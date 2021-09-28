Charlotte teen hoops star Mikey Williams to sign with shoe company that endorses LaMelo

Charlotte high school basketball star Mikey Williams could soon be signed to the same company that endorses Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball.

Stadium’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday that Williams is close to signing a deal with Puma.

Williams is a junior who attends school at Lake Norman Christian in Huntersville but plays for a new team, Vertical Academy. Williams and Vertical Academy have a game 7 p.m. Saturday against Moravian Prep, which will be played at Hough High.

Williams, who is eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft, is ranked No. 2 nationally by 247 Sports and as the No. 1 combo guard in America.

In July, Williams made national news when he was one of the first teens to sign a Name, Image and Likeness deal.

Williams signed with Excel Sports, which said it would help him earn seven figures as part of the deal.

Earlier this month, Williams was featured in a commercial promoting the NBA2K video game with Boston Celtic star and U.S. Olympic gold medalist Jayson Tatum.