, Lake Norman Christian: Five-star recruit from San Ysirdo High in Californi averaged 30 points, seven assists and rebounds per game as a freshman.
Girls Players To Watch
Zykiah Benjamin/Jael Hall, Concord Academy: The Eagles’ all-state senior duo averaged a combined 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals per game last season.
Olivia Boyce, Carmel Christian: The Cougars’ sophomore was all-state as a freshman, averaging 17 points, three rebounds and two steals per contest.
Chandler Brooks, Providence Day: The 5-11 sophomore guard is the lone returning starter for the state champs.
Breya Busby, Charlotte Christian: The 5-4 all-state point guard (14.6 ppg) missed most of her junior season fighting cancer. She beat it and she’s back.
Zaria Clark, Gaston Day: UNC Pembroke commit averaged 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals per game for a state semifinalist.
Bethel Ekperigha, Victory Christian: The 5-6 all-SPAA junior guard will play a lead role with 6-1 sophomore center Zion Duncan.
Mallorie Haines, Davidson Day: The Davidson College commit is a scoring machine (26 ppg).
Josie Hester, United Faith, Sr.: The 5-9 senior averaged 30 points per game as a junior.
Reigan Richardson, Cannon School: The University of Georgia commit had a monster junior season (23 ppg, 8 rpg) earning all-state and CISAA conference player of the year honors.
Emily Walters, Metrolina Christian: The Warriors’ senior shooting guard (15 ppg) forms a solid one-two backcourt punch with sophomore Lilly Reynolds (9 ppg, 6 apg).
Boys Preseason Starting 5
Robert Dillingham, Combine Academy
Jahseem Felton, Westminster Catawba
Aden Holloway, Covenant Day
Ben Burnham, Carmel Christian
Mikey Williams, Lake Norman Christian
Girls Preseason Starting 5
Chandler Brooks, Providence Day
Breya Busby, Charlotte Christian
Zaria Clark, Gaston Day
Mallaorie Haines, Davidson Day
Reigan Richardson, Cannon School
Area Basketball Schedules
ARBORBROOK CHRISTIAN
Nov. 9 at Tabernacle Christian
Nov. 13 Charlotte Elite Academy (Boys)
Nov. 17 Charlotte Christian (Girls)
Nov. 19 Greater Cabarrus Stallions
Nov. 20 at Matthews Christian Academy (Boys)
Nov. 20 at Providence Day (Girls)
Nov. 30 Covenant Classical
Dec. 1 South Charlotte Thunder (Boys)
Dec. 3 at Northwestern (Girls)
Dec. 4 at Woodlawn School (Boys)
Dec. 5 Elevation Prep (Boys)
Dec. 8 Covenant Day (Girls)
Dec. 11 at Hickory Christian
Dec. 14 at Lewisville (Girls)
Dec. 17 at Chester (Girls)
Jan. 5 Lake Norman Christian (Boys)
Jan. 5 Northwestern (Girls)
Jan. 8 Hickory Christian
Jan. 11 at Lewisville (Girls)
Jan. 12 Greater Cabarrus Stallions
Jan. 19 Charlotte Elite Academy (Boys)
Jan. 19 United Faith (Girls)
Jan. 22 at Corvian Community
Jan. 25 Masters’ Academy
Jan. 26 Cabarrus Charter
Jan. 28 Corvian Community
Jan. 30 at South Charlotte Thunder (Boys)
Feb. 2 Sugar Creek Charter
Feb. 5 at United Faith (Girls)
Feb. 11-12 at Conference Tournament (Boys/Girls) (Host at Arborbrook Christian)
