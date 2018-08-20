Former Gamecocks, Rock Hill High football player pumps up Dutchman Creek students on first day
When Dutchman Creek Middle School principal Clayton Moton needed a speaker to motivate his students on the first day of the 2018 school year, he knew where to turn: former South Carolina Gamecocks and Rock Hill High football standout Tori Gurley.
Check out sights and sounds from Midnight Madness at Clover High School (S.C.), where the Blue Eagles continued their tradition of opening the high school football season as soon as possible on July 27, 2018.
Pittsburgh Steelers QB, and former Northwestern Trojan standout, Mason Rudolph stopped by the City of Rock Hill PRT Youth Football Coaches Clinic Thursday, July 19, 2018 to say a few words before the clinic began.
The eighth annual Sylvia Circle Demons Football and Cheerleading Skills Camp runs June 14, 2018 thru June 16. Rock Hill NFL stars Jadeveon Clowney, Stephon Gilmore and Rick Sanford will be in town to make appearances at the camp.
Check out highlights from South Pointe High School’s spring football game May 24, 2018 in Rock Hill, S.C. The Herald also spoke with Stallions standouts Jackson Chappell and Joe Ervin after the scrimmage,
Check out highlights and interviews from York Comprehensive High School (S.C.) 2018 spring football scrimmage, held May 23, 2018 at the school. The Herald talked to highly-recruited offensive lineman Lane Towery and running back Stephen Oglesby.
A couple of highly-touted sophomores, including Antonio Barber and Anthony Jackson, are increasing college recruiting traffic at Rock Hill High School during the spring of 2018. Barber recently committed to Tennessee, while Duke offered Jackson.
New Orleans Saints tight end Benjamin Watson and his father, Rev. Ken Watson, talked about when the Watson family first moved to Rock Hill, S.C. in the 1990s during an FCA fundraiser in Lancaster April 23, 2018.