The SC basketball state championship games are almost all set. Here’s the schedule

Here is South Carolina High School League state championship basketball schedule. The slate will be complete once two semifinal games are completed Tuesday night.

Four days of games will be held at the USC Aiken Convocation Center with limited capacity about 700 fans per game.

Wednesday, March 3

Class 2A Girls

Saluda vs. Silver Bluff, noon

Class A Boys

Southside Christian vs. Scott’s Branch, 3 p.m.

Thursday, March 4

Class 4A Girls

North Myrtle Beach vs. Westside, noon

Class 3A Boys

Marlboro County vs. Seneca, 3 p.m.

Friday, March 5

Class 5A Girls

Sumter vs. Clover, noon

Class 3A Girls

Keenan vs. Bishop England, 4 p.m.

Class 2A Boys

Christ Church vs. Wade Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 6

Class 4A Boys

Hilton Head Island vs. South Pointe, noon

Class A Girls

Southside Christian/High Point Academy winner vs. Military Magnet/Estill winner, 4 p.m.

Class 5A Boys

Dorman/Riverside winner vs. Dutch Fork/River Bluff winner, 7:30 p.m.

How to stream, watch to championship games on TV

A look at stations and internet around the state that will carry the SC High School Basketball Championship games

Asheville, NC/Greenville: WMYA (My40 Asheville-Greenville)

Columbia: WACH 57.2 (channel 1250 for Spectrum customers)

Charleston: WCIV (MyTV Charleston)

Myrtle Beach: WWMB (CW21 Myrtle Beach)

Internet: www.nfhsnetwork.com (Subscription required)