CARMEL CHRISTIAN
Nov. 13-14 at Phenom Hoops’ Tip-Off Tournament at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys)
Nov. 17 Providence Day (Girls only)
Nov. 20 Asheville Christian
Nov. 21 at Phenom Hoops’ Tip-Off Tournament at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys)
Nov. 24 Concord Academy
Nov. 27-28 at Holiday Hoopsgiving (Boys only)
Dec. 1 Charlotte Latin
Dec. 4 at Christ School (Boys only)
Dec. 5 at Rabun Gap Nacoochee
Dec. 8 at Charlotte Christian
Dec. 11 at Cannon School
Dec. 18-19 at Matthews Mint Hill Classic (Boys only)
Dec. 21-23 at Phenom Hoops Classic (Boys only)
Jan. 8 Rabun Gap Nacoochee
Jan. 9 Forsyth Country Day
Jan. 15 at Durham Academy
Jan. 16 Carmel Christian MLK Showcase (Host) (Boys only)
Jan. 21 Northside Christian
Jan. 26 at Victory Christian
Feb. 6 at Greensboro Day
Feb. 9 at Burlington School
Feb. 12 Wesleyan Christian
CANNON SCHOOL
Nov. 13-14 at Phenom Hoops’ Tip-Off Tournament at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys)
Nov. 17 United Faith
Nov. 20 vs. Northwood Temple in Phenom Nov. Classic at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys only)
Nov. 21 at Ravenscroft
Nov. 23 North Raleigh Christian
Dec. 1 at Northside Christian (Boys only)
Dec. 1 Legacy Early College (Girls only)
Dec. 4 Greensboro Day
Dec. 5 vs. Aiken in Battle at the Rock in Rock Hill (Boys only)
Dec. 5 vs. Davidson Day in Diamonds Classic (Girls only)
Dec. 8 at Wesleyan Christian
Dec. 11 Carmel Christian
Dec. 12 vs. Cardinal Newman in Bojangles Bash (Boys only)
Dec. 12 vs. South Pointe (SC) in Battle of the Rock Classic (Girls only)
Dec. 15 at Cardinal Newman (Girls only)
Dec. 18 Gaston Christian
Dec. 19-22 at Crescom Invitational in Myrtle Beach (Girls only)
Dec. 21-23 at Phenom Holiday Hoops Classic in Rock Hill (Boys only)
Dec. 26-31 at Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach (Boys only)
Jan. 6 Asheville Christian
Jan. 12 Providence Day
Jan. 15 at Charlotte Christian
Jan. 17 vs. Archbishop Wood Hop Hall (MA), TBD (Boys only)
Jan. 19 at Covenant Day
Jan. 22 Charlotte Latin
Jan. 26 at Charlotte Country Day
Jan. 29 at Providence Day
Feb. 2 Charlotte Christian
Feb. 5 Covenant Day
Feb. 9 at Charlotte Latin
Feb. 12 Charlotte Country Day
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN
Nov. 10 at Gaston Christian
Nov. 14 vs. Westminster Catawba in Phenom Hoops’ Showcase at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys’ only), 4
Nov. 17 at Christ School (Boys)
Nov. 20 vs. TBD in Phenom Hoops’ Showcase at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys’ only)
Dec. 1 United Faith
Dec. 3 Victory Christian
Dec. 5 at Wesleyan Christian
Dec. 8 Carmel Christian
Dec. 11 Northside Christian
Dec. 18 at Ravenscroft
Dec. 19 North Raleigh Christian
Dec. 21 vs. North Raleigh Christian at Metrolina Christian (Girls’ only)
Dec. 22 at Metrolina Christian (Girls’ only)
Dec. 21-22 at Phenom Hoops’ Showcase at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys’ only)
