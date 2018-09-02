3 things that stood out from Aug. 31, 2018 high school football action
The Herald’s Bret McCormick talks about three things that jumped out to him from Aug. 31, 2018 high school football action in The Herald’s coverage area, focusing on Chester QB Zan Dunham, Lancaster QB Kemarkio Cloud and Indian Land’s big win.
Former 17-year NFL veteran Ted Washington is coaching the defensive line for Indian Land High School’s football team. Hear from Washington and two of his d-linemen, Cornelius Barber and Tahj Knight, about his coaching style.
When Dutchman Creek Middle School principal Clayton Moton needed a speaker to motivate his students on the first day of the 2018 school year, he knew where to turn: former South Carolina Gamecocks and Rock Hill High football standout Tori Gurley.