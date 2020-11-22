Saturday’s HS basketball rewind: Mikey Williams, Lake Norman Christian, make statement

Lake Norman Christian sophomore Mikey Williams scores a layup in Saturday’s game against The Burlington School Special to the Observer

The fans came to see prep basketball sensation Mikey Williams, and he didn’t disappoint Saturday night.

But Lake Norman Christian proved it is more than a one-man show, in its 91-79 victory over The Burlington School in the nightcap of the Phenom Hoops November Classic at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center.

Williams scored 40 points and added plenty of material to his growing highlight reel.

But the Storm (2-0) got big nights from Trey Green, Adam Allenspach and other players whose contributions might not show in the box score.

“Take Joyful Hawkins, for example,” Lake Norman Christian coach Mason Padgett said, referring to the 6-7 junior forward, who finished with four points. “He played excellent defense and came up big for us several times.”

“Our big guys did a nice job rebounding,” Padgett added. “And Mikey was Mikey.”

But what made Padgett happiest was getting a victory over a quality opponent.

The Burlington School was ranked third in the Charlotte Observer/News & Observer statewide poll. The fourth-ranked Osprey had lost to a pair of nationally-ranked opponents in an October tournament in Arizona. Padgett said Saturday night’s victory cleared a hurdle for the Storm.

“Now we know we can do it,” he said.

While Williams and Green (25 points) had big offensive nights, Lake Norman Christian won because it shut down The Burlington School’s offense in the fourth quarter.

The Spartans (3-1) hit only 6-of-21 shots from the floor in the final eight minutes. Lake Norman Christian connected on 9-of-12.

The Burlington School, which led for most of the first half, had closed a six-point gap to 73-72 on a 3-pointer by Shane Peterson with 3:14 remaining. But the Storm outscored the Spartans 18-7 the rest of the way.

Williams, fouled on a 3-point field goal attempt, made all three foul shots. Then he hit a 3-pointer, and Green added a 3-pointer, and just like that, Lake Norman Christian was up 82-72 with 2:04 remaining.

THREE WHO MATTERED

Mikey Williams, Lake Norman Christian: Williams hit 13-of-20 from the floor, including three 3-pointers, and made 11-of-12 free throws for 40 points. He also grabbed five rebounds and had seven assists.

David Green, Lake Norman Christian: Green, a 5-foot-9 sophomore guard, made 8-of-10 from the floor, including six 3-pointers, and finished with 25 points. He scored 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Jamarii Thomas, The Burlington School: Thomas, a 5-foot-10 senior guard, scored 23 points, grabbed three rebounds, and had five assists.

WORTH MENTIONING

▪ Lake Norman Christian had a strong shooting night, hitting 33-of-51 from the floor for 65 percent. The Burlington School shot 37 percent, making 26-of-71.

▪ The Burlington School’s Kuluel Mading, a 6-10 senior, scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds. He showed an outside shooting touch, connecting on a 3-pointer and making a pair of field goals from beyond 15 feet.

▪ Adam Allenspach was the No. 3 player statistically for Lake Norman Christian. A 6-8 senior forward, he scored 14 points and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

▪ The two head coaches, Padgett and The Burlington School’s Ryan Bernardi, are good friends. They had dinner together Saturday night before the game. “Lobster,” Padgett reported.

WHAT’S NEXT

Lake Norman Christian spends the Thanksgiving weekend in the Atlanta area. The Osprey face Sandy Creek, from the Atlanta area, on Wednesday night and then compete against an opponent to be named Saturday in the Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta. The Burlington School returns to action Tuesday, visiting Forsyth Country Day.

Saturday’s Phenom Roundup

Other Saturday games

The Lake Norman Christian-Burlington School was the nightcap of a busy day at the Rock Hill sports facility. Highlights from other games:

Combine Academy 71, Winston-Salem Christian 64: Combine Academy pulled away in the fourth quarter, led by the sophomore tandem of Robert Dillingham and Jaylen Curry. Dillingham scored 24 points, and Curry added 16. Winston-Salem Christian’s Daniel Nixon scored a game-high 26.

United Faith Christian 74, Providence Day 40: Xavier McKelvy’s 23 points led United Faith to a lopsided victory. Lance Gill added 13 points for the victors. Quave Propst-Allison’s 11 points led the Chargers.

Carmel Christian 92, Northwood Temple 61: The Cougars rolled to an easy victory, behind 20 points from Ben Burnham and 18 from Kyle Bean.

Liberty Heights 60, Legion Collegiate 45: Liberty Heights’ balanced scoring attack was led by Terrence Johnson, with 12 points. Marcus Kell scored a game-high 19 for Legion Collegiate, a Rock Hill charter school.

Victory Christian 61, Northwood Temple 59: Lewis Duarte, a 6-6 junior forward, scored 17 points, including the game-winning basket for Victory Christian. Taka Simpkins added 13.