Dec. 28-30 at Lowcountry Invitational (Boys/Girls) (Pending)
Jan. 9 at Greensboro Day
Jan. 12 Covenant Day
Jan. 14 Cannon School
Jan. 19 at Charlotte Latin
Jan. 22 Charlotte Country Day
Jan. 23 at Norcross (GA) Invitational (Boys’ only)
Jan. 26 Providence Day
Jan. 29 at Covenant Day
Feb. 2 at Cannon School
Feb. 5 Charlotte Latin
Feb. 9 at Charlotte Country Day
Feb. 12 at Providence Day
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY
Nov. 17 Woodlawn School (Boys)
Nov. 24 at Metrolina Christian
Dec. 1 Wesleyan Christian
Dec. 5 Greensboro Day
Dec. 8 United Faith
Dec. 15 Asheville Christian
Dec. 18 at North Raleigh Christian
Dec. 19 Ravenscroft
Dec. 22 at Tournament TBD (Boys)
Jan. 5 at United Faith
Jan. 8 Asheville School
Jan. 9 Rabun Gap Nacoochee
Jan. 12 Charlotte Latin
Jan. 15 Covenant Day
Jan. 20 at Providence Day
Jan. 22 at Charlotte Christian
Jan. 26 Cannon School
Jan. 29 at Charlotte Latin
Feb. 2 at Covenant Day
Feb. 5 Providence Day
Feb. 9 Charlotte Christian
Feb. 12 at Cannon School
CHARLOTTE LATIN
Nov. 17 Metrolina Christian
Nov. 20 at SouthLake Christian
Dec. 1 at Carmel Christian
Dec. 4 Clover
Dec. 8 at Catawba Ridge
Dec. 11 at Gaston Christian (Boys’ only)
Dec. 18 Durham Academy
Dec. 21 vs. Christ School at Metrolina Christian
Dec. 22 vs. Rabun Gap Nacoochee at Metrolina Christian
Jan. 5 Victory Christian
Jan. 8 at Hickory Grove
Jan. 12 at Charlotte Country Day
Jan. 14 Providence Day
Jan. 15 Asheville School
Jan. 19 Charlotte Christian
Jan. 22 at Cannon School
Jan. 26 Covenant Day
Jan. 29 Charlotte Country Day
Feb. 2 at Providence Day
Feb. 5 at Charlotte Christian
Feb. 9 Cannon School
Feb. 12 at Covenant Day
COMBINE ACADEMY
**Boys only
Nov. 13-14 at Phenom Hoops’ Tip-Off Showcase at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center, TBD
Nov. 20 Word of God
Nov. 21 at Phenom Hoops’ November Classic at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center, TBD
Dec. 1 New Life Christian
Dec. 4-5 at Battle of the Rock Classic at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center, TBD
Dec. 8 Franklin Prep
Dec. 10-12 at Bojangles’ Bash in Columbia, TBD
Dec. 14 at York Prep
Dec. 21-23 at Phenom Hoops’ Holiday Classic at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center, TBD
Dec. 26-30 at Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach, TBD
Jan. 11 at Word of God
Jan. 16 at Quality Education
Jan. 23 at Trinity Byrnes Collegiate Showcase, TBD
Jan. 27 Franklin Prep
Feb. 9 Quality Education
Mar. 5-7 at Phenom Hoopstate’s Championship, TBD
CONCORD ACADEMY
Nov. 10 Langtree Charter
Nov. 13-14 at Phenom Hoops’ Tip-Off Tournament at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys)
Nov. 17 Winston-Salem Baptist
Nov. 20-21 at Phenom Hoops’ Tip-Off Tournament at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys)
Nov. 24 at Carmel Christian
Nov. 27-28 at Mallard Creek Tournament (Girls’ only)
