Highlights from Northwestern’s third straight win, this one over Fort Mill

The Northwestern Trojans (S.C.) will play for the Region 3-5A title next week after beating Fort Mill 42-14 on Oct. 19, 2018. Check out highlights from the game.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service