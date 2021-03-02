High School Sports

The SC basketball state championship games are almost all set. Here’s the schedule

Here is South Carolina High School League state championship basketball schedule. The slate will be complete once two semifinal games are completed Tuesday night.

Four days of games will be held at the USC Aiken Convocation Center with limited capacity about 700 fans per game.

Wednesday, March 3

Class 2A Girls

Saluda vs. Silver Bluff, noon

Class A Boys

Southside Christian vs. Scott’s Branch, 3 p.m.

Thursday, March 4

Class 4A Girls

North Myrtle Beach vs. Westside, noon

Class 3A Boys

Marlboro County vs. Seneca, 3 p.m.

Friday, March 5

Class 5A Girls

Sumter vs. Clover, noon

Class 3A Girls

Keenan vs. Bishop England, 4 p.m.

Class 2A Boys

Christ Church vs. Wade Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 6

Class 4A Boys

Hilton Head Island vs. South Pointe, noon

Class A Girls

Southside Christian/High Point Academy winner vs. Military Magnet/Estill winner, 4 p.m.

Class 5A Boys

Dorman/Riverside winner vs. Dutch Fork/River Bluff winner, 7:30 p.m.

How to stream, watch to championship games on TV

A look at stations and internet around the state that will carry the SC High School Basketball Championship games

Profile Image of Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The (Columbia) State and (Hilton Head) Island Packet. He previously worked at the Florence Morning News and had covered high school sports in South Carolina since 2002. Lou is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service