Nov. 27-28 at Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge (Boys only)
Dec. 1 Gaston Day
Dec. 4 Westminster Catawba
Dec. 5 at Charlotte Tournament, TBD (Girls only)
Dec. 7 at Northside Christian
Dec. 8 Calvary Baptist (Boys only)
Dec. 11 at Hickory Grove
Dec. 12 at Best of Carolinas’ Classic (Girls’ only), TBD
Dec. 19-21 at Chik-Fil-A Classic in Columbia, SC (Boys’ only), TBD
Dec. 21-23 at Skyhawk Classic (Girls’ only), TBD
Dec. 27-30 at Hoodies’ House Tournament (Boys’ only), TBD
Jan. 4 Metrolina Christian
Jan. 7 Grace Christian
Jan. 8 at Gaston Christian
Jan. 12 SouthLake Christian
Jan. 14 Davidson Day
Jan. 15 at Gaston Day
Jan. 16 at Carmel Christian MLK Showcase (Boys’ only), TBD
Jan. 19 at Westminster Catawba
Jan. 21 Wesleyan Christian
Jan. 22 Northside Christian
Jan. 26 Hickory Grove
Jan. 29 at Metrolina Christian
Feb. 2 Gaston Christian
Feb. 5 at SouthLake Christian
Feb. 9-12 at MAC Tournament (Boys/Girls), TBD
COVENANT DAY
Nov. 10 Arborbrook Christian (Girls)
Nov. 10 Oak Hill Academy Red (Boys)
Nov. 14 at Phenom Hoops’ Tip-Off Tournament at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys)
Nov. 14 Hickory Grove (Girls)
Nov. 20 at Greensboro Day in Gate City Classic (Girls), 3:30
Nov. 20 vs. TBD at Greensboro Day in Gate City Classic (Boys), TBD
Nov. 21 at Wake Christian Day in Gate City Classic (Boys), TBD
Nov. 24 Lake Norman Christian
Dec. 1 Moravian Prep (Boys’ only)
Dec. 4 at Davidson Day (Girls’ only)
Dec. 5 at Battle at the Rock Tournament in Rock Hill (Boys’ only)
Dec. 8 at Arborbrook Christian (Girls’ only)
Dec. 8 Christ School (Boys’ only)
Dec. 11 at United Faith (Boys’ only)
Dec. 18-19 at Battle of the Rock Tournament in Rock Hill (Boys’ only)
Dec. 21 at Wesleyan Christian
Dec. 28-30 at Rotary Roundball Classic in Charleston, TBD
Jan. 9 North Raleigh Christian
Jan. 12 at Charlotte Christian
Jan. 15 at Charlotte Country Day
Jan. 19 Cannon School
Jan. 22 Providence Day
Jan. 26 at Charlotte Latin
Jan. 29 Charlotte Christian
Feb. 2 Charlotte Country Day
Feb. 5 at Cannon School
Feb. 9 at Providence Day
Feb. 12 Charlotte Latin
DAVIDSON DAY
Nov. 13 vs. Gaston Christian in Phenom Hoops’ Showcase at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys), 4
Nov. 14 vs. Cannon School in Phenom Hoops’ Showcase at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys), 4
Nov. 20 Forsyth Country Day
Nov. 21 Trinity Christian (Girls’ only)
Dec. 1 at Calvary Day School
Dec. 3 Tabernacle Christian
Dec. 4 at Freedom Christian (Boys’ only)
Dec. 4 Covenant Day (Girls’ only)
Dec. 5 vs. Cannon School in Diamonds Classic, TBD
Dec. 8 H.A. Prep (Boys’ only)
Dec. 10 at Asheville Christian
Dec. 11 United Faith (Girls’ only)
Dec. 21-23 in Phenom Hoops’ Showcase at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys’ only)
Dec. 28-30 at Hoodies’ House Classic (Boys’ only), TBD
Jan. 7 Gaston Day
Jan. 12 Cramerton Christian
Jan. 14 at Concord Academy
Jan. 15 Burlington School (Girls’ only)
