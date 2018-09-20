After his father’s murderer took a plea, Jerry Howard is trying to focus on football

Jerry Howard spoke to the media that covers Georgia Tech football on Monday. The only hint that anything besides football might be on the former Northwestern Trojan’s mind came when he was asked what he had seen on film about Clemson, the Yellow Jackets’ opponent this coming Saturday.

Howard’s dad, Jerry Sr., was shot and killed just a few days before Howard signed with Georgia Tech in 2016. Dwayne Sims was arrested for the crime shortly after and faced life in prison if convicted at trial. But on Tuesday, Sept. 18, Sims accepted an Alford plea that would send him to prison for 15 years on voluntary manslaughter and weapons charges.

In an Alford plea, a defendant accepts the punishment of a guilty plea knowing they would likely be convicted at trial, but does not admit guilt. An Alford plea is treated the same as a normal guilty plea by the courts and prison system, court officials told The Herald earlier this week.

Georgia Tech declined a reporter’s request to speak to Howard about the plea. The main insight to Howard’s feelings about the result came in a tweet. He wrote “Still ain right...” above a Herald tweet linking to the story of Sims’ Alford plea.

All of that was going on while Howard tries to grab control of some free playing time in the ever-crowded Georgia Tech backfield. Starting b-back KirVonte Benson severely injured his knee two weeks ago and was ruled out for the 2018 season, and Howard and redshirt freshman Jordan Mason each moved up a spot on the depth chart.

“We all practice hard, we go over plays so much that everybody’s ready whenever your name gets called,” Howard told the media.

Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson wasn’t thrilled with Howard or Mason’s blocking during the Yellow Jackets’ 24-19 loss to Pitt Sept. 15. But he was pleased with the pair’s rushing production, including Howard, who had 82 yards on just eight touches. He got his first carries against Pitt on his team’s fourth offensive possession and had a 15-yard run before the end of the first quarter. He also had a 42-yard scamper in the second quarter, though Georgia Tech’s drive stalled out. Howard said the difference between his true freshman 2017 season, when he played in nine games, and now is immense.

“I can see everything clear,” he said. “Just make your cut and go.”

Howard’s mom, Lakisha, said in 2016 that Sims being charged with the crime brought peace to her. It’s hard to imagine Sims’ plea deal brought the same feeling to Howard and his mom, but a trial of any length was avoided and at least the terrible ordeal is in some ways -- at least publicly -- behind them.

The former Shrine Bowler and South Carolina football state champ will try to wrangle his focus toward Saturday’s game in Atlanta against Clemson. Howard and the Yellow Jackets will square up to what is probably the best defensive line in college football, Clemson’s wall of future NFL players. The Tigers have held Tech to 4.6, 2.5 and 1.7 yards per carry in the last three meetings, all Clemson wins.

No question, Jerry Howard Sr. would have relished Saturday’s game, his son getting the chance to compete against the nation’s best. He’ll be on his son’s mind, at least until warmups when Jerry Howard sees some familiar smiling faces. Three Rock Hill products will dress in Tiger orange, including Howard’s former teammate and friend Logan Rudolph, and his former Northwestern coach Kyle Richardson, who is an offensive analyst at Clemson.

“I treat every game the same, but since I know some of the boys, we’ve got bragging rights and everything,” said Howard.