Believe Prep #2 69, Bull City Prep-Durham 56: Stephen Augustin’s 20 points and 19 more from Nicholas Burns paced Believe Prep. Jeffrey Daniels scored 19 for Bull City Prep.

Concord Academy 72, Trinity Christian 48: Concord Academy blew it open in the second half, building a 20-point lead after three quarters. Trae Benham scored a game-high 25 points, hitting five 3-pointers. Tyler Feane added 15 for the victors.

Moravian Prep 73, TLAP Sports Academy 68: B.J. Freeman, a 6-6 senior, scored 20 points for Moravian Prep.

Believe Prep #1 87, Bull City Prep-Charlotte 74: Amharie Simpkins’ 22 points led Believe Prep, while Tommy Mose topped Bull City Prep with 24.

Bull City Prep National 61, New Faith Christian 56: L.J. Thomas scored 18 points in leading Bull City Prep.

(girls) Concord Academy 76, N.C. GBB Academy 60: Jael Hall’s 16 points and 12 more from McKenzie Tyler led Concord Academy. Maya Robinson scored a game-high 22 for GBB Academy.

Hoodies House Tournament canceled this season

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Hoodies House Christmas tournament has been canceled.

The tournament is usually held after Christmas in Charlotte.

“Due to the recent rise in the Pandemic, along with Rocky River High not being available for hosting events, I have decided to cancel this years Hoodie’s House National HS Hoop’s Classic.,” tournament organizer Jeff Hood said. “We do look forward to resuming our awesome and exciting Hoop’s Classic next year.”

Saturday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Trae Benham, Concord Academy: 25 points, 11 rebounds, three steals in a 72-48 win over Trinity Christian.

Ben Burnham, Carmel Christian: 20 points, a game-high, plus 12 rebounds in a 92-61 win over Northwood Temple. Teammates Kyle Bean (23 points, six 3-pointers) and Glynn Bynum (11 points, six assists) had strong games.

DJ Cuttino, Hickory Grove: game-high 27 points in a 61-45 win over Asheville Christian.

Jarvis Moss, Cannon School: 27 points, six rebounds in a 69-65 win at Ravenscroft. Teammates Karon Boyd (14 points, 11 rebounds), DJ Nix (14 points, six rebounds) had strong games.

Mikey Williams, Lake Norman Christian: Sophomore played his first big game in the Carolinas Saturday, facing the Burlington School, and Williams had a game-high 40 points, plus seven assists and five rebounds in a 91-79 win.

Saturday’s Boys Boxscores

CANNON 69, RAVENSCROFT 65

Cannon 16 15 20 18 -- 69

Ravenscroft 16 7 20 22 -- 65

Cannon 69 -- Jarvis Moss- 27, Karon Boyd- 14, Dj Nix- 14, Austin Swartz- 6, Deuce Rolle- 5, Jay Claggett-3

Ravenscroft 65 -- Emuodor 24, Williams-15, Brown-12, Olander-11, Poole-3

Cannon Notable: Cannon played without two starters: 6-8 Senior Elijah Ormiston and 7-foot junior Christian Reeves. Cannon moves to 4-0

CARMEL CHRISTIAN 92, NORTHWOOD TEMPLE 61

Northwood 7 20 13 21 -- 61

Carmel 24 18 23 27 -- 92

CARMEL CHRISTIAN 92 -- Arias 8, Kyle Bean 18, Wilson 7, Taylor 3, Tyson 4, Ben Burnham 20, Mike 1, Pisacano 7, Bynum 6, Browning 6, Smith 5, Krawczyk 1

NORTHWOOD 61 -- Julian Williams 11, Angel Dean 12, Bethel 2, Renkin 4, Axel Sam 2, Moody 4, Jaquantae Harris 14, Alford 3, Killens 5, Baldwin 4

COMBINE ACADEMY 71, WINSTON-SALEM CHRISTIAN 64

COMBINE 71 -- Jaylen Curry 16, Smith 2, Dudley 7, Robert Dillingham 24, Wessler 4, Bodrick 6, Hamlin 2, Robinson 8, Owens 2

WINSTON-SALEM CHRISTIAN 64 -- Cornish 2, Quante Berry 11, Wildly 5, Brandon White 18, Essandoko 2, Daniel Nixon 26

CONCORD ACADEMY 72, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 48

Concord Academy 21 17 20 14 -- 72

Trinity Christian 20 11 5 12 -- 48

Concord Academy: Javian Cannady 10, KJ Perry 11, Tucker Johnson 3, Trae Benham 25, Tyler Fearne 15, Brayden Lambert 3, Logan Threatt 2, Nik Mircic 3