Jan. 16 at MLK Showcase (Boys’ only), TBD
Jan. 19 Hickory Christian
Jan. 22 University Christian
Jan. 23 South Charlotte Thunder (Boys’ only)
Jan. 26 Statesville Christian
Jan. 29 at Hickory Christian
Jan. 30 South Granville
Feb. 2 at University Christian
Feb. 4 Mount Zion Academy (Senior Night)
Feb. 5 at Statesville Christian
F9-12 at Foothills’ Athletic Conference Tournament (Boys/Girls), TBD
GASTON CHRISTIAN
Nov. 10 Charlotte Christian
Nov. 17 Forsyth Country Day
Nov. 20 Asheville School
Nov. 30 at Metrolina Christian
Dec. 4 Gaston Day
Dec. 8 SouthLake Christian
Dec. 10 at Lake Norman Christian
Dec.11 Charlotte Latin (Boys only)
Dec. 18 at Cannon School
Jan. 5 Westminster Catawba
Jan. 8 Concord Academy
Jan. 12 at Hickory Grove
Jan. 14 Metrolina Christian
Jan. 15 Forsyth Country Day (Homecoming)
Jan. 19 at Gaston Day
Jan. 22 SouthLake Christian
Jan. 26 Northside Christian
Jan. 29 at Westminster Catawba
Feb. 2 at Concord Academy
Feb. 4 at Northside Christian
Feb. 5 Hickory Grove (Senior Night)
Feb. 9-12 at Metrolina Athletic Conference Tournament (Boys/Girls), TBD
GASTON DAY
Nov. 12 Lake Pointe Academy
Nov. 14 Woodlawn School (Boys’ only)
Nov. 17 Statesville Christian
Nov. 20 at Westchester Country Day
Nov. 23 at University Christian
Dec. 1 at Concord Academy
Dec. 4 at Gaston Christian
Dec. 8 Metrolina Christian
Dec. 11 at Westminster Catawba
Dec. 18 Hickory Christian
Dec. 19 Hickory Grove
Dec. 22 at Phenom Hoops’ Showcase at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys’ only)
Jan. 2 at United Faith
Jan. 5 at SouthLake Christian
Jan. 7 at Davidson Day
Jan. 12 at Northside Christian
Jan. 15 Concord Academy
Jan. 19 Gaston Christian
Jan. 22 at Metrolina Christian
Jan. 26 Westminster Catawba
Jan. 29 SouthLake Christian
Feb. 2 at Hickory Grove
Feb. 5 Northside Christian
Feb. at MAC Tournament (Boys/Girls), TBD
HICKORY CHRISTIAN
Nov. 17 Westchester Country Day
Nov. 20 at Tabernacle Christian
Nov. 23 Caldwell Academy
Dec. 1 Woodlawn School (Boys’ only)
Dec. 4 at Caldwell Academy
Dec. 8 at Victory Christian
Dec. 10 Carolina Gladiators (Boys’ only)
Dec. 18 at Gaston Day
Jan. 11 North Hills Christian
Jan. 12 Tabernacle Christian (Boys’ only)
Jan. 14 Northside Christian
Jan. 19 at Davidson Day
Jan. 22 Statesville Christian
Jan. 26 University Christian
Jan. 29 Davidson Day
Feb. 2 at Statesville Christian
Feb. 5 at University Christian
Feb. 9-12 at Foothills’ Athletic Conference (Boys/Girls), TBD
HICKORY GROVE
Nov. 20 Greater Cabarrus Stallions
Nov. 21 Asheville Christian
Nov. 23 at High Point Christian
Dec. 1 at SouthLake Christian
Dec. 4 at Calvary Day School
Dec. 8 Westminster Catawba
Dec. 11 Concord Academy
Dec. 18 Metrolina Christian
Dec. 19 at Gaston Day
Dec. 21-23 at Phenom Hoops’ Showcase at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys’ only)
Jan. 5 at Northside Christian
Jan. 8 Charlotte Latin
Jan. 12 Gaston Christian
Jan. 15 SouthLake Christian
Jan. 16 Asheville School
Jan. 19 at Metrolina Christian
