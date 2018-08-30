Bobby Collins talks about what helped Lancaster football get to 3-0

Former 17-year NFL veteran Ted Washington is coaching the defensive line for Indian Land High School’s football team. Hear from Washington and two of his d-linemen, Cornelius Barber and Tahj Knight, about his coaching style.
When Dutchman Creek Middle School principal Clayton Moton needed a speaker to motivate his students on the first day of the 2018 school year, he knew where to turn: former South Carolina Gamecocks and Rock Hill High football standout Tori Gurley.
Check out sights and sounds from Midnight Madness at Clover High School (S.C.), where the Blue Eagles continued their tradition of opening the high school football season as soon as possible on July 27, 2018.
Pittsburgh Steelers QB, and former Northwestern Trojan standout, Mason Rudolph stopped by the City of Rock Hill PRT Youth Football Coaches Clinic Thursday, July 19, 2018 to say a few words before the clinic began.
The eighth annual Sylvia Circle Demons Football and Cheerleading Skills Camp runs June 14, 2018 thru June 16. Rock Hill NFL stars Jadeveon Clowney, Stephon Gilmore and Rick Sanford will be in town to make appearances at the camp.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.