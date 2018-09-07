Could Northwestern get its first win of the season? Ridge View wasn’t so open to the idea

Northwestern hosted Ridge View High School (S.C.) in football action Sept. 6, 2018 in Rock Hill. Check out highlights from the game and hear from both coaches, James Martin and Perry Parks.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service