The Rock Hill Bearcats snag the win over Indian Land in varsity football

Check out a handful of the best plays from high school football action in The Herald’s coverage area Aug. 31, 2018. Kelton Talford, Gabe Carroll, Marice Whitlock, Isaac Ross, Nygel Moore and Dorian Williams made the big plays.
The Herald’s Bret McCormick talks about three things that jumped out to him from Aug. 31, 2018 high school football action in The Herald’s coverage area, focusing on Chester QB Zan Dunham, Lancaster QB Kemarkio Cloud and Indian Land’s big win.
Former 17-year NFL veteran Ted Washington is coaching the defensive line for Indian Land High School’s football team. Hear from Washington and two of his d-linemen, Cornelius Barber and Tahj Knight, about his coaching style.