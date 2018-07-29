South Pointe readying to chase history, fifth straight football state title

Check out sights and sounds from Midnight Madness at Clover High School (S.C.), where the Blue Eagles continued their tradition of opening the high school football season as soon as possible on July 27, 2018.
Pittsburgh Steelers QB, and former Northwestern Trojan standout, Mason Rudolph stopped by the City of Rock Hill PRT Youth Football Coaches Clinic Thursday, July 19, 2018 to say a few words before the clinic began.
The eighth annual Sylvia Circle Demons Football and Cheerleading Skills Camp runs June 14, 2018 thru June 16. Rock Hill NFL stars Jadeveon Clowney, Stephon Gilmore and Rick Sanford will be in town to make appearances at the camp.
Check out highlights from South Pointe High School’s spring football game May 24, 2018 in Rock Hill, S.C. The Herald also spoke with Stallions standouts Jackson Chappell and Joe Ervin after the scrimmage,
Check out highlights and interviews from York Comprehensive High School (S.C.) 2018 spring football scrimmage, held May 23, 2018 at the school. The Herald talked to highly-recruited offensive lineman Lane Towery and running back Stephen Oglesby.
A couple of highly-touted sophomores, including Antonio Barber and Anthony Jackson, are increasing college recruiting traffic at Rock Hill High School during the spring of 2018. Barber recently committed to Tennessee, while Duke offered Jackson.
New Orleans Saints tight end Benjamin Watson and his father, Rev. Ken Watson, talked about when the Watson family first moved to Rock Hill, S.C. in the 1990s during an FCA fundraiser in Lancaster April 23, 2018.
Clemson freshman football player Derion Kendrick was back at South Pointe High School April 21, 2018 collecting all of his awards from the Stallions’ state championship 2017 season. He talked about his transition to college after enrolling early.
York Comprehensive grad Beau Nunn talks about when he began to really ponder the possibility of playing in the NFL. Nunn, the former Appalachian State standout, is considered a likely priority undrafted free agent.