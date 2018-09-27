‘Dual and spectacular’: Great Falls football player trades football for horn at halftime

Anthony Cunningham Jr., a varsity football player, also plays baritone horn in the marching band. The Great Falls High School junior performs at home halftime games in his football jersey and shoulder pads.
