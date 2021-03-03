Girls lacrosse 5A preview: Fort Mill, Clover, Nation Ford set sights on spring season

Concerns stemming from COVID-19 ended the 2020 girls’ lacrosse season early. It also prevented summer workouts and cut into what teams were allowed to do in the fall — giving area teams little knowledge of how good they may one day be.

But for one 5A team in York County, the expectations are the same.

“We have a reputation for winning here,” Fort Mill head coach Kristen Terry told The Herald. “Getting to the state finals is always our goal.”

The season is officially underway. The three area high school teams in 5A — Fort Mill, Clover and Nation Ford — are all in the same region.

Fort Mill opened with a pair of wins, while Nation Ford has two wins and a tie. Clover lost its season opener.

Here’s a preview of each team.

Fort Mill Yellow Jackets

Fort Mill finished as the state runner-up to Chapin in the last full season, which was in 2019. Terry has a veteran team to put on the field this spring. Her squad has played together for quite a while as they have come up through the program.

“We have experienced players ranging from sophomores to seniors,” Terry added. “Most of them have been playing since middle school.”

Terry is counting on all of her players to contribute this season, but she is looking to six performers to be the leaders for this year’s team: Junior Auri French is expected to be the leader on offense, while senior captain Paige Waisela is the top performer on defense. The Yellow Jackets’ leaders in the midfield are junior captain Emma Marchan, junior captain Alexa Strelick, and sophomore Lydia Laney. Fort Mill’s leader in the draw circle is sophomore Natalie Michelow.

“We have to have good teamwork,” she added. “We have a very competitive roster. We will put the best 12 players on the field.”

Fort Mill girls lacrosse coach Kirsten Terry, in yellow, talks with Paige Wasiela, No. 10, before a recent game. Mac Banks

Nation Ford Falcons

Nation Ford was also in the playoffs back in 2019. The Falcons won their opening round match before losing in the second round.

Head coach Kristine Schmidt is fielding a relatively young team this spring.

“We have some experience to call on this year,” said Schmidt. “However, we are young. Some of our players from last year did not return. We have to get some of our younger players ready as the year moves along.”

The Falcons have shown a good work ethic, but they have a lot to do, Schmidt said.

“We are not at all where we need to be right now,” she added. “We are working hard, and I can see the improvement. We just need to keep working.”

Nation Ford is counting on six performers to be the leaders on the field this spring.

Senior Abbey Kuebler and junior Mia MacMillan are expected to provide leadership at the attack position. Senior Maddie Barhorst and junior Hailey Wiethoff are being counted on to spearhead the effort at the midfield spot. Senior Heidi Williams, who also plays midfield, and junior Morgan Hooks are the top performers on the defensive end of the field.

“We need to trust each other, and we need to play together,” added Schmidt. “This is going to be a challenging season in the region and overall. This is a great group of players.”

Clover Blue Eagles

Clover also made the playoffs in the 2019 campaign, but the team lost in the opening round.

Head coach Matt Lindner is hoping that his team can improve as the year goes along.

“We are a very young team this time around,” said Lindner. “We do have some very fine athletes on this year’s team, and that will help us overcome our youth a little bit.”

The Blue Eagles have four seniors on the roster. Three of those are starters. That means the young players will have to grow up in a hurry, he said.

“I am not worried about the work ethic of this team, because they work hard every day,” he added. “However, we are starting at a different place than in the past, because we are so young.”

The Blue Eagles are counting on five players to be the leaders of this year’s team.

Senior captain Amelia McCauley is a leader on both the offensive and defensive ends of the field. Senior captain Autumn Huskey is being counted on for leadership at the midfield spot as well as on defense, while senior Deven King is expected to play a key role on defense. Junior Summer Davis is a top offensive player at the attack position, while junior Kaia Moray is being counted on for exceptional play at the midfield spot and on defense.

“We have to believe we can be a good team,” he said. “We have to play together and improve every time we go to the field.”