High School Sports
Play ball! SC high school baseball playoffs begin next week. Here are the matchups
A look at matchups for South Carolina High School League baseball playoffs which begin Saturday. The winners of the district round will meet in a best-of-three upper/lower state championships on May 24. The state championships begin June 1.
Class 5A
Friday
Upper State
District 1
Northwestern at Hillcrest
Byrnes at Boiling Springs
District 2
Nation Ford at Dorman
JL Mann at Blythewood
Lower State
District 3
Ashley Ridge at Dutch Fork
St. James at Berkeley
District 4
Wando at Socastee
Lexington at Summerville
Class 4A
Upper State
District 1
Lugoff-Elgin at Easley
Catawba Ridge at Laurens
District 2
Eastside at York
Westside at AC Flora
Lower State
District 3
At-large at James Island
Region 6 No. 2 at Airport
District 4
At-large at Region 6 No. 1
Beaufort at North Augusta
Class 3A
Upper State
District 1
Daniel at Mid-Carolina
Clinton at Powdersville
District 2
Blue Ridge at Chapman
Fairfield Central at West-Oak
Lower State
District 3
Aynor at Hanahan/Bishop England
Strom Thurmond/Gilbert at Lakewood
District 4
Lake City/Marlboro County at Strom Thurmond/Gilbert
Bishop England/Hanahan at Georgetown
Class 2A
Upper State
District 1
At-large at Crescent
Batesburg-Leesville at Landrum
District 2
Chesnee at Gray Collegiate
Abbeville at Legion Collegiate
Lower State
District 3
Marion at Region 4 No. 2
Woodland at Barnwell
District 4
Edisto at Phillip Simmons
Region 4 No. 3 at Latta
Class A
Upper State
District 1
McBee at Southside Christian/Whitmire
At-large at Region 3 No. 1
District 2
At-large at Lewisville
Southside Christian/Whitmire at Region 3 No. 2
Lower State
District 3
Region 7 No. 2 at East Clarendon
Branchville at Green Sea Floyds
District 4
Carvers Bay at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Lake View at Region 7 No. 1