Jan. 22 at Westminster Catawba
Jan. 26 at Concord Academy
Jan. 29 Northside Christian
Feb. 2 Gaston Day
Feb. 5 at Gaston Christian
Feb. 9-12 at MAC Tournament (Boys/Girls), TBD
LAKE NORMAN CHRISTIAN
FILL
LIBERTY HEIGHTS
FILL
METROLINA CHRISTIAN
Nov. 12 North Hills Christian
Nov. 17 at Charlotte Latin
Nov. 20 at Statesville Christian
Nov. 21 at North Raleigh Christian
Nov. 24 Charlotte Country Day
Nov. 30 Gaston Christian
Dec. 1 at Providence Day
Dec. 8 at Gaston Day
Dec. 11 SouthLake Christian
Dec. 18 at Hickory Grove
Dec. 21 Rabun Gap Nacoochee
Dec. 22 Christ School (Boys)
Dec. 22 Charlotte Christian (Girls)
Jan. 4 at Concord Academy
Jan. 8 Northside Christian
Jan. 9 at Cary Academy
Jan. 12 at Westminster Catawba
Jan. 15 Cabarrus Charter
Jan. 19 Hickory Grove
Jan. 22 Gaston Day
Jan. 26 at SouthLake Christian
Jan. 29 Concord Academy
Feb. 2 at Northside Christian
Feb. 5 Westminster Catawba
Feb. 9-12 at MAC Tournament (Boys/Girls), TBD
MORAVIAN PREP
FILL
NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN
Nov. 13-14 at Phenom Hoops’ Tip-Off Tournament at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys)
Nov. 17 North Hills Christian
Nov. 20-21 at Phenom Hoops’ Tip-Off Tournament at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys)
Dec. 1 Cannon School
Dec. 3 at York Prep
Dec. 4 SouthLake Christian
Dec. 8 Concord Academy
Dec. 10 at Providence Day
Dec. 11 at Charlotte Christian
Dec. 18 at Westminster Catawba
Dec. 21-22 TBD
Jan. 5 Hickory Grove
Jan. 8 at Metrolina Christian
Jan. 9 at University Christian
Jan. 12 Gaston Day
Jan. 14 at Hickory Christian
Jan. 15 Westminster Catawba
Jan. 16 at MLK Showcase, TBD
Jan. 18 at MLK Showcase, TBD
Jan. 19 at SouthLake Christian
Jan. 21 at Carmel Christian
Jan. 22 at Concord Academy
Jan. 26 at Gaston Christian
Jan. 29 at Hickory Grove
Feb. 2 Metrolina Christian
Feb. 4 Gaston Christian
Feb. 5 at Gaston Day
Feb. 9-12 at MAC Tournament (Boys/Girls), TBD
PROVIDENCE DAY
Nov. 17 Carmel Christian (Girls), 5
Nov. 17 SouthLake Christian (Boys), 7
Nov. 20 at Arborbrook Christian (Girls)
Nov. 24 at Victory Christian
Dec. 1 Metrolina Christian
Dec. 4 Ravenscroft
Dec. 5 at Durham Academy
Dec. 8 at Greensboro Day (Girls)
Dec. 10 Northside Christian (Boys)
Dec. 11 vs. Legion Collegiate at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Girls), 6
Dec. 12 vs. Legacy Early College at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Girls), 2:30
Dec. 18 South Pointe (SC) (Girls), 4
Dec. 18 Virginia Episcopal (Boys), 6
Dec. 21-23 at Rock Hill Tournament (Boys), TBD
Dec. 28-30 at Hammond School (SC) Tournament (Girls), TBD
Dec. 28-30 at Tournament TBD (Boys)
Jan. 5 at Wesleyan Christian
Jan. 9 Asheville Christian
Jan. 12 at Cannon School
Jan. 14 at Charlotte Latin
Jan. 20 Charlotte Country Day
Jan. 22 at Covenant Day
Jan. 26 at Charlotte Christian
Jan. 29 Cannon School
Feb. 2 Charlotte Latin
Feb. 5 at Charlotte Country Day
Feb. 9 Covenant Day
Feb. 12 Charlotte Christian
SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN
Nov. 9 North Hills Christian
Nov. 10 Statesville Christian
Nov. 14 at Asheville School (Boys only)
Nov. 17 at Providence Day (Boys only)
Nov. 20 Charlotte Latin (Boys only)
Nov. 24 United Faith (Boys only)
Nov. 28 Woodlawn School (Boys only)
Dec. 1 Hickory Grove
Dec. 4 at Northside Christian
Dec. 8 at Gaston Christian
Dec. 11 at Metrolina Christian
Jan. 5 Gaston Day
Jan. 8 Westminster Catawba
Jan. 12 at Concord Academy
Jan. 15 at Hickory Grove
Jan. 19 Northside Christian
Jan. 22 Gaston Christian
Jan. 26 Metrolina Christian
Jan. 29 at Gaston Day
Feb. 2 at Westminster Catawba
Feb. 5 Concord Academy
Feb. 9-12 at Metrolina Athletic Conference Tournament (Boys/Girls), TBD
STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN
Nov. 10 at SouthLake Christian
Nov. 13 at O’Neal School
Nov. 17 at Gaston Day
Nov. 20 Metrolina Christian
Dec. 1 at Salem Baptist
Dec. 4 at Liberty Prep (Boys)
Dec. 4 at TBS (Girls)
Dec. 8 Forsyth Country Day
Dec. 11 Caldwell Academy
Dec. 15 at Woodlawn School
Jan. 5 Great Cabarrus Stallions
Jan. 8 at Westchester Country Day
Jan. 12 Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill
Jan. 15 N.C. Leadership
Jan. 19 University Christian
Jan. 22 at Hickory Christian
Jan. 26 at Davidson Day
Jan. 29 at University Christian
Feb. 2 Hickory Christian
Feb. 5 Davidson Day
F9-12 at Foothills’ Athletic Conference Tournament (Boys/Girls), TBD
UNITED FAITH
Nov. 10 South Charlotte Thunder
Nov. 13 Wesleyan Christian
Nov. 17 at Cannon School
Nov. 20 at Crossroads Christian
Nov. 21 at Phenom Hoops’ Showcase at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys’ only)
Nov. 24 at SouthLake Christian
Dec. 1 at Charlotte Christian
Dec. 3 at Battle at the Rock Tournament at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys’ only)
Dec. 5 Oakbrook Prep in Diamonds’ Classic (Girls’ only), TBD
Dec. 11 at Davidson Day (Girls’ only)
Dec. 11 Covenant Day (Boys’ only)
Dec. 12 vs. TBD in Southeast Nike Hoops’ Fest (Boys’ only)
Dec. 15 Cabarrus Charter (Girls’ only)
Dec. 18 at Greenfield School
Dec. 19 at Cape Fear Christian (Boys’ only)
Dec. 21 at Queen City Classic (Boys’ only), TBD
Dec. 22-23 at Chik-Fil-A Classic in Columbia, SC (Boys’ only), TBD
Dec. 28-30 at Hoodies’ House Classic (Boys’ only), TBD
Jan. 2 Gaston Day
Jan. 5 Charlotte Country Day
Jan. 8 Covenant Classical
Jan. 12 at Woodlawn School
Jan. 15 Lake Norman Christian
Jan. 18 at Christ School (Boys’ only)
Jan. 19 at Arborbrook Christian (Girls’ only)
Jan. 22 at Victory Christian
Jan. 26 at North Hills Christian
Jan. 29 Woodlawn School
Feb. 2 at Lake Norman Christian
Feb. 5 at Mount Zion Academy (Boys’ only)
Feb. 5 Arborbrook Christian (Girls’ only)
Feb. 9 Victory Christian
Feb. 12 North Hills Christian
UNIVERSITY CHRISTIAN
FILL
VICTORY CHRISTIAN
Nov. 14 at Oak Hill (Boys)
Nov. 14 at Super Showcase at High Point (Girls), TBD
Nov. 17 at Greensboro Day
Nov. 20 Legacy Early College
