Rock Hill Bearcats swoop in with last-second save, defeat Nation Ford Falcons

The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Nation Ford Falcons 25-22 Friday in Rock Hill. The Bearcats intercepted a Falcon pass in the end zone with just over six seconds remaining, giving Rock Hill the win.