Trinity Christian: Can Oates 8, Steven Lassiter 10, HOward Herbert 3, Ferddie Dilione 11, Jamari Mcdonald 9, Rob Wright Jr 7

Notable: Trae Benham 25p, 11r, 3s, Tyler Fearne 15p 6r, Javian Cannady 10p, 6a. Concord Academy moves to 3-1

HICKORY GROVE 61, ASHEVILLE CHRISTIAN 45

Hickory Grove 9 16 11 25- 61

ACA 9 9 9 18- 45

HG- DJ Cuttino 27, Chas Stinson 18, Nelson 7, Stinson 1, Wilson 3, Adams 3

ACA- Max Rogers 12, Isaiah Joyner 16, Mills 8, Andrews 5, Harper 4

LAKE NORMAN CHRISTIAN 91, BURLINGTON SCHOOL 79

The Burlington School 20 17 20 22 -- 79

Lake Norman Christian 16 23 23 29 -- 91

THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL: Kuluel Mading 22; Roberts 4; George 8; Jamarii Thomas 23; Shane Peterson 14; Escobar 0; Powell 7; Walker 0.

LAKE NORMAN CHRISTIAN: Kurtas 2; Alexander 2; Adam Allenspach 14; David Green 25; Mikey Williams 40; Hawkins 4; Haggerty 4; McCall 0.

LIBERTY HEIGHTS 60, LEGION 45

LEGION 45 -- Turner 2, Hawkins 5, Strait 3, Ryan Thompson 19, Shane Blakeney 16

LIBERTY HEIGHTS 60 -- Elijah Jamison 11, Wohlschlegal 2, Edwarsd 4, Aidoo 8, Griffin 6, Isaac Farah 10, Brown 3, Bryan 1, Baker 3, Terrence Johnson 12

MORAVIAN PREP NATIONAL 73, TLAP 68

TLAP 68 -- Scott 6, Nygell Verdi 19, Jefferson 6, Dyges 2, Stephen Thomas 16, Matthew Smith 12, Ruthledge 4

MORAVIAN PREP 73 -- Patterson 7, Williams 7, BJ Freeman 20, Jackson Holt 16, Sellars 4, Ellis 6, Bellamy 8, Campbell 3

UNITED FAITH 74, PROVIDENCE DAY 40

United Faith 20 18 16 20 -- 74

Providence Day 12 6 7 15 -- 40

PROVIDENCE DAY 40 -- Quave Propst-Allison 11, Gallos 9, McDonough 7, Gedeon 6, Scott 7

UNITED FAITH 74 -- Cokley 2, Xavier McKelvy 23, Lance Gill 13, Quick 9, Johnson 8, De La Rosa 4, Willis 5, Hester 2, Scheuermann 2, Dillingham 6

VICTORY CHRISTIAN 61, NORTHWOOD TEMPLE 59

VICTORY 61 -- Takai Simpkins 15, Tajuan Simpkins 10, Thompson 8, Duarte 9, Jonathan McCullum 17, Rossi 8

NORTHWOOD TEMPLE 59 -- Julian Williams 16, Dean 3, Bethel 6, Brady Renkin 13, Sepulveda 5, Alford 3, Killens 6

WINSTON-SALEM CHRISTIAN REGIONAL 69, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 66

WINSTON-SALEM 69 -- Arrington Jones 11, Dantae Watson 10, Lewis Walker 22, Aries Hull 14, Potter 7, Simon-Caeser 5

NORTHSIDE 66 -- Daniel Lubamba 15, Mitchell 6, Tubbs 2, Glynn Hubbard 19, Jan Homanen 10, Hall 8, Tesfa 6

SATURDAY’S GIRLS BOXSCORES

CONCORD ACADEMY 76, NC GBB 60

NC GBB 60 -- Barker 9, Zoe Adams 10, McQueen 2, Maya Robinson 22, Gabby Davis 14, Khan 2

CONCORD ACADEMY 76 -- Daniels 4, Zykiah Benjamin 10, Reagan Dickens 13, McKenzie Taylor 12, Raven LeXander 10, Jael Hall 16, Ward 8

LATE FRIDAY

UNITED FAITH 80, CROSSROADS CHRISTIAN 39

United Faith -- 27 15 20 18 -- 80

Crossroads Christian -- 9 7 11 12 -- 39

United Faith 80: Marcus Willis 20, Xavier McKelvy 14, Quinton Scheuermann 11, Bryson Cokley 10, Lance Gill 7, Jaden Quick 7, LJ Johnson 5, Charlie Hester 3, Zavian Dillingham 3

Crossroads Christian 39: Andres Prince 14, Asher Fulk 12, Sam Boyd 5, Drew Rogers 3

Notes: Quinton Scheuermann 11pts 17rebs 7blks 2ast 2stls

Record: Overall: 3-1 | SPAA Conference: 0-0

