York Cougars raising money for the QB they were supposed to chase Friday

Rock Hill led Clover 20-17 late in the two teams' Oct. 12, 2018 game, but the Bearcats faced a third-and-30 to get a first down? What play did the Bearcats call? Well, they turned to their star player, Narii Gaither.
The South Pointe Stallions varsity football team went into the fourth quarter against the Westwood Redhawks Friday one point behind. The Stallions scored twice and ended the game victorious with a 32-21 win.
Anthony Cunningham Jr., a varsity football player, also plays baritone horn in the marching band. The Great Falls High School junior performs at home halftime games in his football jersey and shoulder pads.
The Herald’s High School Football Pivot for Sept. 24, 2018, focusing on Great Falls’ postseason possibilities, Rock Hill finding a legitimate second quality running back and York finding some offensive rhythm for the first time this season.