Nov. 21 at Phenom Hoops Showcase at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center (Boys), TBD
Nov. 24 Providence Day
Dec. 3 at Charlotte Christian
Dec. 5 vs. TBD in Diamonds’ Classic in Spartanburg (Girls), TBD
Dec. 7 at South Pointe (SC)
Dec. 8 Hickory Christian
Dec. 11 Winston-Salem Christian
Dec. 17-19 at Millennium Invitational at Victory Christian (Boys/Girls)
Dec. 21-23 at Phenom Hoops’ Holiday Showcase at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center (Boys), TBD
Dec. 22-23 at Comenius Christmas Tournament (Girls), TBD
Dec. 26-28 at Tournament of Champions in Atlanta (Boys), TBD
Dec. 28-30 at Boo Williams’ Christmas Classic in Hampton, VA (Girls), TBD
Jan. 5 at Charlotte Latin
Jan. 8 at Mount Zion Academy
Jan. 9 at Raleigh Christian
Jan. 12 Lake Norman Christian
Jan. 14 at Comenius
Jan. 15 North Hills Christian
Jan. 16 at MLK Classic at Victory Christian (Boys/Girls)
Jan. 19 Woodlawn School (Boys)
Jan. 22 United Faith
Jan. 26 Carmel Christian
Jan. 29 at Lake Norman Christian
Feb. 2 at North Hills Christian
Feb. 5 at Woodlawn School (Boys)
Feb. 6 at Trinity Collegiate
Feb. 9 at United Faith
WESTMINSTER CATAWBA
Nov. 13 at Lake Pointe Academy (Girls)
Nov. 17 Charlotte Elite Academy (Boys)
Nov. 20 at Carolina Day
Nov. 24 South Charlotte Thunder (Boys)
Dec. 1 at Cardinal Newman
Dec. 4 at Concord Academy
Dec. 5 at Battle of the Rock Tournament at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center (Boys), TBD
Dec. 8 at Hickory Grove
Dec. 11 Gaston Day
Dec. 14 Lake Pointe Academy (Girls)
Dec. 18 Northside Christian
Dec. 21-23 at Phenom Hoops’ Holiday Classic at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center (Boys), TBD
Dec. 28-30 at Blue Star Invitational (in Virginia Beach) (Boys), TBD
Jan. 5 at Gaston Christian
Jan. 8 at SouthLake Christian
Jan. 12 Metrolina Christian
Jan. 15 at Northside Christian
Jan. 18 at South Pointe in MLK Showcase at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center (Boys)
Jan. 19 Concord Academy
Jan. 22 Hickory Grove
Jan. 26 at Gaston Day
Jan. 29 Gaston Christian
Feb. 2 SouthLake Christian
Feb. 5 at Metrolina Christian
Feb. 9-12 at MAC Tournament (Boys/Girls), TBD
WOODLAWN SCHOOL
**Boys’Team Only
Nov. 14 at Gaston Day, 2
Nov. 17 at Charlotte Country Day, 6
Nov. 20 at Kerr-Vance Academy, 7
Nov. 21 at Crossroads Charter, 7
Nov. 28 at SouthLake Christian, 2
Dec. 1 at Hickory Christian, 6
Dec. 4 Arborbrook Christian, 6
Dec. 8 University Christian, 7
Dec. 11 at Westchester Country Day, 7
Dec. 15 Statesville Christian, 6
Dec. 18-19 at “War in Wake County” Raleigh Showcase, TBD
Jan. 5 at North Hills Christian, 6
Jan. 8 Lake Norman Christian, 6
Jan. 12 at United Faith, 6
Jan. 15 at Lee Christian, 7
Jan. 16 at Grace Christian (Sanford), Noon
Jan. 19 at Victory Christian, 6
Jan. 22 North Hills Christian, 6
Jan. 26 at Lake Norman Christian, 6
Jan. 29 United Faith, 6
Feb. 2 TBD
Feb. 5 Victory Christian, 6
--JAY EDWARDS
Comments