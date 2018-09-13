Chester Cyclones varsity football rolls over the Lancaster Bruins 41-20

The Chester Cyclones defeated the Lancaster Bruins in varsity football Wednesday 41-20. The teams met in Chester early in the week ahead of Hurricane Florence.
